Read full article on original website
Related
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
The Digest’s 2022 Multi-Slide Guide to the State of Advanced Biorefineries
By Jim Lane (Biofuels Digest) This week on ABLC CONNECT, we looked at the State of Advanced Biorefineries, including examples of projects from Gevo, Aemetis, LanzaTech, Grön and Green Plains. The technologies, markets, partners, the rational, the progress to date — all of the inside news on who’s developing what, and where and how are in the the slides ready for you here.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Applications Open for the 2023 OpenAir Carbon Removal Challenge: A Student Innovation Challenge for Carbon Removal Technologies
(Open Air Collective) The 2023 OpenAir Carbon Removal Challenge is a worldwide contest for students to gain hands-on experience with new technologies that capture excess carbon directly from our atmosphere, soil, and waters. With guidance from researchers and industry experts, student teams will design and build creative, open-source solutions to...
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners Secures Site for a Large Industrial Scale Biogas Plant in Belgium
(Copenhage Infrastructure Partners) Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) through its CI Advanced Bioenergy Fund I (CI ABF I) has secured a site for a large industrial scale biogas plant located in Wallonia, Belgium. Together with Belgian developer Cryo Advise, CIP will jointly develop the biogas plant towards expected Final Investment Decision by the end of 2023.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Tidewater Renewables Ltd. Enters into 20-Year Renewable Natural Gas Offtake Agreement with FortisBC
(Tidewater Renewables/CISION) Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (“Tidewater Renewables” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: LCFS) is pleased to announce that its majority owned subsidiary Rimrock Renewables Limited Partnership (“Rimrock”) has entered into a 20-year offtake agreement (the “Offtake Agreement”) with FortisBC Energy Inc. (“FortisBC”). Under the Offtake Agreement, FortisBC expects to purchase up to 525,000 gigajoules (“GJ”) of renewable natural gas (“RNG”) annually from a new RNG facility located in Foothills County near High River, Alberta (the “RNG Facility”).
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Ethanol Plant CCS: Sequestration Sensors
By Katie Schroeder (Ethanol Producer Magazine) With CCS expanding rapidly, there is an accompanying need for technology to monitor the CO2 underground. A North Dakota ethanol producer, environmental researcher and a geophysicist explain how it’s done. As the number of new and proposed carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) projects...
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
DOE Funds Pilot Study Focused on Biosecurity for Bioenergy Crops
(Brookhaven National Laboratory/Biomass Magazine) The U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science has selected Brookhaven National Laboratory to lead a new research effort focused on potential threats to crops grown for bioenergy production. Understanding how such bioenergy crops could be harmed by known or new pests or pathogens could help speed the development of rapid responses to mitigate damage and longer-term strategies for preventing such harm. The pilot project could evolve into a broader basic science capability to help ensure the development of resilient and sustainable bioenergy crops as part of a transition to a net-zero carbon economy.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
European Maritime Safety Agency Publishes Updated Report on Marine Biofuels
(European Maritime Safety Agency/Biobased Diesel Daily) The European Maritime Safety Agency has published a new report, titled, “Update on Potential of Biofuels in Shipping.” This report provides an update on a previous study developed by EMSA on biofuels, examining the full range of biofuels, both liquid and gaseous, from the perspective of current production capacity, storage-and-distribution infrastructure and power-generation technologies.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
95% of the Fuel Ethanol Moved in the United States in the First Half of 2022 Moved by Rail
By Estella Shi and Jimmy Troderman (U.S. Energy Information Administration) Fuel ethanol, a biofuel most commonly mixed with finished motor gasoline, is second only to coal as the most-transported fuel by rail. According to our Petroleum Supply Monthly, 95% of all U.S. fuel ethanol deliveries between regions in the first half of 2022 were by rail. The majority of the U.S. capacity to produce fuel ethanol (94%) is in the Midwest; however, most fuel ethanol is consumed in other regions.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
The Feedstock Conundrum for Renewable Diesel and Sustainable Aviation Fuel
By Dave Collings (1898 Co.) Refiners are expanding their interests beyond renewable diesel into the sustainable aviation fuel marketplace. While feedstock availability continues to be a concern, another pathway has opened that may provide some temporary relief. …. In 2021, conversations among refiners shifted from the prospects of renewable diesel to...
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Aberdeen International Airport Welcomes First Supply of Sustainable Aviation Fuel
(Aberdeen International Airport) Aberdeen International Airport has welcomed its first commercial delivery of sustainable aviation fuel. The SAF was delivered by Air bp and will be blended with traditional jet fuel for Bristow flights to bp’s North Sea offshore operations in the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS). bp is the...
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
MicroBioGen Opens State-of-the-Art Laboratory Facilities in Sydney, further Establishing NSW as a World-leading Industrial Biotechnology Hub
(MicroBioGen) This week MicroBioGen officially opened our state-of-the-art laboratories in Macquarie Park in Northern Sydney. Three years in the making, these labs will produce our world-leading micro-organisms that are essential to industries worth over US$2 trillion per year, including biofuels, alternative proteins, space exploration, sustainable human foods and animal feed.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Food Waste Turns Biofuel for Preparing Noon Meal in Coimbatore School
By R Aishwaryaa (The Hindu) Students of the Government High School in Gandhinagar, here, turn food waste to bio-gas to prepare noon meal. The school inaugurated the bio-gas kit, which was set up by the Rotary Club of Coimbatore Town for ₹30,000 on September 30. “There are 400 students...
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
Where Should We Permanently Store Carbon Dioxide Removed from the Atmosphere?
(Heirloom Carbon) … There is only one location big enough to permanently store the 6–10 billion tons of CO2 the world needs to be capturing from the atmosphere each year by 2050 to mitigate the worst impacts of climate change — and that’s deep underground in geological reservoirs. There’s 506 billion tons of accessible pore space for permanent CO2 storage in the US alone — more than enough for us to mitigate the worst of climate change over the next few centuries.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
TUI and Cepsa Join Forces to Decarbonise Flying
(TUI) Partnership on sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to support emission reduction in air transport; Potential to expand collaboration to include other areas of TUI’s tourism value chain such as coach and cruise travel — TUI, one of the world’s leading tourism groups, and Spanish energy company Cepsa have signed a collaboration agreement to promote the production and supply of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), a key tool to further reduce the carbon footprint of air transport and a priority for both companies to fight against climate change. These fuels will be produced from circular raw materials that do not compete with food resources, such as used cooking oils, non-food animal waste or biodegradable waste from various industries, and will make it possible to reduce aircraft emissions by up to 80% compared to conventional kerosene.
advancedbiofuelsusa.info
H2 Influencers: The Hydrogen Subject Matter Experts To Watch
(American Energy Society) Five years ago, the American Energy Society noticed a new trend in its data. Hydrogen was becoming a topic of interest throughout the entire energy sector. This development signaled that the field was poised for another growth phase. In anticipation, we began the deliberate process of identifying influential hydrogen experts making an impact. Now, our directory of more than 2,000 “hydrogen subject matter experts (SMEs) to watch” is complete.
Comments / 0