Bitcoin’s latest prediction-turned-reality can be an investor’s nightmare because…
Bitcoin’s [BTC] almost 5% recovery on 14 October might not be the icing on the cake needed for a bullish revival. According to BaroVirtual, a CryptoQuant analyst, such events occurring in a full-blown bear market indicated a catastrophic outcome. ____________________________________________________________________________________. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for Bitcoin for 2022-2023...
Potential profit-seeking APE investors can redeem themselves in what’s left of Oct
Investors that missed a chance to get into Apecoin [APE] may have just gotten another chance. The monkey-themed digital coin has been on a bearish trajectory since the last week of September. It retested an ascending support but more importantly, interesting observations have happened this weekend. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price prediction...
Ripple [XRP] remains untouched in the market onslaught, thanks to…
Out of the top ten cryptocurrencies, Ripple [XRP] was the most profitable in the last 24 hours in the wake of a market recovery. According to CoinMarketCap, XRP registered an 8.86% uptick within the period while trading at $0.498. While others also recorded increases, the seven-day to thirty-day performances were red except for the open-source payment token.
Huobi Token’s [HT] key metrics to help you sail through crypto winter
Huobi Token’s [HT] 86% increase in the last seven days seems to have taken another turn, thanks to some revelation by Justin Sun. According to the Poloniex CEO, he might be the biggest HT holder as Huobi Global finalizes a new ownership transfer. The controversial figure said this statement in a recent interview with Bloomberg.
Chainlink: Can ETH whales help LINK break its bear shackles in the days to come
Chainlink [LINK] recently made it into the news for releasing its latest update, the Chainlink node software version 1.9.0. This update would make node management easier and increase the capability and flexibility of Oracle jobs. This development looked quite positive for the coin. However, it didn’t reflect on the coin’s...
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
Investing Legend Paul Tudor Jones Says Bitcoin and Ethereum Will Go Much Higher in Price – Here’s Why
Hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones says the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) will eventually rise from their current bear market ranges. In a new interview, the Tudor Investment Corporation founder tells CNBC that he believes the US has likely already entered a recession or is about to enter one.
Analyst Willy Woo Says Bitcoin on Track To Hit 1,000,000,000 Unique Users Way Before 2030 – Here’s When
A closely followed on-chain analyst says Bitcoin (BTC) is currently on pace to hit one billion unique users in the coming years. Willy Woo tells his one million Twitter followers that 12% of the world’s population will be using Bitcoin in the next 36 months. “Bitcoin took six months...
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $245,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A whale is transferring Bitcoin (BTC) worth tens of millions of dollars amid a downturn in the choppy crypto markets. According to whale watcher Whale Alert, the large Bitcoin holder transferred 12,970 BTC worth slightly over $248 million at time of sending from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet.
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Chances of ETH’s 200% increase is very…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Several cryptocurrencies are currently trading upwards on their daily and weekly charts. One of the most important coins, Ethereum (ETH), is also included. In fact, the crypto community predicts that the market will continue to grow by the end of October. According to Coinglass data, October has historically been a particularly good month for Ethereum in terms of its price.
Pay No Attention to the Price of Bitcoin and Ethereum
To gauge crypto's future viability, look beyond the current market misery to major signs of adoption from BlackRock, BNY Mellon, and Google. Crypto is totally dead lately—if you're only looking at the price action. Yes, Bitcoin is down 72% from its all-time-high price in November 2021, almost one full...
Unless Something Changes, Bitcoin Adoption In The West Will Be KYC’d
This is an opinion editorial by Robert Hall, a content creator and small business owner. What is the most likely path to hyperbitcoinization? This is a question that has come up in my mind time and time again. Will it be a top-down implementation like we saw in El Salvador last year? Regarding world leaders, Nayib Bukele is the rare exception to the rule. Most world leaders think within a predefined box of fiat options.
Big Eyes Coin, Cardano, And Stellar Are The Best Tokens To Invest In For Beginners And Experts
Since global financial markets plummeted at the beginning of the summer, the bearish crypto market has stretched day-to-day activities. It is a dire condition characterized by negative pricing and significant market volatility that everyone in the cryptocurrency sector wishes to be free of. However, the bear market offers a once-in-a-lifetime...
Polygon (MATIC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Should you go long on MATIC?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. MATIC, Polygon’s native token has seen a steady price decline over the past 30 days. The crypto ranked thirteenth on CoinMarketCap, has gone from $0.93 to $0.73, a decrease of more than 21%. The shorter timeframe isn’t looking good either, as MATIC’s price has gone down almost 8% since 14 October. The current market capitalization stands at $6.4 billion, with a 24-hour trading volume of $242 million.
Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Reveals ‘Next Level’ Plans for ADA and Other Crypto Assets
Cardano (ADA) co-creator Charles Hoskinson is laying out a far-reaching vision of the future for crypto assets. In a new video update, Hoskinson tells his 315,000 YouTube subscribers that crypto projects like ADA could one day become the world’s system of finance, but notes that the US government needs to adopt favorable crypto regulations for this to ever become a reality.
SafeMoon (SFM) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Can SFM ever go to the moon?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. One of the most lucrative meme coins, SafeMoon was introduced to the global crypto market last year. Touted to be among the league of meme coins like Shiba Inu and Dogecoin, SafeMoon has continued to perform well.
Cardano ($ADA) Founder on the Importance of Crypto-Friendly Regulatory Frameworks
On Thursday (October 13), Charles Hoskinson, Co-Founder and CEO of Input Output Global (aka “IOG”), the blockchain technology firm behind Cardano’s R&D, explained the importance of having regulation that appreciates the benefits offered by cryptocurrencies. According to a report by The Daily Hodl, the IOG CEO said:
Ark Investments’ Yassine Elmandjra Is Bullish On Bitcoin, Says Bitcoin Will Hit 1 Million Per Coin By 2030.
Ark Investment Management analyst Yassine Elmamdjra believes that Bitcoin will reach $1 million per coin by the year 2030. Earlier, Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Investments, had also reiterated a similar statement, adding that BTC will hit $1 million by 2030. Ark Investments management analyst Yassine Elmandjra is incredibly bullish...
ambcrypto.com
Here’s what Stellar [XLM] buyers should know before opening a long position
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. XLM reversed from its long-term trendline resistance to induce a patterned break. The altcoin saw a decline in active users over the last few months. The long/short ratio revealed...
