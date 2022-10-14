GAUSSIN and Lhyfe Form a Strategic Partnership Aimed at Accelerating the Development of Hydrogen Mobility at Port, Airport and Logistics Sites

Read full article on original website
Related
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Partnering with Green Marine to Accelerate Methanol-Fueled Newbuilds in Europe
(e1 Marine) Green Marine Engineering, an independent fully integrated transition advisory and project management firm, has signed a sales agreement with global renewable energy company, e1 Marine, for its methanol-to-hydrogen reformer technology. From 1 October 2022, Green Marine Engineering is e1 Marine’s sales representative in northern Europe. The partnership will...
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners Secures Site for a Large Industrial Scale Biogas Plant in Belgium
(Copenhage Infrastructure Partners) Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) through its CI Advanced Bioenergy Fund I (CI ABF I) has secured a site for a large industrial scale biogas plant located in Wallonia, Belgium. Together with Belgian developer Cryo Advise, CIP will jointly develop the biogas plant towards expected Final Investment Decision by the end of 2023.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
European Maritime Safety Agency Publishes Updated Report on Marine Biofuels
(European Maritime Safety Agency/Biobased Diesel Daily) The European Maritime Safety Agency has published a new report, titled, “Update on Potential of Biofuels in Shipping.” This report provides an update on a previous study developed by EMSA on biofuels, examining the full range of biofuels, both liquid and gaseous, from the perspective of current production capacity, storage-and-distribution infrastructure and power-generation technologies.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Aberdeen International Airport Welcomes First Supply of Sustainable Aviation Fuel
(Aberdeen International Airport) Aberdeen International Airport has welcomed its first commercial delivery of sustainable aviation fuel. The SAF was delivered by Air bp and will be blended with traditional jet fuel for Bristow flights to bp’s North Sea offshore operations in the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS). bp is the...
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Eni Considers the Possibility of Building a Third Bio-Refinery in Livorno
(Eni) Eni met with the president of Tuscany, Eugenio Giani, and the mayors of Livorno, Luca Salvetti, and Collesalvetti, Adelio Antolini, to confirm that the company is investigating the opportunity to build a new bio-refinery at Eni’s industrial site in Livorno. The feasibility study involves building three new plants...
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Tidewater Renewables Ltd. Enters into 20-Year Renewable Natural Gas Offtake Agreement with FortisBC
(Tidewater Renewables/CISION) Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (“Tidewater Renewables” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: LCFS) is pleased to announce that its majority owned subsidiary Rimrock Renewables Limited Partnership (“Rimrock”) has entered into a 20-year offtake agreement (the “Offtake Agreement”) with FortisBC Energy Inc. (“FortisBC”). Under the Offtake Agreement, FortisBC expects to purchase up to 525,000 gigajoules (“GJ”) of renewable natural gas (“RNG”) annually from a new RNG facility located in Foothills County near High River, Alberta (the “RNG Facility”).
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
MicroBioGen Opens State-of-the-Art Laboratory Facilities in Sydney, further Establishing NSW as a World-leading Industrial Biotechnology Hub
(MicroBioGen) This week MicroBioGen officially opened our state-of-the-art laboratories in Macquarie Park in Northern Sydney. Three years in the making, these labs will produce our world-leading micro-organisms that are essential to industries worth over US$2 trillion per year, including biofuels, alternative proteins, space exploration, sustainable human foods and animal feed.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Furetank Signs Agreement to Sell Two Dual-Fuel Tankers to Neste
(Furetank) Furetank Rederi AB sells two 17,999 dwt dual-fuel product tankers in the VINGA series to Neste in 2023 and replaces them with new-buildings. — Furetank has signed an agreement to sell Fure Valö and Fure Ven to the Finnish company Neste, the world’s leading producer of sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel. The vessels will be delivered in October and December 2023, when the first of the seven new-buildings already ordered by Furetank and partners are scheduled to be delivered from the shipyard in Yangzhou.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
The Digest’s 2022 Multi-Slide Guide to Large Pilot Testing of the MTR Membrane Post-Combustion CO2 Capture Process
By Jim Lane (Biofuels Digest) This Project aims to design, build, and operate a 10 MWe Large Pilot membrane capture system. Brice Freeman and Richard Baker of Membrane Technology & Research showed these slides at the National Energy Technology Laboratory’s Carbon Management Project Review Meeting in August.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Applications Open for the 2023 OpenAir Carbon Removal Challenge: A Student Innovation Challenge for Carbon Removal Technologies
(Open Air Collective) The 2023 OpenAir Carbon Removal Challenge is a worldwide contest for students to gain hands-on experience with new technologies that capture excess carbon directly from our atmosphere, soil, and waters. With guidance from researchers and industry experts, student teams will design and build creative, open-source solutions to...
