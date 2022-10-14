ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

LCU's Trull posts another top-10 with a personal-best time

By Staff Reports
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 2 days ago
HOBBS, N.M. — Lubbock Christian University distance runner Chloe Trull finished 10th, setting a personal record for 5 kilometers in Friday's New Mexico Junior College Invitational II cross country meet.

The junior from Ropes ran a time of 20 minutes, 3.06 seconds, more than 30 seconds faster than her previous best. It was her third top-10 finish in a row and the fifth of her career.

The LCU women finished fourth as a team, ahead of Amarillo College and Oklahoma Panhandle State in the competition at Harry McAdams Park.

The Lady Chaps' Hailey Lowery (20:26.6) from Borden County got 14th, and Sky Sena (20:35.6) from Lubbock-Cooper placed 19th. LCU runners cracking the top 40 were Adrianna Langat (21:57.2), Amy Tew (22:13.5) from Tahoka and Hailey Davis (22:52.4) from Seminole. Also competing for the Lady Chaps were Levelland graduate Sydnei Orozco (23:15.7) and Kylie Knapp (23:42.0).

West Texas A&M won the team championship, and the Lady Buffs' Eleonora Curtabbi won the individual title with a time of 17:53.9.

The LCU men also finished fourth, ahead of five other teams. Colby Sandoval from Christ The King, the Chaps' first finisher in every meet this season, ran the 8-kilometer course in 25:39.5 for 15th place. Lubbock High graduate Carlos Barraza from Lubbock High placed 18th in a personal best 26:11.3, and Idalou graduate Hagen Sage was 31st in 27:39.6, also a personal record.

LCU's Tristan Young (27:54.0) and Aiden Zingone (28:34.3) finished in the top 40. Rounding out the Chaps' contingent were Joshua Huang (29:58.9) and Nathan Goble (30:11.2).

Host New Mexico Junior College won the team championship, and Adams Biwott of El Paso Community College won the individual title in 23:49.9.

LCU women's soccer

Lubbock Christian University will honor nine seniors and go for Alex Denning's 100th victory as the Lady Chaps' coach when LCU hosts Texas Woman's in a Lone Star Conference match at 1 p.m. Saturday.

LCU (6-2-5, 3-2-2) has gone scoreless in its past three matches and lost its past two after going unbeaten through its first 11 matches of the season. Texas Woman's (12-8, 3-5) has alternated two losses with two wins over its past four.

The Lady Chaps have home matches remaining Wednesday against Midwestern State and Oct. 26 against Eastern New Mexico, but will use Saturday for its senior day ceremonies. After the match, LCU will recognize Maddie Hoel, Makenna Pate, Julie Shahi, Arely Jimenez, Celia Duarte, Carla Martinez, Madison Mayben, Aubrey Pruitt and Brittany Jones.

LCU men's soccer

Lubbock Christian University, which has lost only once in its past six matches, will try to continue its dominance of UT Tyler when the Chaparrals host the Patriots at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Lone Star Conference play.

LCU (5-5-3, 2-1-1) is 4-0 in the series against UT Tyler (5-4-2, 0-3-1). The Chaps and Oklahoma Christian are tied for third among 10 teams in the LSC standings with seven points. St. Mary's (7-0-5, 3-0-1) leads with 10 points, and Dallas Baptist (4-4-4, 3-1) is in second with nine points.

The Chaps are coming off a 3-0 win Wednesday against Eastern New Mexico in which Tariq Bakkali had a goal and an assist. Bakkali, a senior from London, has 23 goals and 55 points in his career, both second in the program's decade-plus history.

Bakkali has five goals and four assists this season, and Pablo Diez has four goals and three assists. Chaps goalkeeper Tom Miles has four shutouts and a goals-against average of 0.90.

