Clemson, SC

FanSided

FSU football: 3 overreactions to ‘Noles loss against Clemson

FSU football suffered its third consecutive loss Saturday night against Clemson. The Noles went toe-to-toe with Clemson for nearly the first half before a costly turnover turned the tide in the game for good. A special teams kickoff breakdown on the second-half opening kickoff gave the FSU defense virtually no...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Five-star QB visiting Clemson for Syracuse game

Clemson247 has learned that 247Sports Composite five-star junior quarterback DJ Lagway of Willis (Texas) will return to Clemson this coming weekend for the Syracuse game. Lagway (6-2, 225) first visited Clemson in April and returned in June when he was offered. He is one of two quarterbacks in the 2024...
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

FSU going with a classic look vs. No. 5 Clemson

Florida State is going with its classic uniform combination for tonight’s contest against No. 5 Clemson: Garnet jerseys, gold pants, and gold helmets. This is the third time the Seminoles have gone with their traditional look this season after FSU rocked garnet and gold in its first two games of the season.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
fsunews.com

Mike Martin Field turns to turf

Dick Howser Stadium is home to Florida State baseball, a legendary program that has been to 44 straight postseasons and appeared in the College World Series 23 times. Most of these accomplishments came under head coach Mike Martin, who coached the ’Noles for 40 years. Under Martin's tenure, he collected the most wins by a coach in NCAA history with an astonishing 2,029 wins.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

FSU to wait 6 months to celebrate homecoming

Florida State University was scheduled to have its homecoming through the week of Sept. 26 –Oct. 2, with the actual game on Saturday, Oct. 1 against Wake Forest. But FSU decided to postpone its homecoming events due to the university’s closure for Hurricane Ian. The hurricane was first identified as a Category 3, and the university planned to stay open.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Pedestrian seriously injured near Doak Stadium after football game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department was investigating a crash that left one man injured after getting hit by a car. The crash happened a few hours after the Florida State University vs. Clemson Tigers football game. According to TPD, it happened Sunday morning just before 1 a.m....
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WDHN

The Extra Point: Brooks County vs. Early County

BLAKELY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Early County Bobcats welcome the Trojans from Brooks County in a huge non-region showdown. Early County comes into the game undefeated and is playing a Trojan team that is 4-1 on the season. Last week, Early County beat Randolph-Clay 46-6. while according to MaxPreps, Brooks County’s last game was September […]
BROOKS COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

Police find missing man in Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Police Department announced they have found a missing man who was last seen on Monday, October 10. According to police, Brandon Ray Hopkins was last seen near Keith Street and McCollum area at around 11:59 p.m.
CLEMSON, SC
thefamuanonline.com

Upset over homecoming lineup

Homecoming week at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), is a time to celebrate the history and legacy of each HBCU across the country. The week-long celebration includes a range of events for both alumni and students. During homecoming, celebrities make appearances, and events range from the club environment to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
blackchronicle.com

Brooks County teen dies in Florida accident | Local News

JASPER Fla. — A Brooks County teen was killed Sunday in an accident in Hamilton County, Fla., in line with officers. The accident happened at 4:46 a.m. close to the 465 mile marker on Interstate 75 southbound, in line with a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol. The...
HAMILTON COUNTY, FL

