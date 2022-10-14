GAUSSIN and Lhyfe Form a Strategic Partnership Aimed at Accelerating the Development of Hydrogen Mobility at Port, Airport and Logistics Sites

(Furetank) Furetank Rederi AB sells two 17,999 dwt dual-fuel product tankers in the VINGA series to Neste in 2023 and replaces them with new-buildings. — Furetank has signed an agreement to sell Fure Valö and Fure Ven to the Finnish company Neste, the world’s leading producer of sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel. The vessels will be delivered in October and December 2023, when the first of the seven new-buildings already ordered by Furetank and partners are scheduled to be delivered from the shipyard in Yangzhou.

2 DAYS AGO