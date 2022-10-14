Read full article on original website
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State falls to No. 3 Northwestern 2-1 in overtimeThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps No. 10 Minnesota in midweek matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Burger Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue marching band produces incredible halftime show honoring farmers during visit from Nebraska
Purdue’s “All-American” Marching Band produced a brilliant halftime show in Week 7. With Nebraska in West Lafayette for a key B1G West battle, the Boilermaker marching band dialed up a halftime show honoring farmers. Teaming up with Land O’Lakes, Purdue’s band spelled out “FARMERS” on the field....
18 Reasons Why People in Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois and Wisconsin Despise Winter
You can feel it, can’t you? The wet, dark, and dampness of W-I-N-T-E-R. Did I Just See Snow in Southeast Minnesota...in mid-October?. I was driving back to Rochester, Minnesota on Friday from Wisconsin, and on I-90, coming straight at my windshield was the horrible white flakes we know as snow. I almost stopped my car because I was in shock that it was happening already on October 14th.
Iowa and Minnesota Both Land Cities on this ‘Best Places’ List
There are many ways you can rank places these days, but a few cities were recently recognized as great places to raise and care for a family. A few cities in our area, one in Iowa and one in Minnesota, made the cut on the list produced by a recent Fortune article.
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
4 Great Burger Places in Nebraska
What is your favourite comfort? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side, this article is for your, especially if you live in Nebraska. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
depauliaonline.com
OPINION: Fake newspapers spreading lies to Illinois voters
In the past six years, Donald Trump’s constant callouts of “fake news” made Americans more aware of poor reporting and stories with an agenda. While journalists are far from the “enemies of the people” that President Trump described, the news is something that can be weaponized. In an ironic, but fitting turn of events, Republican interest groups are now engaging in the actions their party leader was so adamantly against.
8-Player, Class A, 1A, and 2A Playoff Pairings
(Boone) The Iowa High School Athletic Association released first round playoff football matchups on Saturday morning. The postseason will get started Friday, October 21st. Iowa Falls-Alden at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock. Union LaPorte City at Greene County. Central Lee at Monticello. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows at Osage. Sheldon at Spirit Lake. New Hampton at...
MinnPost poll: DFLer Walz has slight edge over GOP’s Jensen in close Minnesota governor’s race
Editor’s Note: This is the first of a series of stories MinnPost plans this week about the Embold Research poll. The race for governor of Minnesota remains close, but incumbent Tim Walz has increased a narrow lead over challenger Scott Jensen in the latest MinnPost/Embold Research poll. The DFLer...
KEYC
Governor kicks off 2022 pheasant hunting season, announces 2023 opener host
WORTHINGTON, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Governor Tim Walz kicked off the 2022 pheasant hunting season in Worthington Saturday morning. At a breakfast earlier in the morning, Walz announced Owatonna will host the 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener. “As a former member of Congress representing Owatonna and southern...
thechicagogenius.com
Redirection of South Shore Line Drops Indiana Riders Directly Into Lake Michigan
GARY, IN — Amid ridership approaching pre-pandemic levels and a continuing labor shortage with no end in sight, Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) has announced they will be redirecting South Shore Line services to replace all outgoing Indiana stops with one terminating station in the middle of Lake Michigan.
Here are the expected wind chill temps Monday morning in Minnesota
It's going to be the coldest night in a long time across Minnesota and people will be waking Monday to wind chills well below freezing. Urban Heat Island effect in the Twin Cities? That ain't going to help because the wind chill is expected to dip into the teens in the Twin Cities as temps plunge to around the freezing mark and winds blow out of the northwest at 20-30 mph.
High School Football Playoff Qualifiers Released, Pairings TBA
(Area) The Iowa High School Athletic Association has posted the list of playoff qualifiers for 8-Player, Class A, Class 1A, and Class 2A. Lenox and West Harrison are district champions from the area in 8-Player. #2 seeds Fremont-Mills and CAM will each be hosting first round games next Friday night. Other 8-Player qualifiers from the area include SE Warren, Martensdale-St. Marys, Bedford, East Mills, and Audubon.
depauliaonline.com
Illinois Workers’ Rights Amendment protects right to collectively bargain and unionize
Being raised by a single mother who worked in a non-union factory her entire life, Joe Bowen, who does campaigning for the Vote Yes for Workers’ Rights group, decided to research unions, soon realizing the important impact they can have on improving working conditions. “When I was kid, I...
mprnews.org
It begins: Measurable snowfall season underway for much of Minnesota
That was the clear message from the atmosphere over Minnesota Friday morning. Periods of snow showers fell as expected from around the Twin Cities northward overnight Thursday into Friday morning. This was the earliest measurable snow in four years in the Twin Cities, since Oct. 14, 2018. It’s about two...
A rebuttal to ‘Proposed CO2 pipelines are bad for Minnesota’
As Minnesota confronts economic challenges ranging from rising inflation, supply chain deficiencies, workforce shortages and more, it is increasingly important that we find ways to support and grow our critical industries. At the top of the list is agriculture and ethanol. Corn production alone generates $7.5 billion in annual economic...
IL governor election: Latest polls show Pritzker has significant lead over Bailey, tied downstate
A new poll shows Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has a significant lead over his Republican challenger Darren Bailey, and they're tied downstate.
1470 WMBD
Discount retailer chooses Illinois for distribution center
PRINCETON, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker can take credit for a firm looking to base some options in Illinois, at a time when other companies claim to be leaving the state. Pritzker’s office says Ollie’s Discount Warehouse — which just opened up a a store in Peoria —...
foxillinois.com
Gov. Pritzker changing the state's recommendation on face masks
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Governor JB Pritzker is changing the state's recommendation on face masks to include all individuals, regardless of vaccination status. The recommendation comes in a new executive order issued on Friday. The order amends a previous COVID-19 executive order saying quote:. All individuals, including those who...
What You Need to Know About Pheasant Hunting in Minnesota
The Minnesota Pheasant hunting season starts Saturday at 9 a.m. and goes through January 1st throughout the state. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says this is one of the traditional openers that draws a lot of interest from hunters. Schmitt explains that the Central Minnesota population of pheasants is good but the best places to pheasant hunt in the state would be the southwestern and western portions. He says pheasant hunting in Minnesota is good but not quite at the level it is in South Dakota and North Dakota. Glen says western Stearns county and portions of Benton county are good spots to have success pheasant hunting.
Eastern Iowa Man Pulls 2 Winners Out of 3 Lottery Tickets
Sometimes it seems like other people have all the luck. I can't remember ever finding a winning lottery ticket, a scratch-off, or a pull tab, that was of a significant amount. One Eastern Iowa man had 2 winners after only buying 3 tickets. According to IA Lottery, about 3 weeks...
