ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Erosion closes part of Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad

By Jordan Unger
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29VrJX_0iZdSZe600

(WJW) – Portions of the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad are temporarily closed, officials announced Thursday.

In a Facebook post, CVSR said the National Park Service closed parts of the track, citing significant erosion issues caused by the Cuyahoga River.

For now, CVSR will be offering limited train excursions, as well as canceling the National Park Scenic, Explorer Program and Fall Flyer.

Man’s life saved at Muni Lot: ‘Just what I do’

The Cleveland Dinner and Event Train are running on schedule this weekend.

“The Cuyahoga River is a dynamic system, and it is constantly changing. The NPS is committed to continually assessing track conditions, especially near the river, and maintaining the tracks for safe train operations,” railroad officials said in the post.

Officials say the issues were identified back in spring and an engineering firm is in place to address them.

Beloved ‘Harry Potter’ actor Robbie Coltrane dies: Reports

These changes will stay in place until further notice.

For now, CVSR say the North Pole Adventure hasn’t been canceled, but some changes might be made to it.

Anyone who paid for canceled activities will be refunded.

You can learn more here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Large sinkhole forms at Lorain park, repairs to come

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The parking lot at Lakeview Park in Lorain has become home to a large sinkhole as of Thursday morning. When crews learned of the sinkhole, they shut the area down. Kate Golden, stormwater manager in Lorain’s Engineering Office said they believe they know what caused...
LORAIN, OH
PLANetizen

Cleveland Resilience Project Approves Design Contract

A waterfront project dubbed the Cleveland Harbor Eastern Embayment Resilience Strategy (CHEERS) has won a key approval to move the design stage forward, reports Steven Litt on Cleveland.com. The multi-agency project would use clean dredged sediment to build a new island in Lake Erie north of the city’s shoreline. “In all, the CHEERS project could create 70 to 80 acres of new land along the shoreline, vastly benefiting communities on Cleveland’s East Side that have been walled off from the shoreline for decades.” The plan is meant to protect the Interstate 90 Shoreway from flooding and storm damage and make the coastline more resilient.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Million-dollar townhouse in Lakewood offers Rocky River, Lake Erie views: House of the Week

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- If stunning views are at the top of your house-hunting wish list, the townhouse at 11 Clifton Pointe deserves your attention. “This property offers a pretty rare opportunity to enjoy amazing views overlooking the Rocky River, Westlake Marina, Cleveland Yacht Club and Lake Erie,” says Kim Crane of Howard Hanna, who is co-listing the home with Jen Davis. “It’s one of only a few riverfront units offering additional privacy since it is an end unit.”
LAKEWOOD, OH
american-rails.com

Ohio Christmas Train Rides (2022)

Christmas train rides have grown in popularity at heritage railroads throughout the country following the 2004 release of "The Polar Express" by Warner Brothers Pictures, starting Tom Hanks. In the years since many have adapted the movie into a real-life train ride where families can enjoy a magical trip to...
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Painesville apartment fire causes $250,000 in damage

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An apartment building fire in Painesville let two hospitalized from smoke inhalation, according to the Painesville Fire Department. Around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, Painesville fire said they were notified of a fire at Jackson Towers Apartments. Units arrived two minutes later to find smoke coming...
PAINESVILLE, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

69K+
Followers
13K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy