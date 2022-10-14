ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best rooftop bar: River & Post

It’s abundantly clear that the people have spoken time and time again -- and River & Post remains your favorite rooftop bar in Jacksonville!. If that’s not enough of a reason to get your attention, River & Post has also made the list for best romantic dinner and best happy hour.
News4Jax.com

Man drowns in Westside pond, JSO says

Jacksonville, Fla. – A man died Saturday night after he went into a pond on private property on Jacksonville’s Westside to swim and apparently drowned, police said. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue were called to Pickettville Road just after 7 p.m. Saturday. JSO...
First Coast News

Man with gunshot wound found dead on Jacksonville sidewalk

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police say they have few leads in the death of a man found dead on a sidewalk Monday morning. A person flagged an officer down just before 10 a.m. alerting him to an unresponsive person on the sidewalk in the 5800 block of Norwood Avenue. Police said they found a male between the ages of 30 and 40 with at least one gunshot wound. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was called to the scene and pronounced him dead.
Action News Jax

One more warm day before temperatures plunge

Jacksonville, Fl — We have one more very warm afternoon before cooler, drier air fills back in to NE Florida. Clouds will increase through the morning, giving way to rain and a few storms this afternoon. The best chance for rain/storms will be along the coast of SE Georgia and along and south of I-10 in NE Florida.
First Coast News

Suspect in 2021 Jacksonville shooting death arrested in Virginia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man accused in a Jacksonville shooting death last year was arrested Monday in Virginia. Darien Howard is charged with 2nd degree murder in the death that occurred June 9, 2021 in the 3500 block of Townsend Boulevard, according to a news release from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police were called to that area for a shooting and found the victim in a parking lot of an apartment complex. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, the news release states.
recordpatriot.com

Police beat for Monday, Oct. 17

• A 15-year-old boy was arrested at 7:04 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of East Morton Avenue on a charge of obstructing identification after police said he gave a fake name while being detained in an investigation. ACCIDENTS. • Ambr R. Shanks, 22, of Jacksonville was cited on a...
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best barbecue: The Bearded Pig

The Bearded Pig is no doubt a popular spot -- it’s one of Cole Pepper’s favorites for burnt ends. “It’s versatile and delicious,” Cole told us previously of the Kansas City tradition. “There’s fat and cow and who doesn’t like that.”. This year,...
News4Jax.com

Cruiser plows through fence, hits tree during pursuit along Roosevelt Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It remained unclear Thursday night exactly what led to a pursuit earlier in the day involving Jacksonville police along Roosevelt Boulevard. Witnesses told News4JAX the chase involved more than a dozen patrol vehicles that were after the driver of a white pickup truck. Footage from Sky 4 showed a vacant lot off Roosevelt Boulevard just south of Timuquana Road where police cruisers had surrounded a white pickup.
Jacksonville local news

