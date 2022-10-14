Read full article on original website
Two local high schools finish football game after being interrupted by gunshots last September
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- “What are the biggest thing is we get a chance to finish A game that was interrupted because of some unfortunate accident “ said Michael Youngblood, Thomson High School head football coach. It’s an anticipated game against Laney and Thomson high school, both teams are finishing up where they left off in September, […]
High school football scores for Week 9: Vote for your Player of the Week
The Friday Frenzy crew will be in Northern Kentucky for Highlands at Covington Catholic, but there will be plenty of coverage for other teams across the Tri-State.
College Football World Is Praying For Alabama's Kicker Tonight
The triumph of victory and bitter taste of defeat was on full display in Knoxville Saturday night. With 21 seconds left, Alabama kicker Will Reichard missed a 52-yard field goal to the right. Hendon Hooker and the Tennessee offense took over with great field position. After a few big completions,...
Fans furious over controversial flag in Alabama vs. Tennessee game
For a second there, it looked like Tennessee had Alabama's number on third and goal and was about to force a field goal attempt. That's when the officials stepped in. Bryce Young was being chased out of the pocket by a group of Tennessee defensive players and launched the ball long and high towards ...
No. 6 Vols walk off No. 3 Alabama, 52-49
Tennessee continues its 2022 season today against Alabama, and GoVols247 is live at Neyland Stadium to provide updates of all the action before, during and after the game. The sixth-ranked Vols (5-0, 2-0 SEC) and third-ranked Crimson Tide (6-0, 23-0) are scheduled to kickoff at approximately 3:30 p.m. Eastern in a game that will be broadcast by CBS.
Arctic blast headed for Alabama: How cold will it get this week?
A early dose of winter is on its way to Alabama. A cold front will move through today (Monday) and bring a blast of arctic air that will affect the whole state starting tonight. Low temperatures will drop to or below freezing in some areas, and freeze warnings and watches...
Former Vols assistant sends message to fans after win over Alabama
There were a lot of folks who were happy for Tennessee Vols fans after the program’s 52-49 win against Alabama on Saturday in Knoxville. One of those folks is former Vols wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni, who coached at Tennessee from 2013 to 2016. Azzanni sent a tweet after...
Alabama high school football scores: Live game updates, live streams from Week 9 (10/14/22)
Get the latest Alabama AHSAA football scores on SBLive as Week 9 of the 2022 season kicks off across the state
Georgia teams salute slain Jefferson High School football player Elijah DeWitt
Flowery Branch joins Jefferson in a silent tribute to the senior wide receiver who was shot and killed last week
Auburn, October 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Zion Williamson reunites with high school opponent Bryson Bishop
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- "Hey, you're the guy who guarded Zion, right?" Bryson Bishop has heard that a time or two since a video went viral of him in eighth grade guarding the high school version of New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson. Williamson, then a 6-foot-6 junior, looked down in...
Jack’s Game of the Week: Fyffe vs. Pisgah
Welcome to the Jack's Game of the Week between two of Class 2A's top teams this season: Fyffe and Pisgah.
ECHS girls fall in area tournament semifinals
Escambia County fell 3-0 (10-25, 16-25, 11-25) to Jackson Saturday in the Class 4A, Area 2 volleyball tournament at T.R. Miller. The Lady Blue Devils ended their season 5-7. TRM went on to beat JHS in the area championship game. Both TRM and JHS advance to the Class 4A South...
Friday roundup: Clay-Chalkville downs Oxford; Thompson, Hewitt-Trussville, Hazel Green, Spanish Fort roll
Clay-Chalkville took another step toward winning the Class 6A, Region 6 title outright with Friday’s 25-20 road victory over Oxford at Lamar Field. The Cougars scored 25 straight points in second and third quarters and held on after the Yellow Jackets scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Clay-Chalkville has won two in a row since falling to three-time defending 7A champ Thompson.
Red Devils named Class 2A Region 7 Champions, defeat Pisgah 40-6
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Friday’s 48 Blitz Game of the Week was important for multiple reasons. For one, it was the first time Pisgah and Fyffe played each other since 2005. It was also for a region championship title. Both teams were undefeated within Class 2A Region 7. Even though both teams already secured home-field advantage for the playoffs, one of the teams had to finish in first within their region.
2022 New Brockton H.S. Homecoming Queen
NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WDHN)—Tonight we continue high school pigskin footaggeee”, a special congratulations to the New Brockton High School Homecoming Queen. At Gamecock Stadium earlier Friday, New Brockton High School Senior Anna Clark was crowned. that school’s 2022 Homecoming Queen, her escort was Colton McClenny. She is...
Mouhamed Dioubate commits to Alabama
4 star forward Mouhamed Dioubate has committed to Alabama. The 6-7, 215 pound Diobate, from Flushing NY, chose Alabama over 17 offers. He is rated the No. 20 forward in the 2023 class and No. 110 overall. October 16, 2022.
