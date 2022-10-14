Read full article on original website
Wuzafuz
2d ago
On & on she goes promoting a non issue in Nevada because she and her party are using these diversionary tactics to draw attention away from their nationwide failed administration.
Lynne Murphy
1d ago
small group is all she can get. she's horrible for Nevada
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Senators secure $1 million grant for law enforcement
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - Nevada Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen announced they have secured a grant of more than $1 million for law enforcement in the state. The grant, which totals $1,294,662, is coming through the DOJ’s Community Oriented Policing Services to support public safety across the...
2news.com
Northern Nevada Center For Independent Living Hosts White Cane Awareness Day
White Cane Awareness Day helps generate the conversation surrounding blind equity nationwide. White Cane Awareness Day is to inform the public on the tool's significance to blind people.
Anti-abortion politicians think they can play games with Nevadans’ rights
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Abortion bans have real-life consequences. But you wouldn’t know that listening to Republican politicians in Nevada. Since June, we have seen tragedy after tragedy unfold as patients are forced to travel hundreds of miles for care if they have the resources, self manage their abortions outside the medical system, or are even forced to go […] The post Anti-abortion politicians think they can play games with Nevadans’ rights appeared first on Nevada Current.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada treatment center to get millions in funding for treatment
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Biden administration has announced a $3.7 million investment to improve healthcare and recovery services in rural Nevada. “In Nevada, we see a growing need to further ensure people in our smaller communities enjoy access to care as close to home as possible,” Ingvoldstad said. “USDA’s Emergency Rural Health Care Grant Program was created to support stronger, more resilient healthcare services in throughout rural America and here in Nevada. With today’s investments, the New Frontier Treatment Center in Fallon can broaden their reach to help even more individuals and families on their path to wellness and recovery.”
Nevada Department of Administration says state websites are down
The Nevada Department of Administration said state websites are currently down as of Thursday night.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada residents get free admission to Mob Museum Nov. 15
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada residents can check out the Mob Museum for free during a November special event. The Mob Museum announced that it would offer free admission to Nevada residents and buy-one, get-one admission for non-residents on Tuesday, Nov. 15 in honor of Kefauver Day. Kefauver Day commemorates the U.S. Senate investigative hearing into organized crime that took place in the museum’s courtroom in 1950.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Counties most concerned about climate change in Nevada
Stacker compiled a list of the counties most concerned about climate change in Nevada using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
State DMV offices in Las Vegas, Reno to reopen Monday after internet outage
Nevada Department of Motor Vehicle offices are set to reopen Monday after an internet outage closed them Friday and Saturday, the agency said on its website.
Nevada DMV closed today due to internet outage
Nevada DMV and other state offices are closed Friday due to a significant internet outage, according to DMV's Twitter.
Elko Daily Free Press
Nevada tax revenues exceed general fund budget by more than $1 billion
Nevada’s faster-than-expected economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and a period of high inflation triggered record-setting amounts of sales and gaming tax revenues, leading the state to collect more than $1 billion more than tax revenue projections for the last fiscal year. The $5.5 billion collected through the fiscal...
Colorado judge finds "sea of unreliability" in company's cell phone mapping data police and prosecutors use to convict criminal defendants
Police and prosecutors in Colorado and throughout the nation are relying on a company’s cell phone location mapping data to help them convict criminal defendants, but a Larimer County judge’s recent ruling cast doubt on the technology when he barred its use in his courtroom after finding it unreliable and prone to error.
963kklz.com
The Darkest Sky In The Country Is in Our Own Nevada Backyard
We live in a city – a whole state – that is known for having some of the biggest and brightest neon lights in the world! But you might not have known this – Nevada is also home to one of the darkest skies in the country.
Ready for short drive, Las Vegas? Powerball jackpot Monday climbs to $480M
Another shot at a lottery jackpot worth nearly a half-billion dollars is up for grabs if you're willing to make a short drive. The estimated main Powerball prize for Monday's drawing climbed to $480 million after no tickets on Saturday matched all five numbers and the Powerball, according to the multistate lottery game's website.
KOLO TV Reno
Disease outbreak prompts changes at Nevada Humane Society
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Humane Society is dealing with a disease outbreak serious enough to alter its operations and issue an appeal to the public. Some of the cats in its shelter have tested positive for panleukopenia, a highly infectious and potentially deadly disease in cats. it affects no other animals and is non-transferrable to humans, but it has prompted the Humane Society to temporarily halt accepting any new animals and dividing those already in the shelter between the healthy and those at risk.
KOLO TV Reno
Col. Evan Kirkwood named new commander of Air Guard’s 152nd Airlift Wing
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Col. Evan Kirkwood was recognized as the new commander of the Nevada National Guard’s 152nd Airlift Wing in a ceremony Saturday. Kirkwood succeeded Col. Jeremy Ford. Kirkwood grew up in Incline Village and moved to Reno in 1993, then joined the Air National Guard in 1994.
nevadabusiness.com
NVSAA Report Shows Las Vegas Apartment Rents Starting to Decline
LAS VEGAS – A report released this week by the Nevada State Apartment Association (NVSAA) shows apartment rents in Southern Nevada declining during the past quarter while vacancy rates are rising from the all-time low set last year. The report, issued by the NVSAA based on data provided by...
4 Great Burger Places in Nevada
If you happen to live in Nevada or you love traveling there often and you also like eating burgers, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Nevada that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
travel2next.com
20 Day Trips From Las Vegas
When visiting Las Vegas, you might be distracted by the big city lights, endless shows, casinos and entertainment. Las Vegas can be an intense destination, and if you’re looking to slow down and explore a bit further afield, whether in the surrounding state of Nevada or even further into the stunning landscapes of Utah and Arizona, you’ll find that there is a wealth of beauty.
2news.com
Food Bank of Northern Nevada announces new Produce on Wheels locations
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada announces that they are bringing their Produce On Wheels program to two new sites beginning in October of 2022. Produce On Wheels is a senior program focusing on providing access to healthy, nutritious foods that can often be out of reach for those on a fixed income.
A ‘little’ relief for Las Vegas valley renters: Monthly average price down, vacancies up
Rental prices are down and vacancy rates are up -- both slightly --according to a report released by the Nevada State Apartment Association.
Comments / 14