Oregon Humane Society opens photo contest

By Adam Holland
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NXuzb_0iZdQaVX00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — The Oregon Humane Society is looking for some of the most photogenic pets and barnyard animals to participate in their annual Photo Contest for a chance to be on the cover of their quarterly magazine, appear in their 2023 calendar, or win one of many other prizes.

Entries can be submitted now through October 21, and in addition to spotlighting your furry friend, you can assist other animals in need, as all entry and voting donations will go towards helping the animals of OHS.

Air quality advisory in effect in Oregon, Washington

The contestant with the most overall votes will win the grand prize, which includes having their photo on the cover of the OHS 2023 calendar, two tickets to Bowser’s Boo Bash , and a Starbucks gift basket.

Runner-up winners will get their photos in the calendar as well as pet-friendly gift baskets.

Photos can be submitted online , with a $10 photo entry fee and a $5 fee to cast five votes. Participants can vote as many times as they’d like.

