Heated competition emerges in Franklin County House races
For the past decade, Franklin County has consistently sent Republicans to the Vermont House of Representatives, with a handful of exceptions. This fall, the party hopes to pick up even more seats, but it will face a series of competitive races. In St. Albans City, Republican Joe Luneau is seeking...
From ballot limbo, Orleans County’s interim state’s attorney wages a write-in campaign to keep her job
Orleans County State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett was appointed as a Superior Court judge this summer, but never withdrew her name from the ballot, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. Read the story on VTDigger here: From ballot limbo, Orleans County’s interim state’s attorney wages a write-in campaign to keep her job.
As home prices soar, so do assessments
Real estate boom presents dilemma for assessors across the Adirondacks. When an updated assessment arrived at Anthony Siquier’s residence in Jay, the small business owner was more than a little peeved. The assessed value on his single-family home on 2.5 acres climbed an acute angle upward to $337,000 from...
VTDigger
Reflections on visiting a retail cannabis store in Vermont
The road to legal cannabis retail sales in Vermont has been long, bumpy and uncertain. Finally, the day has arrived. As a longtime advocate for drug policy reform, it seemed fitting to go into a store. I ventured to a shop in Burlington. I entered after providing my driver’s license....
WCAX
Peace and Justice Center closing Burlington storefront
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Peace and Justice Center shop in Burlington will be closing their Lake Street storefront at the end of this year. For decades, the store has sold local and fair trade products. It’s also been a meeting spot for activists. Peace and Justice Center leadership says they won’t be completely closing down, just moving to a smaller space to refocus on the organizations original goal.
WCAX
Hydro-Quebec to acquire several dams in this region
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hydro-Quebec -- the provincial utility out of Montreal -- is set to acquire 13 hydro electric dams in our region. The hydro giant is set to purchase “great river hydro” -- the region’s main hydro electric supplier covering two rivers: the Deerfield and the Connecticut.
The Valley Reporter
Blue Sage opening in Waitsfield offering retail cannabis
Blue Sage, a retail cannabis store, will be opening next month in the Village Square Shopping Center. Business owners Kevin Kennedy and Per Arneberg will be located in the former Infinite Sports location. The business will be vertically integrated, and they will be cultivating cannabis, manufacturing cannabis products and offering retail sales. They are doing some very basic construction work at the new shop and expect to open in mid to late November.
Norwich’s next police chief hails from Montpelier department
Detective Sgt. Wade Cochran, who is originally from Walden, has been at the Montpelier Police Department since 2006. Read the story on VTDigger here: Norwich’s next police chief hails from Montpelier department.
Amid staffing shortage, UVM Home Health & Hospice ends 24/7 care for individuals with mobility impairments
Residents were told at the end of July that they have until Nov. 4 to determine their next steps for care. Read the story on VTDigger here: Amid staffing shortage, UVM Home Health & Hospice ends 24/7 care for individuals with mobility impairments.
mynbc5.com
Fourth recreational marijuana dispensary opens in Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The fourth adult-use cannabis dispensary in Vermont is now open to the public. The Green State Dispensary, located on Pine Street in Burlington, had its grand opening on Thursday. The owners celebrated with poutine and creemee trucks stationed at the event throughout the day. Three other...
mynbc5.com
The Strand Center being 'stuffed' for a good cause
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — On Friday, the Strand Center for the Arts and Plattsburgh Noon Kiwanis teamed up to create "Stuff the Strand," a countywide drive to help local families. The goal of the event was to fill each of the 901 seats in the theater with 2 pounds of food or other essential items.
NewsTimes
Board to sue over contamination that closed Vermont school
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The school board in Vermont's largest city plans to sue the manufacturer of chemicals that forced the closure of Burlington High School, officials said. Burlington School District officials on Thursday announced plans to sue agro-chemical giant Monsanto after PCBs were found in the existing building...
mychamplainvalley.com
Retail cannabis stores say business is booming
Nearly two weeks after Vermonters celebrated retail cannabis’ introduction into the state’s market, business has been booming. “We’ve planned to have a lot of product ready and we’ve done great keeping up with the demand there. But we’ve definitely seen more people than even we were able to plan for,” said Nat Williams, General Manager of Ceres Collaborative.
PhillyBite
Vermont's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- If you're hungry for some tasty international cuisine, you're lucky! There are several all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in Vermont. From Barre to Essex Junction, you're sure to find one that will satisfy your taste buds. In addition to Chinese and Italian restaurants, you can also try the Essex Junction Grand Buffet or Sherpa Kitchen.
UVM Medical Center ER overwhelmed, urges patients to seek treatment elsewhere
Because of an influx of patients clogging the emergency room on Friday, UVM Medical Center encouraged patients to only seek out the emergency department in medical emergencies. Read the story on VTDigger here: UVM Medical Center ER overwhelmed, urges patients to seek treatment elsewhere.
WCAX
UVM medical Center ER swamped with patients
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM Medical Center says their ER is packed and the hospital is urging patients with non-emergency needs to seek treatment at urgent care centers or elsewhere. The hospital says its ER on Friday was experiencing high numbers of patient visits. It comes as the hospital...
mynbc5.com
Crews investigating structure fire in Champlain
CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. — A structure fire in Champlain is under investigation. Multiple crews responded to the scene of the fire at a building on Route 9 around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. Officials say everyone in the building got out safely and no injuries were reported. The origin of the...
mynbc5.com
Vermont photographer reaches new heights to shoot fall foliage
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — A photographer in Vermont is taking his work to new heights while documenting the state’s famous fall foliage. "It is pretty amazing," said Caleb Kenna of Middlebury, who was photographing autumn leaves in New Haven Wednesday when NECN & NBC10 Boston tagged along with him. "I was sort of blown away by the color and the view."
WCAX
Route 7 paving set to begin this weekend
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Beginning this weekend, drivers can expect paving crews to be out along Route 7 during the overnight hours. Crews will be paving side roads and driveways starting Sunday night. From Sunday through Thursday, crews will be out between the hours of 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.
WCAX
Car dealerships target of catalytic converter thefts
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say multiple car dealerships on Shelburne road were hit with catalytic converter thefts Thursday. Survelliance video from the Automaster in Shelburne shows a white sedan pull up between three and four in the morning and steal 11 catalytic converters from cars off their lot. 10 cars ready to be sold and one that was in service. Shelburne police are investigating.
