Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Motorist Alert: New road project begins in Middleburg; expect detoursZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Hastings man caught in alleged catalytic converter burglary, on Blanding Boulevard deputies sayZoey FieldsHastings, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
New coffee shop holds grand opening in Orange ParkJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Publix's Popular Chicken Tender Sub: The Controversy Behind its OriginsL. CaneFlorida State
Related
Multiple FDOT highway projects Jacksonville drivers should be cautious of
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As a result of the Florida Department of Transportation’s Interstate 10 from Interstate 295 to Interstate 95 widening project, multiple detours are scheduled at interchanges throughout the project limits from Sunday, Oct. 16 through Thursday, Oct. 20. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Crews...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s best rooftop bar: River & Post
It’s abundantly clear that the people have spoken time and time again -- and River & Post remains your favorite rooftop bar in Jacksonville!. If that’s not enough of a reason to get your attention, River & Post has also made the list for best romantic dinner and best happy hour.
News4Jax.com
Man drowns in Westside pond, JSO says
Jacksonville, Fla. – A man died Saturday night after he went into a pond on private property on Jacksonville’s Westside to swim and apparently drowned, police said. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue were called to Pickettville Road just after 7 p.m. Saturday. JSO...
Jacksonville firefighters responding to apartment fire in Arlington
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to a fire at an apartment complex in Arlington. JFRD said the fire is in the 7500 block of the Arlington Expressway. Action News Jax has a crew headed to the area to get more information. Refresh this...
Man with gunshot wound found dead on Jacksonville sidewalk
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police say they have few leads in the death of a man found dead on a sidewalk Monday morning. A person flagged an officer down just before 10 a.m. alerting him to an unresponsive person on the sidewalk in the 5800 block of Norwood Avenue. Police said they found a male between the ages of 30 and 40 with at least one gunshot wound. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was called to the scene and pronounced him dead.
First Coast News
Police: Jacksonville police, suspect OK after exchanging gunfire outside Moncrief home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This story was updated at 10:05 p.m. to reflect the most recent update from police. A Jacksonville man and all of the officers involved are OK after exchanging gunfire in the Moncrief area Saturday night, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said. Officers were able to successfully take...
Two JSO Cruisers crash into each other, hits civilian car in chase on Roosevelt Blvd.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported two JSO vehicles crashing into each other and striking a civilian car during a pursuit of a stolen Ford F150. JSO reports that at around 2:00 p.m. on October 13 Detectives with JSO’s gang activity were patrolling in the...
News4Jax.com
New street signs honor Jacksonville first responders who died in line of duty
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – New street signs are starting to appear in areas of town named in memory of a first responder who died in the line of duty in that location. It’s part of a wider initiative and there’s a push to expand it. Outside Fire Stations...
Person shot in calf in Oceanway area, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person was shot near the Oceanway Community Center on Saturday afternoon. JSO reports at around 1:15 p.m. patrol officers responded to the 12200 block of West Sago Ave. in reference to a dispute. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
One more warm day before temperatures plunge
Jacksonville, Fl — We have one more very warm afternoon before cooler, drier air fills back in to NE Florida. Clouds will increase through the morning, giving way to rain and a few storms this afternoon. The best chance for rain/storms will be along the coast of SE Georgia and along and south of I-10 in NE Florida.
Man dies after being pulled from pond in Pickettville, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man died at the hospital Saturday night after he was pulled from a pond on Pickettville Road. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the 6200 block of Pickettville Road, just east of Interstate 295 and Pritchard Road, around 7:20 p.m. to reports of a possible drowning.
Suspect in 2021 Jacksonville shooting death arrested in Virginia
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man accused in a Jacksonville shooting death last year was arrested Monday in Virginia. Darien Howard is charged with 2nd degree murder in the death that occurred June 9, 2021 in the 3500 block of Townsend Boulevard, according to a news release from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police were called to that area for a shooting and found the victim in a parking lot of an apartment complex. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, the news release states.
recordpatriot.com
Police beat for Monday, Oct. 17
• A 15-year-old boy was arrested at 7:04 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of East Morton Avenue on a charge of obstructing identification after police said he gave a fake name while being detained in an investigation. ACCIDENTS. • Ambr R. Shanks, 22, of Jacksonville was cited on a...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s best barbecue: The Bearded Pig
The Bearded Pig is no doubt a popular spot -- it’s one of Cole Pepper’s favorites for burnt ends. “It’s versatile and delicious,” Cole told us previously of the Kansas City tradition. “There’s fat and cow and who doesn’t like that.”. This year,...
News4Jax.com
Man taken into custody following exchange of gunfire with officers, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was apprehended and taken into custody Sunday evening following an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement officers, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Assistant Chief Shawn Coarsey, with the Sheriff’s Office, said officers were called to a home on Edgewood Avenue at about...
News4Jax.com
Cruiser plows through fence, hits tree during pursuit along Roosevelt Boulevard
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It remained unclear Thursday night exactly what led to a pursuit earlier in the day involving Jacksonville police along Roosevelt Boulevard. Witnesses told News4JAX the chase involved more than a dozen patrol vehicles that were after the driver of a white pickup truck. Footage from Sky 4 showed a vacant lot off Roosevelt Boulevard just south of Timuquana Road where police cruisers had surrounded a white pickup.
SPOTLIGHT: Blue Angels return to their original home
Jacksonville, Fl — The Navy Blue Angels return to their birthplace this weekend, as NAS Jacksonville once again serves as host of the Jacksonville Air Show. This event is free admission and parking, no tickets are required to attend. The Jaguars return home to face the New York Giants...
Early morning shooting leaves one dead in Lakeshore area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead in the Lakeshore area. Officials say around 3:54 a.m. multiple 911 calls were received regarding residents hearing gun shots in the area of Delmar Street. Officers arrived to find one male in...
St. Johns deputies seeking suspect, car from Wendy's car jacking
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A car was stolen from a Wendy's in St. Johns County on Saturday morning, according to officials. Deputies are searching for a red Nissan Sentra that was stolen from a Wendy's at 1830 US 1 South. The car has the New York license plate HAZ8945. Officials...
JFRD: One in critical condition after being rescued from apartment fire near Arlington Expressway
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous, unrelated story) One person was rescued from an apartment fire in the Arlington area Friday, according to the Jacksonville Rescue Department. JFRD said the apartment structure fire happened in the 7500 block of Arlington Expressway around 4 p.m. Per...
First Coast News
Jacksonville, FL
27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Jacksonville local newshttps://www.firstcoastnews.com/
Comments / 0