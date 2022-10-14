Read full article on original website
wwno.org
Louisiana Eats: Considering Creole, Keeping The Culture
Do you have a favorite hot spot where your family has gathered for generations? Is it still there? Sadly, when it comes to Black-owned bars and lounges, many have been disappearing from local landscapes – often without fanfare or mention. New Orleans native L. Kasimu Harris has watched with dismay as many of these vital Black establishments have closed their doors in recent years. Since 2018, he has been documenting those that remain, capturing photos and oral histories as part of his ongoing series, "Vanishing Black Bars & Lounges." He joins us to talk about the project.
Krewe of Cleopatra names 50th Queen ahead of 2023 Carnival Season
NEW ORLEANS — The Krewe of Cleopatra will be celebrating its 50th anniversary during the 2023 Carnival Season. Krewe Members kicked off the celebration Saturday with a Royal Gala brunch. They also crowned the 50th Queen Cleopatra: Victoria Bagot.
theadvocate.com
With over 750 punchlines sent in, Check out the WINNER and FINALISTS in Walt Handelsman's latest Cartoon Caption Contest!
Wow! We received 759 entries in this week’s Cartoon Caption Contest! This one could have gone in so many different directions… and it certainly did! Check out the winner and finalists below. Funny stuff, everyone. Nice job. As always, when we have duplicate entries, and we always do,...
roadtirement.com
New Orleans carriages only hitched to mules
When in New Orleans you will no doubt see carriages driving around the city, taking various types of tours. Pay attention to the animal hitched to the carriage: it will be a mule, not a horse. Come to find out there is city ordinances that prohibit the use of horses. The carriage industry supports these laws, including the regulations restricting the number of hours and days that each mule and driver is allowed to work.
Renowned pianist Fats Domino has street renamed in his honor
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans street where one of the founders of rock ‘n’ roll spent most of his life is being renamed in his honor. A community-wide Second line and Musical Celebration begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at the longtime home of Antoine “Fats” Domino on Caffin Avenue, which will now be known as Antoine “Fats” Domino Avenue. Led by the Stooges Brass Band, the second line will proceed down the renamed street to Oliver Bush Park, where musical tributes to Domino will occur.
NOLA.com
Fats Domino feted with music, second-line and Lower 9th Ward street named in his honor
Having sold more than 110 million records, Fats Domino is sometimes hailed as the Michael Jackson of his generation. Elvis Presley once described the New Orleans native as "the real king of rock 'n' roll," because his legendary take on rhythm and blues influenced generations of rock musicians around the world.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Louisiana
Down in Cajun country, the seasonings aren’t the only thing full of spice. The people, culture, and destinations are packed with just as much flavor too. You are reading: Fun things to do in louisiana for couples | 15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Louisiana. For your next romantic...
Colorful Wedding Inspiration at the Chateau LeMoyne Hotel, New Orleans
Featured in MunaLuchi Bride magazine, Issue No. 26, this lively colorful wedding shoot tells the story of a couple who met and fell in love in New Orleans. Designed by Amanda Price Events and captured by the talented Theresa Elizabeth Photography, their dynamic vendor team set a vibrant scene for love at the Chateau LeMoyne Hotel. With an intimate private ceremony followed by a dinner with family against a backdrop of lush floral arrangements, it was the perfect venue for their nuptials! Boozy popsicle treats by Le DOODLE and a decadent charcuterie board spread by Messina’s Catering added some extra Louisiana flair.
WDSU
New Orleans street renamed for Fats Domino this weekend with second line celebration
The New Orleans street where one of the founders of rock ‘n’ roll spent most of his life is being renamed in his honor. A communitywide Second line and Musical Celebration begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at the longtime home of Antoine “Fats” Domino on Caffin Avenue, which will now be known as Antoine “Fats” Domino Avenue. Led by the Stooges Brass Band, the second line will proceed down the renamed street to Oliver Bush Park, where musical tributes to Domino will occur.
travelnoire.com
St. Lucian Native, Chef Nina Compton Is Lighting Up New Orleans' Culinary Scene
Chef Nina Compton fell in love with cooking as a child growing up in St. Lucia. She viewed serving food as the “ultimate act of hospitality.”. That was her deciding factor when pursuing a career as a professional cook. Compton currently lives in New Orleans, where she first experienced...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Korean Restaurant In Louisiana
Louisiana may be known for Cajun, Creole and other Southern-inspired meals, but the growing culinary scene has expanded across the state to include delightful and authentic bites from around the world. Cheapism search around the country to find the best Korean restaurants around, compiling a list of the top choice...
