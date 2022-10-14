ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport County, RI

Rise & Shine! Your Newport County guide for Oct. 15-16

By Scott Barrett, Newport Daily News
 2 days ago
Rise & Shine! I’m Scott Barrett, managing editor for The Daily News, and today is Oct. 15, the 288th day of the year — 77 days remain in 2022. On this day in 1990, Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev won the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to ease Cold War tensions.

Here & Now

• After you've finished grabbing your pumpkins and Halloween decorations, head over to Derek's Haunted House, which opens Saturday. Derek Patsos always puts up a great display at his home at 12 Paradise Avenue in Middletown.

You can visit Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, as well as Halloween night, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Donations are accepted, with 100% of the contributions going to three local charities chosen by Derek, the "Hauntreprenuer."

• Got household hazardous waste you need to get rid of? Rhode Island Resource Recovery will be hosting an Eco Depot at Easton's Beach on Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon. Learn more here.

• While you're at Easton's Beach, be sure to pick up free daffodil bulbs between 9 a.m. and noon, courtesy of Newport in Bloom. Learn more here.

• ICYMI: From the Bowen's Wharf Seafood Festival to a Harvest Fair in Tiverton, I wrote about four great events happening this weekend in Newport County, and one that might draw you away. Check them out here.

• The New England Patriots will try to get back to .500 when they travel to face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Send your best prediction (winner and final score) to sbarrett@newportri.com, and whoever comes closest gets a shout Monday. For what it's worth, I think the Patriots grab a 23-16 victory.

• Award-winning Rhode Island authors Emily M. Danforth and Riss M. Neilson will be in Newport on Saturday signing copies of books and chatting with customers at Charter Books on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. Learn more here.

• The Newport String Quartet will perform in Middletown on Saturday as part of its Newport County Concert Series. The show inside St. Columba's Chapel begins at 2 p.m. Learn more and purchase tickets here.

• Traffic advisory: The Citizens Pell Bridge Run is set to take place Sunday morning, so there will be road closures in both Jamestown and Newport at various times, and travel on the bridge will be reduced to one lane in each direction. Learn more here.

• Have a safe and happy weekend!

Born today

Sarah Ferguson (duchess), 63

Emeril Lagasse (celebrity chef), 63

Linda Lavin (actress), 85

Born Saturday

John Mayer (musician), 45

Tim Robbins (actor), 64

Suzanne Somers (actress), 76

Weather report

Saturday’s low tides: 4:55 a.m., 5:54 p.m. High tides: 12:05 a.m., 12:25 p.m.

Sunday’s low tides: 5:41 a.m., 6:58 p.m. High tides: 12:56 a.m., 1:16 p.m.

Saturday’s sunrise: 6:56 a.m. Sunset: 6:05 p.m.

Sunday’s sunrise: 6:57 a.m. Sunset: 6:04 p.m.

Water temperature: 61.7 degrees.

Municipal meetings

Portsmouth

Prudence Island Water District, Saturday 1 p.m.

Local obituaries

Daniel W. Jones Jr.

Today is …

National Motorcycle Ride Day

National Grouch Day

Sunday is …

National Boss’ Day

Sunday School Appreciation Day

Where in Newport County?

Rise & Shine! has become the go-to source for Newport County residents. Help spread the word. Forward this to a friend, who can get their own copy by signing up here.

