FSU football: 3 overreactions to ‘Noles loss against Clemson
FSU football suffered its third consecutive loss Saturday night against Clemson. The Noles went toe-to-toe with Clemson for nearly the first half before a costly turnover turned the tide in the game for good. A special teams kickoff breakdown on the second-half opening kickoff gave the FSU defense virtually no...
Five-star QB visiting Clemson for Syracuse game
Clemson247 has learned that 247Sports Composite five-star junior quarterback DJ Lagway of Willis (Texas) will return to Clemson this coming weekend for the Syracuse game. Lagway (6-2, 225) first visited Clemson in April and returned in June when he was offered. He is one of two quarterbacks in the 2024...
FSU 5-star WR commit Hykeem Williams enjoys time in Tallahassee and has plans to return very soon
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State five-star wide receiver commitment Hykeem Williams made it to Tallahassee over the weekend to watch the Seminoles take on No. 4 Clemson. Even though the 'Noles didn't come out with a victory over the Tigers -- losing 34-28 -- Williams enjoyed himself regardless. He talked about...
FSU going with a classic look vs. No. 5 Clemson
Florida State is going with its classic uniform combination for tonight’s contest against No. 5 Clemson: Garnet jerseys, gold pants, and gold helmets. This is the third time the Seminoles have gone with their traditional look this season after FSU rocked garnet and gold in its first two games of the season.
Florida State pays touching tribute to sister of Clemson star Bryan Bresee
Florida State went out of the way to honor the sister of Clemson star Bryan Bresee with an Ella Strong logo at Doak Campbell Stadium. It would have been easy for Florida State and Clemson to come into Saturday’s matchup with their minds on football and football alone. Instead,...
WATCH: Jordan Travis breaks defender's ankles for opening-drive TD against Clemson
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State football is off to a perfect start against the Clemson Tigers. FSU received the opening kickoff and quickly turned it into six points. The Seminoles put together a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive in just over three minutes. Jordan Travis juked a Clemson defender out of his shoes for a 20-yard TD rush to cap the drive:
Desmond Howard asked if he's buying Clemson as a contender
During ESPN’s College GameDay, college football analyst Desmond Howard was asked if he’s buying into the theory that Clemson (6-0, 4-0 ACC) is back into contender status. “I like what I see (...)
fsunews.com
Mike Martin Field turns to turf
Dick Howser Stadium is home to Florida State baseball, a legendary program that has been to 44 straight postseasons and appeared in the College World Series 23 times. Most of these accomplishments came under head coach Mike Martin, who coached the ’Noles for 40 years. Under Martin's tenure, he collected the most wins by a coach in NCAA history with an astonishing 2,029 wins.
thefamuanonline.com
FSU to wait 6 months to celebrate homecoming
Florida State University was scheduled to have its homecoming through the week of Sept. 26 –Oct. 2, with the actual game on Saturday, Oct. 1 against Wake Forest. But FSU decided to postpone its homecoming events due to the university’s closure for Hurricane Ian. The hurricane was first identified as a Category 3, and the university planned to stay open.
WCTV
Pedestrian seriously injured near Doak Stadium after football game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department was investigating a crash that left one man injured after getting hit by a car. The crash happened a few hours after the Florida State University vs. Clemson Tigers football game. According to TPD, it happened Sunday morning just before 1 a.m....
The Extra Point: Brooks County vs. Early County
BLAKELY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Early County Bobcats welcome the Trojans from Brooks County in a huge non-region showdown. Early County comes into the game undefeated and is playing a Trojan team that is 4-1 on the season. Last week, Early County beat Randolph-Clay 46-6. while according to MaxPreps, Brooks County’s last game was September […]
FOX Carolina
Police find missing man in Clemson
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Police Department announced they have found a missing man who was last seen on Monday, October 10. According to police, Brandon Ray Hopkins was last seen near Keith Street and McCollum area at around 11:59 p.m.
WCTV
Gadsden County boxing coach teaches kids the ropes in and out of the ring
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The next boxing world champions may be training right in the big bend in Gadsden County. Shine Head Boxing Gym is led by former boxing pro Shinny Burns, and he does it right in his backyard free of charge. Burns says boxing helped keep him out...
South Carolina man wins $300,000 in holiday scratch-off
Christmas came early for an Upstate man who won $300,000 in a holiday scratch-off.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man wins first big prize on holiday scratch-off lottery ticket
PELZER, S.C. — Christmas came early for an Upstate man when he won the first $300,000 top prize in the lottery’s annual holiday scratch-off game that went on sale this month. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) “It was fun,” he said of his win on...
thefamuanonline.com
Upset over homecoming lineup
Homecoming week at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), is a time to celebrate the history and legacy of each HBCU across the country. The week-long celebration includes a range of events for both alumni and students. During homecoming, celebrities make appearances, and events range from the club environment to...
blackchronicle.com
Florida’s first house built with 3-D printer technology takes up residence in Tallahassee’s Griffin Heights neighborhood
The first-ever house in Florida to be built with 3-D printing technology now sits in Tallahassee’s Griffin Heights neighborhood. A ribbon reducing for the distinctive residence befell on October 14. The inside and outside partitions of the just-over-1,400 sq. foot construction had been built up in layers of concrete,...
This Is The Best Korean Restaurant In South Carolina
Cheapism found the best Korean restaurants around the country, including this popular spot in South Carolina.
Upstate man buys car with lottery money
An Upstate man is planning to buy a car with the money he won while playing the lottery.
blackchronicle.com
Brooks County teen dies in Florida accident | Local News
JASPER Fla. — A Brooks County teen was killed Sunday in an accident in Hamilton County, Fla., in line with officers. The accident happened at 4:46 a.m. close to the 465 mile marker on Interstate 75 southbound, in line with a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol. The...
