Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2nd suspect jailed for Kansas apartment complex killing
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal apartment complex shooting have a second suspect in custody. On Monday, police arrested 22-year-old Dujontez Jaimandre Jerome Owens of Topeka, according to Police Lt. Donna Eubanks. Just after 10a.m. October 1, police responded to the Meadowlark Apartments 1621 SW 37th Terrace...
Shooting victims found at Kansas City QuikTrip
Kansas City police responded to a Quiktrip gas station at 87th Street and I-435 Highway after two people were found shot.
Sheriff: 2 Kansas women caught with methamphetamine
OSAGE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug allegations. Just after 8:30a.m. Friday, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 5700 block of West 117th Street regarding suspicious activity, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During the investigation, deputies took two suspects into custody after illegal narcotics were...
1 killed, another injured in Kansas City double shooting
A double shooting in Kansas City Sunday afternoon left one man dead and another person injured. The victims were found after a crash.
Another arrest made in deadly shooting at Topeka apartment complex
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police have arrested a second man connected to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in late September. Dujontez Jaimandre Jerome Owens, 22, of Topeka, was arrested Monday, according to the Topeka Police Department. An on-going investigation into Keith Gaylord, Jr.’s death lead to this arrest. Owens is booked into the […]
KVOE
Aggravated child endangerment suspect back in Lyon County District Court for hearing this week
A preliminary hearing is slated this week in a Lyon County child endangerment case. Whitney Anderson faces one count of aggravated child endangerment. Authorities say Anderson had minor children nearby when methamphetamine was being distributed in early April. The hearing is set for 3 pm Friday before Judge Doug Jones....
Large amount of narcotics, multiple arrests made during 3-day police operation in Northeast Kansas
WABAUNSEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Several law enforcement organizations came together for a three-day operation targeting major criminals in Wabaunsee County. Information related to this operation was released on Monday by the Junction City Police Department, one of the law enforcement groups that participated. The operation targeted major criminals in the county. Multiple people were arrested […]
WIBW
One arrested after meth, marijuana, manufacturing device found in Topeka home
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after a search warrant found meth, marijuana, and a device to manufacture a controlled substance in a Topeka home. The Topeka Police Department says that on Sunday, Oct. 16, members of its Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 2600 block of SW Arrowhead Rd. related to an ongoing investigation.
KCK police identify homicide victim
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Officers have identified the homicide victim from the October 7 shooting in the 400 block of Troup Ave. The victim has been identified as James Wilson, 55, from Kansas City, Kansas. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to […]
Statewide police effort made targeting ‘epidemic’ in Kansas
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Kansas law enforcement agencies are coming together to increase their patrol efforts around schools to bring awareness to an “epidemic” among children. Several law enforcement agencies across the sunflower state, including the Junction City Police Department, will be encouraging more motorists and their passengers to buckle up. From Oct. 24 to […]
Black Woman Escapes White Kansas City Serial Killer, Says Her Friends ‘Didn’t Make it Out’
A Black woman who escaped a white Kansas City serial killer has helped pull back the veil on the seemingly ignored reports of missing Black women in the area. A shocking multi-county investigation was launched last Friday after a 22-year-old Black woman escaped the serial killer who kidnapped, sexually assaulted, and held her captive in the basement of his home, The Kansas City Defender reports.
Man fleeing police at over 100 mph charged in crash that killed 2 people in KCMO
A man is charged with killing two people in a high-speed crash in downtown KCMO. Jose Angel Vega, 28, of Kansas City, Kansas, for the incident that happened on Oct. 2.
Kansas man shot by police had long criminal history
SHAWNEE COUNTY – Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) agents and the Crime Scene Response Team (CSRT) are investigating after a fatal officer-involved shooting occurred early Thursday morning in Topeka. Just before 12:30 a.m., p0lice received a 911 call from a resident at 4842 S. Topeka Blvd. #6, in Topeka,...
lawrencekstimes.com
Man killed in Douglas County crash was 28-year-old from Overland Park
Abraham Blanco, 28, of Overland Park, was the man killed in a crash Saturday afternoon in Douglas County, south of Lawrence, according to the sheriff’s office. The crash, which involved a John Deere combine and a Dodge Ram pickup truck, occurred at 4:26 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of East 1100 Road.
Trial for accused Kansas City serial killer to begin in January
The trial for Fredrick Scott, who is accused of killing five men along Indian Creek Trail in 2017, is scheduled for Jan. 9, 2023.
44-year-old man sentenced for July 2020 murder in Olathe
Johnson County, Kansas, District Attorney Steve Howe announced in a press release Friday a 44-year-old man has been sentenced in the July 2020 murder of Jessica Leigh Smith.
Man charged in Topeka homicide case
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A criminal charge has been filed against a man accused in the homicide of a 68-year-old Topeka woman. Elisha R. A. Burton, 25, of Topeka is now charged with first degree premeditated murder, according to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office. He is scheduled to appear in court for a scheduling conference […]
Stolen Chiefs van found trashed at Kansas City tow lot
A Kansas City Chiefs fan returned to KC Monday to pick up a custom van that was stolen from a Northland hotel Sunday morning.
WIBW
Domestic violence related incidents raise concern in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka saw two officer-involved shootings in two weeks, and authorities say both started with domestic violence calls. Now advocates say it’s a reminder that domestic violence is a big concern within the community. “Domestic violence as I’ve often spoke about it is a national concern,”...
Lawrence man accused of trying to kill ex’s new boyfriend
Steven Drake II, of Lawrence is charged with attempted first-degree murder, accused of trying to shoot and kill his ex's new boyfriend.
Oxygen
New York City, NY
43K+
Followers
8K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news
Comments / 3