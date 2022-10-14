ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 14

Wuzafuz
2d ago

On & on she goes promoting a non issue in Nevada because she and her party are using these diversionary tactics to draw attention away from their nationwide failed administration.

Reply
6
Lynne Murphy
1d ago

small group is all she can get. she's horrible for Nevada

Reply
7
Related
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Senators secure $1 million grant for law enforcement

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - Nevada Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen announced they have secured a grant of more than $1 million for law enforcement in the state. The grant, which totals $1,294,662, is coming through the DOJ’s Community Oriented Policing Services to support public safety across the...
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Anti-abortion politicians think they can play games with Nevadans’ rights

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Abortion bans have real-life consequences. But you wouldn’t know that listening to Republican politicians in Nevada. Since June, we have seen tragedy after tragedy unfold as patients are forced to travel hundreds of miles for care if they have the resources, self manage their abortions outside the medical system, or are even forced to go […] The post Anti-abortion politicians think they can play games with Nevadans’ rights appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada treatment center to get millions in funding for treatment

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Biden administration has announced a $3.7 million investment to improve healthcare and recovery services in rural Nevada. “In Nevada, we see a growing need to further ensure people in our smaller communities enjoy access to care as close to home as possible,” Ingvoldstad said. “USDA’s Emergency Rural Health Care Grant Program was created to support stronger, more resilient healthcare services in throughout rural America and here in Nevada. With today’s investments, the New Frontier Treatment Center in Fallon can broaden their reach to help even more individuals and families on their path to wellness and recovery.”
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada residents get free admission to Mob Museum Nov. 15

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada residents can check out the Mob Museum for free during a November special event. The Mob Museum announced that it would offer free admission to Nevada residents and buy-one, get-one admission for non-residents on Tuesday, Nov. 15 in honor of Kefauver Day. Kefauver Day commemorates the U.S. Senate investigative hearing into organized crime that took place in the museum’s courtroom in 1950.
NEVADA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Counties most concerned about climate change in Nevada

Stacker compiled a list of the counties most concerned about climate change in Nevada using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
NEVADA STATE
Elko Daily Free Press

Nevada tax revenues exceed general fund budget by more than $1 billion

Nevada’s faster-than-expected economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and a period of high inflation triggered record-setting amounts of sales and gaming tax revenues, leading the state to collect more than $1 billion more than tax revenue projections for the last fiscal year. The $5.5 billion collected through the fiscal...
NEVADA STATE
The Denver Gazette

Colorado judge finds "sea of unreliability" in company's cell phone mapping data police and prosecutors use to convict criminal defendants

Police and prosecutors in Colorado and throughout the nation are relying on a company’s cell phone location mapping data to help them convict criminal defendants, but a Larimer County judge’s recent ruling cast doubt on the technology when he barred its use in his courtroom after finding it unreliable and prone to error.
COLORADO STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Disease outbreak prompts changes at Nevada Humane Society

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Humane Society is dealing with a disease outbreak serious enough to alter its operations and issue an appeal to the public. Some of the cats in its shelter have tested positive for panleukopenia, a highly infectious and potentially deadly disease in cats. it affects no other animals and is non-transferrable to humans, but it has prompted the Humane Society to temporarily halt accepting any new animals and dividing those already in the shelter between the healthy and those at risk.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Col. Evan Kirkwood named new commander of Air Guard’s 152nd Airlift Wing

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Col. Evan Kirkwood was recognized as the new commander of the Nevada National Guard’s 152nd Airlift Wing in a ceremony Saturday. Kirkwood succeeded Col. Jeremy Ford. Kirkwood grew up in Incline Village and moved to Reno in 1993, then joined the Air National Guard in 1994.
RENO, NV
nevadabusiness.com

NVSAA Report Shows Las Vegas Apartment Rents Starting to Decline

LAS VEGAS – A report released this week by the Nevada State Apartment Association (NVSAA) shows apartment rents in Southern Nevada declining during the past quarter while vacancy rates are rising from the all-time low set last year. The report, issued by the NVSAA based on data provided by...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Nevada

If you happen to live in Nevada or you love traveling there often and you also like eating burgers, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Nevada that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
NEVADA STATE
travel2next.com

20 Day Trips From Las Vegas

When visiting Las Vegas, you might be distracted by the big city lights, endless shows, casinos and entertainment. Las Vegas can be an intense destination, and if you’re looking to slow down and explore a bit further afield, whether in the surrounding state of Nevada or even further into the stunning landscapes of Utah and Arizona, you’ll find that there is a wealth of beauty.
LAS VEGAS, NV
2news.com

Food Bank of Northern Nevada announces new Produce on Wheels locations

The Food Bank of Northern Nevada announces that they are bringing their Produce On Wheels program to two new sites beginning in October of 2022. Produce On Wheels is a senior program focusing on providing access to healthy, nutritious foods that can often be out of reach for those on a fixed income.
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy