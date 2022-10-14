Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Times Gazette
‘Cats claim 3rd straight SHAC title
The Whiteoak boys cross team has captured its third straight Southern Hills Athletic Conference cross country championship and Wildcat sophomore Landen Eyre claimed the individual title. In 2020, Whiteoak captured its first title in 35 years. In 2021, Whiteoak made it back-to-back championships. “This year Whiteoak has battled a mess...
linknky.com
NKY football round-up: Bishop Brossart, Newport Catholic claim district titles
Another week of high school football is in the books. Here is a look at how it played out in Northern Kentucky. For our coverage of Highlands’s win over Covington Catholic, click here. For our coverage of Beechwood’s win over Lloyd, click here. For our coverage of Boyd...
Times Gazette
Film parts shot in Hillsboro
When you think of Highland County, A-list Hollywood movies may not be the first thing that comes to mind. That could be changing soon, according to Kristen Schlotman of Film Cincinnati, a Cincinnati-based nonprofit agency that has been pivotal in bringing big-budget film productions to the area. Schlotman said the tax credits offered Ohio have incentivized production companies to choose Cincinnati.
Take that, you thievin’ scoundrels: Disc Golf back at Devou thanks to neighborliness, determination
The 18 “baskets” don’t match, but the Covington Disc Golf Course is put back together, and playable. Three days after a thief or thieves stole or destroyed most of the course’s brand-new baskets in the middle of the night, the course reopened in Devou Park – thanks to a generous offer from a fellow local government, some begging and borrowing, a trip by truck and trailer, and some in-the-middle-of-the-woods welding.
Fox 19
Police plan football game to send off Bellevue seniors after season suddenly canceled
BELLEVUE, Ky. (WXIX) - Bellevue police are stepping up for the high-school football team in their community after this week’s news that the rest of the regular season had been canceled. Athletic Director Jim Hicks announced in a statement Wednesday that the school decided to cancel the remainder of...
The River: Agreeable October prompts memories of Licking River ramble — and Frederick’s Landing
(The riverboat captain is a storyteller, and Captain Don Sanders is sharing the stories of his long association with the river — from discovery to a way of love and life. The story first appeared in October, 2021. Special to NKyTribune. October’s always been my favorite month since I...
4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky
Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
LaRosa’s Updates Original Location with Modern Touches and Community Throwbacks
The OG LaRosa’s store got a full facelift over the summer that’s sure to delight west side diners for years to come. The post LaRosa’s Updates Original Location with Modern Touches and Community Throwbacks appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati school cancels classes after suspended employee enters classrooms, causes destruction
CINCINNATI — Students at Dohn Community High School's south campus were sent home and dismissed from classes Monday morning after school officials said a former employee on suspension entered the school and caused destruction to classrooms. Dohn Community High School director Ramone Davenport said the incident unfolded at around...
Cincinnati's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Cincinnati, Ohio, is a city with a great deal to offer. Unfortunately, it's also home to some of the most dangerous neighborhoods in the United States. Man committing a crime.Image by Sam Williams from Pixabay.
wvxu.org
Capture, don't kill: Ohio wants this invasive insect intact. For now.
The Ohio Department of Agriculture is asking people in Hamilton County to keep an eye out for an invasive insect. The spotted lanternfly has been found on Cincinnati's West Side. The bugs have already been found in Cuyahoga and Jefferson counties, and officials are trying to prevent populations here. “There’s...
cincinnatirefined.com
Sneak peek of Vintage Market Days Dayton-Cincinnati, Oct. 28-30!
In two weeks, 128 hand-selected vendors from across the country, along with thousands of event attendees, will make their way to Xenia for one of the region's biggest events of the season: Vintage Market Days Dayton-Cincinnati. It all takes place Oct. 28-30 at the Greene County Fairgrounds & Expo Center....
WLWT 5
Invasive Spotted Lanternfly discovered in Cincinnati area
CINCINNATI — A small population of an invasive insect has been spotted in the Cincinnati area. The Ohio Department of Agriculture confirmed the new population of spotted lanternfly in Cincinnati. ODA said they are continuing to monitor for egg masses. The ODA is asking anyone who spots the invasive...
WLWT 5
WATCH: BLINK puts on illuminating drone show
CINCINNATI — BLINK, Cincinnati's glowing light adventure, is returning this fall with some new additions. The festival will partner with Sky Elements Drone Shows to put on its first-ever drone show at Smale Riverfront Park. The drone show, put on by altafiber, will happen twice each night of the...
BLINK 2022: Top 9 installations to see this weekend
With more than 100 installations across Over-the-Rhine, BLINK can get a bit overwhelming. Here are the top nine installations around the festival.
wnewsj.com
Car show benefit for little Ada Saturday
A car show is being held on a sunny fall Saturday today until 3 p.m. at Smyth Automotive on Rombach Avenue in Wilmington to benefit little Ada, whose mother Beth Wiget recently died in an accident. The event includes a split-the-pot, raffle tickets for door prizes, food and drinks and music.
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati Area
If you're in the Cincinnati area, you should check out these local restaurants. If you find yourself in the Clifton neighborhood, you should check out the fried chicken at this cash-only diner. Customers say their golden fried chicken has a perfectly crispy exterior and a deliciously juicy interior. Get two pieces, three pieces, or a full half. They also have chicken tenders, which are served with fries and coleslaw. Patrons also highly recommend their goetta.
Ohio cities with the most ghost sightings
Where do you have the best chance of seeing a ghost in Ohio?
Why we're seeing more vibrant fall colors this year
We are seen an explosion of fall colors and this year it's a bit better than prior years and of course, there's a scientific reason as to why it's better.
Highland County community hasn't had a single mail delivery in four months
Highland County community gets no mail deliveries for months after post office fire. Residents of Lynchburg have had to drive to another town to pick up their mail.
Comments / 1