NOLA.com
For Lincoln Beach, New Orleans East residents seek market, fishing, music space and sand
Using a timeline, draw-on maps and a scale model, 100 New Orleans East residents on Saturday described their vision for Lincoln Beach. The presentation, at the Lincoln Beach Center in Little Woods, showcased the product of two previous community sessions that were meant to evoke what residents remember of a lakefront attraction that closed a half century ago, and what they hope it will become after it is restored.
NOLA.com
Rubensteins doesn't steer away from change. Here's a look at key moments in its history
The Rubenstein family is partnering with developer Joe Jaeger to turn the upper floors of five historic buildings on the corner of Canal Street and St. Charles Avenue into a 40-room boutique hotel. Entering the vacation rental business is a first for the Rubensteins, but it's certainly not the only...
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from New Orleans, Louisiana
Spending a couple of days in the historic and party-centric city of New Orleans, Louisiana, is always a treat. But the Big Easy doesn’t always go easy on us; recharge by seeking out some of the best day trips from New Orleans, LA. From national forests to quaint towns and cities, there’s plenty just a short drive away from Louisiana’s biggest city.
NOLA.com
Mary J. Blige, Marcus Mumford, Cyril Neville's birthday bash: music for Oct. 13-19
It’s a busy week of live music in New Orleans with a plethora of arena- and theater-sized touring acts augmenting the typically diverse array of local talent. Mumford & Sons frontman Marcus Mumford recently released a solo album called “(self-titled).” On the opening track, “Cannibal,” he confronts the sexual abuse he suffered as a child in stark terms; the accompanying video was directed by Steven Spielberg. With Mumford & Sons, he rocked the Shrine on Airline in 2016 as well as the 2018 Voodoo Music + Arts Experience in City Park. On his solo tour, he and his fellow musicians are playing more intimate venues. They perform the “(self-titled)” album in its entirety, in addition to a handful of Mumford & Sons favorites as well as other tracks to which Mumford has contributed. He headlines the Orpheum Theater on Friday. Danielle Ponder opens the show at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $39.50.
wgno.com
These proud puppies belong to Zion Williamson
METAIRIE, La. (WGNO)— Every dog has its day. And its picture made on school picture day. WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood wants you to meet the Canine Class of 2025. And the photo op happens about this time of year, every year. The people on...
theadvocate.com
Letters: Green Wave on a roll, but football fans staying away in droves
OK, New Orleans, football town, Sportsman’s Paradise and party city, so why aren’t you supporting this very good Tulane Green Wave football team?. They are proving that they are one of the better teams in the country, have beaten a nationally ranked team (Kansas State) and are on course to have a very good season. Reasonable ticket prices, family atmosphere ... so where are you?
NOLA.com
Blues and BBQ just one of six festivals this weekend; see days, hours, prices, parking
It's a veritable festapalooza this weekend in the New Orleans area with the Crescent City Blues and BBQ Festival topping a list of six tantalizing celebrations. Admission is free to the 15th edition of the Blues and BBQ Festival in Lafayette Square, 602 St. Charles Street in the Central Business District. It's open Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
The Daily South
What Is Chicory Coffee And Why Is It So Popular In New Orleans?
New Orleans' vibrant culinary culture makes it a must-go destination for dining enthusiasts. Many rush to the Big Easy to partake of fresh Gulf seafood, boldly-seasoned Cajun and Creole dishes like gumbo and jambalaya, spicy andouille sausage, sugar-dusted beignets, and iconic cocktails like the Sazerac and the Hurricane. But we'd be remiss if we didn't also highlight NOLA's unique and flavorful contribution to the American coffee lexicon: New Orleans-style chicory coffee.
NOLA.com
Rubensteins to open 40-room hotel above Canal Street store; latest in boutique hotel trend
The Rubenstein family, known for the nearly century-old men's clothing store on the corner of Canal Street and St. Charles Avenue, is turning the upper floors of five historic buildings there into a 40-room boutique hotel. The family is partnering with developer Joe Jaeger, whose MCC Real Estate will operate...
