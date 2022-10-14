Read full article on original website
Candidates Vie for State Office in 36th, 38th Senate Districts
OC bus strike postponed?
KTLA is reporting that a strike by workers with the Orange County Transportation Authority that was slated for Monday has been postponed as the union has agreed to return to negotiations. Only an hour before the strike was set to begin – right after midnight – the union said it...
Could By-District Elections Work in San Clemente? Elected Officials, Activists Weigh In
Strike against OCTA expected after union breaks off talks
The union that represents the Orange County Transportation Authority’s maintenance employees broke off negotiations on Sunday and are expected to begin striking at midnight on Monday, Oct. 17, halting OC Bus service throughout the county. OCTA remains committed to reaching a resolution and is willing to meet with the...
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, October 17, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, October 17, 2022:. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 78. Light northwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Tonight:. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 64. West wind around 5...
BOSS, an education nonprofit, Racks Up $130K in a Day and Places Second in Long Beach Gives
LONG BEACH, Calif. /California Newswire/ — The 4th Annual Long Beach Gives campaign, an online giving day sponsored by the City’s leading nonprofit funders and nonprofit support organizations, invites donors from throughout the city and beyond to give to the local nonprofit of their choosing. This year, the effort raised $1,965,539 to support 232 participating nonprofits. BOSS™ (Business Of Student Success) raised $130,000 from more than 300 donors, making it the second most contributed to charity in this year’s campaign.
USDA Director and State Superintendent visit AUHSD Food Services at Magnolia High School
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and California Department of Education (CDE) will be visiting Anaheim Union High School District (AUHSD) Food Services and Magnolia Agriscience Community Center (MACC) on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Magnolia High School. Dr. Sara Bleich (Director of Nutrition Security and Health Equity for the Food and Nutrition Service), Tony Thurmond (State Superintendent of Public Instruction), and Michael Matsuda (AUHSD Superintendent) will be speaking on food and nutrition services, farm to school programs, food deserts, and food as medicine during the event and tour the MACC, along with other members of the USDA, CDE, AUHSD, and the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies.
A man died in a possibly gang related shooting in Santa Ana early this morning
On Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 2:40 AM, Santa Ana Police Communications received a report of a shooting victim down at Warren/Lyon Street, a residential neighborhood just south of the Santa Ana Zoo. Officers responded and located an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso. Officers rendered...
Meet the City Council Candidates Q&A
Annual Ready, Set, Go! Block Party to Highlight Wildfire Preperation
ANAHEIM, Calif. (October 14. 2022) – A wildfire is one of the most unpredictable and dangerous fires that one may ever encounter. That’s why Anaheim Fire & Rescue encourages residents to be prepared in the event of a fire with Ready, Set, Go! – a community risk reduction program designed to help residents better understand the elements related to a wildfire and how to increase property protection.
Laguna Beach senior Bella Rasmussen achieves dream and makes state history with two TDs
Bella Rasmussen, a running back with the Laguna Beach varsity team, made history Friday night. (Photos courtesy Doug Franz, Laguna Beach football). Laguna Beach High School senior Bella Rasmussen, a member of the Breakers varsity football team, made history Friday night and accomplished a dream she’s set out to do since she started playing the sport at the age of 7.
Last day of Hispanic Heritage Month promotes awareness and testing for HIV/AIDS
The last day of Hispanic Heritage Month, October 15, has been designated National Latinx AIDS Awareness Day (NLAAD). Since 2003, this designation has been to promote the testing and early diagnosis of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) in response to the impact of HIV and acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS) on Hispanic/Latino communities.
Newport Beach Film Festival: Take 23
They survived the pandemic with a drive-in movie at Fashion Island and online programming, switched their traditional festival dates from April to October to take advantage of Hollywood’s fall film releases, and now the Newport Beach Film Festival has returned October 13 through 20 with a new program of 300 international films.
Pacific Wine and Food Classic a Sell-Out Success
The Pacific Wine & Food Classic was a sold-out success after its two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Held at the Newport Dunes on Saturday, Oct. 1, the event boasted bites from some of Orange County’s finest food spots. From Chef Leo Razo’s signature championship paella to some exciting new eats – plus wine and spirits – this was the event you didn’t want to miss.
R.D. Olson completes $33M Sheraton Park Anaheim Hotel renovation
R.D. Olson Construction, an award-winning general contracting firm in California, announced the completed renovation of the Sheraton Park Anaheim Hotel at the Anaheim Resort. As the building’s first facelift in over 40 years, the renovation was a top-to-bottom transformation of the 14-story luxury hotel. The 270,000-square-foot renovation project included...
‘The Sound of the Surf’’ at the Newport Beach Film Festival Documents the Rise of Surf Music
Ahh, the sound of the surf: waves crash, gulls screech—retro guitar riffs?. The new documentary “The Sound of The Surf” at the Newport Beach Film Festival examines the birth of surf music that started on our picturesque beaches and our own backyards. Balboa Island and Newport Beach...
Los Alamitos to complete citywide street improvement project
The City of Los Alamitos will soon complete a citywide street improvement project as part of its ongoing pavement management program. Street improvements are one of the many representations of residents’ tax dollars at work and among the most important public assets to provide safety and valuable aesthetics for the community.
Los Alamitos Chamber to hear from Art Remnet at November Networking Breakfast
Our Chamber Breakfast will take place on Friday, November 4th at 7:30 a.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott, Cypress, located at 5865 Katella Avenue! Come and hear from Art Remnet, a business consultant and coach for more than 25 years. Art Remnet primarily works with locally based business leaders, the...
Angels’ pitcher Patrick Sandoval will kick off 34th Annual Walk Against Drugs
Los Angeles Angels’ pitcher Patrick Sandoval will serve as the keynote speaker for the 34th Annual Walk Against Drugs on Saturday, October 15 in Mission Viejo. With a “Strike Out Drugs” theme, this event unites the City and Sheriff’s Department with local schools, businesses and community groups to share an important message of staying drug, alcohol, tobacco and vape free with students and families.
‘Only in Theaters’ at Newport Beach Film Festival Shines a Light on Laemmle Movie Theaters
The Laemmle Theaters’ commitment to independent and international films is the only access that many people in Los Angeles have to these particular films. This includes iconic directors who never would have seen their favorite films, the films that inspired them to become filmmakers, if it wasn’t for the Laemmles.
