Buford, OH

Times Gazette

‘Cats claim 3rd straight SHAC title

The Whiteoak boys cross team has captured its third straight Southern Hills Athletic Conference cross country championship and Wildcat sophomore Landen Eyre claimed the individual title. In 2020, Whiteoak captured its first title in 35 years. In 2021, Whiteoak made it back-to-back championships. “This year Whiteoak has battled a mess...
MOWRYSTOWN, OH
Times Gazette

Film parts shot in Hillsboro

When you think of Highland County, A-list Hollywood movies may not be the first thing that comes to mind. That could be changing soon, according to Kristen Schlotman of Film Cincinnati, a Cincinnati-based nonprofit agency that has been pivotal in bringing big-budget film productions to the area. Schlotman said the tax credits offered Ohio have incentivized production companies to choose Cincinnati.
HILLSBORO, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Take that, you thievin’ scoundrels: Disc Golf back at Devou thanks to neighborliness, determination

The 18 “baskets” don’t match, but the Covington Disc Golf Course is put back together, and playable. Three days after a thief or thieves stole or destroyed most of the course’s brand-new baskets in the middle of the night, the course reopened in Devou Park – thanks to a generous offer from a fellow local government, some begging and borrowing, a trip by truck and trailer, and some in-the-middle-of-the-woods welding.
COVINGTON, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky

Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
KENTUCKY STATE
cincinnatirefined.com

Sneak peek of Vintage Market Days Dayton-Cincinnati, Oct. 28-30!

In two weeks, 128 hand-selected vendors from across the country, along with thousands of event attendees, will make their way to Xenia for one of the region's biggest events of the season: Vintage Market Days Dayton-Cincinnati. It all takes place Oct. 28-30 at the Greene County Fairgrounds & Expo Center....
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Invasive Spotted Lanternfly discovered in Cincinnati area

CINCINNATI — A small population of an invasive insect has been spotted in the Cincinnati area. The Ohio Department of Agriculture confirmed the new population of spotted lanternfly in Cincinnati. ODA said they are continuing to monitor for egg masses. The ODA is asking anyone who spots the invasive...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

WATCH: BLINK puts on illuminating drone show

CINCINNATI — BLINK, Cincinnati's glowing light adventure, is returning this fall with some new additions. The festival will partner with Sky Elements Drone Shows to put on its first-ever drone show at Smale Riverfront Park. The drone show, put on by altafiber, will happen twice each night of the...
CINCINNATI, OH
wnewsj.com

Car show benefit for little Ada Saturday

A car show is being held on a sunny fall Saturday today until 3 p.m. at Smyth Automotive on Rombach Avenue in Wilmington to benefit little Ada, whose mother Beth Wiget recently died in an accident. The event includes a split-the-pot, raffle tickets for door prizes, food and drinks and music.
WILMINGTON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati Area

If you're in the Cincinnati area, you should check out these local restaurants. If you find yourself in the Clifton neighborhood, you should check out the fried chicken at this cash-only diner. Customers say their golden fried chicken has a perfectly crispy exterior and a deliciously juicy interior. Get two pieces, three pieces, or a full half. They also have chicken tenders, which are served with fries and coleslaw. Patrons also highly recommend their goetta.
CINCINNATI, OH

