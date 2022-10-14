ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico, ME

WMTW

Search for shooting suspect prompts tactical team response in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Maine — An hours-long police presence in Lewiston prompted road closures and a response from the Maine State Police Tactical Team. According to the agency, early Sunday morning, officers were investigating a weapons complaint when they received information that Abdirahman Duale, 21, was inside a residence on Oxford Street.
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

Police standoff in Lewiston Sunday morning

Lewiston, Maine — Authorities responded to 116 Oxford Street in Lewiston as part of an investigation into a weapons complaint early on Sunday morning. They had received information that 21-year-old Abdiraham (also known as "Gino") Duale was inside an apartment in the building. Duale is wanted for a May shooting he was allegedly involved in on Knox Street, also in Lewiston.
LEWISTON, ME
NECN

Man Shot by Police Officer in Maine Expected to Survive

A 22-year-old man shot by a police officer responding to a domestic violence call is expected to survive, police said. Mexico police said they were called to a domestic violence disturbance on Roxbury Road around 10:46 p.m. Police from neighboring Rumford also responded to the scene. When they arrived, officers...
MEXICO, ME
wabi.tv

Investigation continues as Cornville woman led high speed police chase

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - A woman from Cornville accused of leading police on a high speed chase is facing multiple charges including eluding police, operating after habitual revocation, and operating under the influence. Police say it happened Wednesday in Skowhegan. According to the Morning Sentinel 48-year-old Heidi Harrington eventually crashed...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
wgan.com

Trial to begin for former Cumberland County jail guard charged in fatal crash

A trial is set to begin Monday for a former Maine corrections officer facing a manslaughter charge. 64-year-old Kenneth Morang fell asleep at the wheel while driving home in July of 2019 after working consecutive 16-hour shifts. Police say he rear-ended a family’s SUV in Gorham. 9-year-old Raelynn Bell died of a traumatic brain injury as a result of the crash.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
NECN

Maine Marijuana Growing Facility Destroyed in Weekend Fire

A Maine marijuana growing facility was destroyed in a fire over the weekend, fire officials said. The Vassalboro Fire Department said in a Facebook post that they responded to 17 Cushnoc Road around 12:25 a.m. Saturday after someone who was passing by reported seeing a fire. The first units to arrive at the scene reported two large commercial structures that were connected in the middle with heavy fire showing in most of one building.
VASSALBORO, ME
92 Moose

These Maine Teens Have Recently Gone Missing In Maine

While Maine law enforcement does frequently need to deal with reports of missing children and teens, they generally do not remain missing for long. They are often located within a matter of hours or within a few days. Sadly, this is not always the case. According to the website for...
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Several neighboring fire departments respond to a local business in flames

VASSALBORO —According to Vassalboro Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief, Robert Williams, firefighters were called to Cushnoc Road around 12:20 a.m. following reports of heavy fire. Firefighters reportedly found the front of the building fully engulfed in flames upon arrival. Williams said the building was a marijuana growing business. There...
VASSALBORO, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Bates College student assaulted while walking on campus

LEWISTON, Maine — A student at Bates College was assaulted while walking on campus Thursday morning around 12:15 a.m. The student was walking between Pettengill Hall and Hedge Hall when they were approached and grabbed by an unidentified man, a news release from Bates College Director of Campus Safety Paul Menice said on Thursday afternoon.
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

Crews on scene of fiery crash between truck, sedan on I-95

FALMOUTH (WGME) -- Falmouth EMS has confirmed that they are on the scene of a crash between a truck and a sedan on I-95. Turnpike officials say the crash happened at mile marker 59 northbound. Falmouth EMS says the sedan is on fire in the woods off the highway. The...
FALMOUTH, ME
WGME

Dozens pitch in to clean up litter in Lewiston Saturday

LEWISTON (WGME) - While many are still cleaning up after the storm, dozens of volunteers are cleaning up their city. Lewiston has two litter pick up days on their calendar, one in the spring and one in the fall. Starting at Kennedy Park, Lewiston Public Works handed out buckets and...
LEWISTON, ME
92 Moose

Maine Man Dies After Being Crushed By A Tree

A Maine man is dead following a tragic incident that happened on Thursday morning in the Western Maine town of Andover. According to WMTW, first responders were alerted to the situation at about 8:30 on Thursday morning. They had received a report that a man had been crushed by a falling tree on South Maine Street in Andover.
ANDOVER, ME
WGME

Gardiner church community gathers after storm damaged steeple

GARDINER (WGME) - A church in Gardiner held their first service Sunday after being damaged from Friday's storm. A 30-year-old steeple was blown right off the roof of the Free Methodist Church. Folks with the church are hopeful that insurance will pay for the necessary repairs or replacement. "It's not...
GARDINER, ME
WGME

Maine Cabin Masters lend a hand for Naples food drive

NAPLES (WGME) -- A food drive in Naples had some added star power Friday. Great Northern Docks hosted the event for "Crosswalk Community Outreach" in Naples. Stars of the reality show Maine Cabin Masters were on hand as well. "We love helping the community; we feel grateful that we're in...
NAPLES, ME

