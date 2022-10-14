ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
18 Reasons Why People in Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois and Wisconsin Despise Winter

You can feel it, can’t you? The wet, dark, and dampness of W-I-N-T-E-R. Did I Just See Snow in Southeast Minnesota...in mid-October?. I was driving back to Rochester, Minnesota on Friday from Wisconsin, and on I-90, coming straight at my windshield was the horrible white flakes we know as snow. I almost stopped my car because I was in shock that it was happening already on October 14th.
MINNESOTA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska

If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
NEBRASKA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Nebraska

What is your favourite comfort? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side, this article is for your, especially if you live in Nebraska. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
NEBRASKA STATE
depauliaonline.com

OPINION: Fake newspapers spreading lies to Illinois voters

In the past six years, Donald Trump’s constant callouts of “fake news” made Americans more aware of poor reporting and stories with an agenda. While journalists are far from the “enemies of the people” that President Trump described, the news is something that can be weaponized. In an ironic, but fitting turn of events, Republican interest groups are now engaging in the actions their party leader was so adamantly against.
CHICAGO, IL
Western Iowa Today

8-Player, Class A, 1A, and 2A Playoff Pairings

(Boone) The Iowa High School Athletic Association released first round playoff football matchups on Saturday morning. The postseason will get started Friday, October 21st. Iowa Falls-Alden at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock. Union LaPorte City at Greene County. Central Lee at Monticello. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows at Osage. Sheldon at Spirit Lake. New Hampton at...
IOWA STATE
thechicagogenius.com

Redirection of South Shore Line Drops Indiana Riders Directly Into Lake Michigan

GARY, IN — Amid ridership approaching pre-pandemic levels and a continuing labor shortage with no end in sight, Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) has announced they will be redirecting South Shore Line services to replace all outgoing Indiana stops with one terminating station in the middle of Lake Michigan.
CHICAGO, IL
Bring Me The News

Here are the expected wind chill temps Monday morning in Minnesota

It's going to be the coldest night in a long time across Minnesota and people will be waking Monday to wind chills well below freezing. Urban Heat Island effect in the Twin Cities? That ain't going to help because the wind chill is expected to dip into the teens in the Twin Cities as temps plunge to around the freezing mark and winds blow out of the northwest at 20-30 mph.
MINNESOTA STATE
Western Iowa Today

High School Football Playoff Qualifiers Released, Pairings TBA

(Area) The Iowa High School Athletic Association has posted the list of playoff qualifiers for 8-Player, Class A, Class 1A, and Class 2A. Lenox and West Harrison are district champions from the area in 8-Player. #2 seeds Fremont-Mills and CAM will each be hosting first round games next Friday night. Other 8-Player qualifiers from the area include SE Warren, Martensdale-St. Marys, Bedford, East Mills, and Audubon.
IOWA STATE
mprnews.org

It begins: Measurable snowfall season underway for much of Minnesota

That was the clear message from the atmosphere over Minnesota Friday morning. Periods of snow showers fell as expected from around the Twin Cities northward overnight Thursday into Friday morning. This was the earliest measurable snow in four years in the Twin Cities, since Oct. 14, 2018. It’s about two...
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

A rebuttal to ‘Proposed CO2 pipelines are bad for Minnesota’

As Minnesota confronts economic challenges ranging from rising inflation, supply chain deficiencies, workforce shortages and more, it is increasingly important that we find ways to support and grow our critical industries. At the top of the list is agriculture and ethanol. Corn production alone generates $7.5 billion in annual economic...
MINNESOTA STATE
1470 WMBD

Discount retailer chooses Illinois for distribution center

PRINCETON, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker can take credit for a firm looking to base some options in Illinois, at a time when other companies claim to be leaving the state. Pritzker’s office says Ollie’s Discount Warehouse — which just opened up a a store in Peoria —...
PRINCETON, IL
foxillinois.com

Gov. Pritzker changing the state's recommendation on face masks

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Governor JB Pritzker is changing the state's recommendation on face masks to include all individuals, regardless of vaccination status. The recommendation comes in a new executive order issued on Friday. The order amends a previous COVID-19 executive order saying quote:. All individuals, including those who...
ILLINOIS STATE
1520 The Ticket

What You Need to Know About Pheasant Hunting in Minnesota

The Minnesota Pheasant hunting season starts Saturday at 9 a.m. and goes through January 1st throughout the state. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says this is one of the traditional openers that draws a lot of interest from hunters. Schmitt explains that the Central Minnesota population of pheasants is good but the best places to pheasant hunt in the state would be the southwestern and western portions. He says pheasant hunting in Minnesota is good but not quite at the level it is in South Dakota and North Dakota. Glen says western Stearns county and portions of Benton county are good spots to have success pheasant hunting.
MINNESOTA STATE

