HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Friday’s 48 Blitz Game of the Week was important for multiple reasons. For one, it was the first time Pisgah and Fyffe played each other since 2005. It was also for a region championship title. Both teams were undefeated within Class 2A Region 7. Even though both teams already secured home-field advantage for the playoffs, one of the teams had to finish in first within their region.

PISGAH, AL ・ 14 HOURS AGO