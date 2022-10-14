Read full article on original website
Search for shooting suspect prompts tactical team response in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Maine — An hours-long police presence in Lewiston prompted road closures and a response from the Maine State Police Tactical Team. According to the agency, early Sunday morning, officers were investigating a weapons complaint when they received information that Abdirahman Duale, 21, was inside a residence on Oxford Street.
Police standoff in Lewiston Sunday morning
Lewiston, Maine — Authorities responded to 116 Oxford Street in Lewiston as part of an investigation into a weapons complaint early on Sunday morning. They had received information that 21-year-old Abdiraham (also known as "Gino") Duale was inside an apartment in the building. Duale is wanted for a May shooting he was allegedly involved in on Knox Street, also in Lewiston.
Lewiston police close Oxford Street during search for shooting suspect
PORTLAND, Maine — Police responded to Oxford Street in Lewiston early Sunday morning to information pertaining to a shooting on Knox Street in May 2022. Abdirahman Duale, or "Gino," was reported to be on Oxford Street. The 21-year-old is a suspect in connection with the shooting in May. When...
Augusta police investigate alleged armed robbery attempt
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Augusta Police Department is investigating an alleged armed robbery attempt. Sergeant Todd Nyberg said it happened around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 15, at Camden National Bank, at 21 Armory Street. Nyberg told NEWS CENTER Maine over the phone he thinks the suspect is male....
Man Shot by Police Officer in Maine Expected to Survive
A 22-year-old man shot by a police officer responding to a domestic violence call is expected to survive, police said. Mexico police said they were called to a domestic violence disturbance on Roxbury Road around 10:46 p.m. Police from neighboring Rumford also responded to the scene. When they arrived, officers...
Investigation continues as Cornville woman led high speed police chase
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - A woman from Cornville accused of leading police on a high speed chase is facing multiple charges including eluding police, operating after habitual revocation, and operating under the influence. Police say it happened Wednesday in Skowhegan. According to the Morning Sentinel 48-year-old Heidi Harrington eventually crashed...
Police Respond to Reported Armed Robbery at Camden National Bank in Augusta
According to an article in the Kennebec Journal, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to apparent reports of an armed robbery at the Camden National Bank on Armory Street in Augusta, Maine on Saturday morning. The article goes on to explain that a man entered the bank at around 11:30 Saturday...
Trial to begin for former Cumberland County jail guard charged in fatal crash
A trial is set to begin Monday for a former Maine corrections officer facing a manslaughter charge. 64-year-old Kenneth Morang fell asleep at the wheel while driving home in July of 2019 after working consecutive 16-hour shifts. Police say he rear-ended a family’s SUV in Gorham. 9-year-old Raelynn Bell died of a traumatic brain injury as a result of the crash.
Maine Marijuana Growing Facility Destroyed in Weekend Fire
A Maine marijuana growing facility was destroyed in a fire over the weekend, fire officials said. The Vassalboro Fire Department said in a Facebook post that they responded to 17 Cushnoc Road around 12:25 a.m. Saturday after someone who was passing by reported seeing a fire. The first units to arrive at the scene reported two large commercial structures that were connected in the middle with heavy fire showing in most of one building.
MAINE SCAM ALERT: Scammers Pretending to Be Maine Police Officer Asking For Money, Info
If I had a dollar for every time I had report on another scam being committed by the losers of society, I wouldn't have to be writing this article right now. But, alas, here we are. It's not uncommon to hear of phone scams not just here in Maine, but...
These Maine Teens Have Recently Gone Missing In Maine
While Maine law enforcement does frequently need to deal with reports of missing children and teens, they generally do not remain missing for long. They are often located within a matter of hours or within a few days. Sadly, this is not always the case. According to the website for...
Several neighboring fire departments respond to a local business in flames
VASSALBORO —According to Vassalboro Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief, Robert Williams, firefighters were called to Cushnoc Road around 12:20 a.m. following reports of heavy fire. Firefighters reportedly found the front of the building fully engulfed in flames upon arrival. Williams said the building was a marijuana growing business. There...
Bates College student assaulted while walking on campus
LEWISTON, Maine — A student at Bates College was assaulted while walking on campus Thursday morning around 12:15 a.m. The student was walking between Pettengill Hall and Hedge Hall when they were approached and grabbed by an unidentified man, a news release from Bates College Director of Campus Safety Paul Menice said on Thursday afternoon.
Crews on scene of fiery crash between truck, sedan on I-95
FALMOUTH (WGME) -- Falmouth EMS has confirmed that they are on the scene of a crash between a truck and a sedan on I-95. Turnpike officials say the crash happened at mile marker 59 northbound. Falmouth EMS says the sedan is on fire in the woods off the highway. The...
Dozens pitch in to clean up litter in Lewiston Saturday
LEWISTON (WGME) - While many are still cleaning up after the storm, dozens of volunteers are cleaning up their city. Lewiston has two litter pick up days on their calendar, one in the spring and one in the fall. Starting at Kennedy Park, Lewiston Public Works handed out buckets and...
Open Letter to the Lady in the Make-Up Aisle at Walmart in Auburn, Maine
As you walk into Walmart, you do not expect to be confronted with raw truth and honesty. A fleeting moment that goes right through you and you are impacted by it for the rest of the day. Dear Lady in Aisle 10,. As I walked down to the make up...
Maine Man Dies After Being Crushed By A Tree
A Maine man is dead following a tragic incident that happened on Thursday morning in the Western Maine town of Andover. According to WMTW, first responders were alerted to the situation at about 8:30 on Thursday morning. They had received a report that a man had been crushed by a falling tree on South Maine Street in Andover.
Gardiner church community gathers after storm damaged steeple
GARDINER (WGME) - A church in Gardiner held their first service Sunday after being damaged from Friday's storm. A 30-year-old steeple was blown right off the roof of the Free Methodist Church. Folks with the church are hopeful that insurance will pay for the necessary repairs or replacement. "It's not...
Maine Cabin Masters lend a hand for Naples food drive
NAPLES (WGME) -- A food drive in Naples had some added star power Friday. Great Northern Docks hosted the event for "Crosswalk Community Outreach" in Naples. Stars of the reality show Maine Cabin Masters were on hand as well. "We love helping the community; we feel grateful that we're in...
Two Augusta, Maine, Restaurants Are Going to Be Merging into One
We are very fortunate in the city of Augusta to have an eclectic mix of both corporate and locally-owned eateries. Augusta is one of the few cities in Maine where you'll never seem to run out of different food options and styles. Of course, especially these days, with everything becoming...
