(TUI) Partnership on sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to support emission reduction in air transport; Potential to expand collaboration to include other areas of TUI’s tourism value chain such as coach and cruise travel — TUI, one of the world’s leading tourism groups, and Spanish energy company Cepsa have signed a collaboration agreement to promote the production and supply of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), a key tool to further reduce the carbon footprint of air transport and a priority for both companies to fight against climate change. These fuels will be produced from circular raw materials that do not compete with food resources, such as used cooking oils, non-food animal waste or biodegradable waste from various industries, and will make it possible to reduce aircraft emissions by up to 80% compared to conventional kerosene.

1 DAY AGO