RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Humane Society is dealing with a disease outbreak serious enough to alter its operations and issue an appeal to the public. Some of the cats in its shelter have tested positive for panleukopenia, a highly infectious and potentially deadly disease in cats. it affects no other animals and is non-transferrable to humans, but it has prompted the Humane Society to temporarily halt accepting any new animals and dividing those already in the shelter between the healthy and those at risk.

NEVADA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO