247Sports

No. 6 Vols walk off No. 3 Alabama, 52-49

Tennessee continues its 2022 season today against Alabama, and GoVols247 is live at Neyland Stadium to provide updates of all the action before, during and after the game. The sixth-ranked Vols (5-0, 2-0 SEC) and third-ranked Crimson Tide (6-0, 23-0) are scheduled to kickoff at approximately 3:30 p.m. Eastern in a game that will be broadcast by CBS.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Auburn, October 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Enterprise High School football team will have a game with Auburn High School on October 17, 2022, 17:00:00.
AUBURN, AL
ESPN

Zion Williamson reunites with high school opponent Bryson Bishop

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- "Hey, you're the guy who guarded Zion, right?" Bryson Bishop has heard that a time or two since a video went viral of him in eighth grade guarding the high school version of New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson. Williamson, then a 6-foot-6 junior, looked down in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Atmore Advance

ECHS girls fall in area tournament semifinals

Escambia County fell 3-0 (10-25, 16-25, 11-25) to Jackson Saturday in the Class 4A, Area 2 volleyball tournament at T.R. Miller. The Lady Blue Devils ended their season 5-7. TRM went on to beat JHS in the area championship game. Both TRM and JHS advance to the Class 4A South...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Friday roundup: Clay-Chalkville downs Oxford; Thompson, Hewitt-Trussville, Hazel Green, Spanish Fort roll

Clay-Chalkville took another step toward winning the Class 6A, Region 6 title outright with Friday’s 25-20 road victory over Oxford at Lamar Field. The Cougars scored 25 straight points in second and third quarters and held on after the Yellow Jackets scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Clay-Chalkville has won two in a row since falling to three-time defending 7A champ Thompson.
OXFORD, AL
WAFF

Red Devils named Class 2A Region 7 Champions, defeat Pisgah 40-6

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Friday’s 48 Blitz Game of the Week was important for multiple reasons. For one, it was the first time Pisgah and Fyffe played each other since 2005. It was also for a region championship title. Both teams were undefeated within Class 2A Region 7. Even though both teams already secured home-field advantage for the playoffs, one of the teams had to finish in first within their region.
PISGAH, AL
wdhn.com

2022 New Brockton H.S. Homecoming Queen

NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WDHN)—Tonight we continue high school pigskin footaggeee”, a special congratulations to the New Brockton High School Homecoming Queen. At Gamecock Stadium earlier Friday, New Brockton High School Senior Anna Clark was crowned. that school’s 2022 Homecoming Queen, her escort was Colton McClenny. She is...
NEW BROCKTON, AL
d1sportsnet.com

Mouhamed Dioubate commits to Alabama

4 star forward Mouhamed Dioubate has committed to Alabama. The 6-7, 215 pound Diobate, from Flushing NY, chose Alabama over 17 offers. He is rated the No. 20 forward in the 2023 class and No. 110 overall. October 16, 2022.
MONTGOMERY, AL