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Parliament Backs Boost for Renewables Use and Energy Savings
(European Parliament) Share of renewable energy to be raised to 45% by 2030; Energy savings targets increased to 40% of final energy consumption, and 42.5% of primary energy consumption; Revision of two laws will help fight climate change and boost energy security. By 2030, the European Parliament wants renewable energy...
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
The Feedstock Conundrum for Renewable Diesel and Sustainable Aviation Fuel
By Dave Collings (1898 Co.) Refiners are expanding their interests beyond renewable diesel into the sustainable aviation fuel marketplace. While feedstock availability continues to be a concern, another pathway has opened that may provide some temporary relief. …. In 2021, conversations among refiners shifted from the prospects of renewable diesel to...
SimScale Launches Online Learning Center for Cloud-Native Engineering Simulation
MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- SimScale launched a new online learning center for its cloud-native engineering simulation platform. Users can access the easy-to-use training resources athttps://learning.simscale.com/. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005478/en/ SimScale learning portal has more than 85 training videos available on-demand and comes with certification depending on what skill level is completed. Multiple learning paths are available, for example, the Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) path is shown in the image. (Graphic: Business Wire)
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Enviva Responds to Short-Seller Report
(Enviva/Biomass Magazine) Enviva Inc., the world’s leading producer of sustainably sourced wood biomass, on Oct. 12 issued the following statement in response to allegations made in a report by a self-proclaimed short seller. The report contains numerous errors, repeats previous unsupported speculation and gross mischaracterizations, and draws specious, misleading...
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
The Digest’s 2022 Multi-Slide Guide to the State of Advanced Biorefineries
By Jim Lane (Biofuels Digest) This week on ABLC CONNECT, we looked at the State of Advanced Biorefineries, including examples of projects from Gevo, Aemetis, LanzaTech, Grön and Green Plains. The technologies, markets, partners, the rational, the progress to date — all of the inside news on who’s developing what, and where and how are in the the slides ready for you here.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
95% of the Fuel Ethanol Moved in the United States in the First Half of 2022 Moved by Rail
By Estella Shi and Jimmy Troderman (U.S. Energy Information Administration) Fuel ethanol, a biofuel most commonly mixed with finished motor gasoline, is second only to coal as the most-transported fuel by rail. According to our Petroleum Supply Monthly, 95% of all U.S. fuel ethanol deliveries between regions in the first half of 2022 were by rail. The majority of the U.S. capacity to produce fuel ethanol (94%) is in the Midwest; however, most fuel ethanol is consumed in other regions.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Where Should We Permanently Store Carbon Dioxide Removed from the Atmosphere?
(Heirloom Carbon) … There is only one location big enough to permanently store the 6–10 billion tons of CO2 the world needs to be capturing from the atmosphere each year by 2050 to mitigate the worst impacts of climate change — and that’s deep underground in geological reservoirs. There’s 506 billion tons of accessible pore space for permanent CO2 storage in the US alone — more than enough for us to mitigate the worst of climate change over the next few centuries.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
London Methanol Summit — November 22, 2022 — London, UK
Interested in the potential of methanol as a marine fuel? Attend the in-person London Methanol Summit Presented By: ABS & Methanol Institute. 2:15 PM – 3:15 PM: Panel 1: Examining the Prospects of Methanol as fuel. A Value Chain View. This panel brings together Shipowners, Shipyards and Manufacturers to...
Pandas sent by China arrive in Qatar ahead of World Cup
A pair of giant pandas sent as a gift from China have arrived in Qatar ahead of next month's World Cup
Comments / 0