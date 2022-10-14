Meet the weather pattern keeping the Northwest warm

SPOKANE, Wash. — When Death Valley is wetter than you, you know it’s been a weird few months in the Pacific Northwest. Warm weather and fire season are going to drag into the second half of October this year around the region.

So far in October, it’s been a stubborn weather pattern that’s kept the normal fall storms far away from us. It’s called a Rex Block, and it’s just the latest reason we’ve seen some pretty unusual conditions in the past couple of months.

A Rex Block is when high pressure slides over the top (north) of low pressure. If these systems are of similar strength, their winds swirling in opposite directions will keep both weather features paired together. Once one of these breaks down, the other will as well.

This Rex Block is a type of blocking pattern in the atmosphere that acts like a kink in a hose. That hose: Jet stream winds that would normally bring fall storms to the Northwest. Any wet and cool weather coming east toward the block will get deflected up north and away from the Northwest.

This Rex Block is expected to weaken late next week but is also projected to try and re-form after that by many weather computer models. That could be the opening however for a juiced-up jet stream coming across the North Pacific next week. Most of the computers are showing this weather feature winning out. Simulations show the jet stream comes screaming in with wet weather and much cooler air next weekend (October 22-23).

It’s good odds that the last weekend in October is when fall will truly arrive, but what that exactly looks like is unclear at this point. There are plenty of things the computers can’t tell you a week to ten days out and lots of time for things to change. We’ll keep you updated here on kxly.com.

