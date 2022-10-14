Read full article on original website
USDA Director and State Superintendent visit AUHSD Food Services at Magnolia High School
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and California Department of Education (CDE) will be visiting Anaheim Union High School District (AUHSD) Food Services and Magnolia Agriscience Community Center (MACC) on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Magnolia High School. Dr. Sara Bleich (Director of Nutrition Security and Health Equity for the Food and Nutrition Service), Tony Thurmond (State Superintendent of Public Instruction), and Michael Matsuda (AUHSD Superintendent) will be speaking on food and nutrition services, farm to school programs, food deserts, and food as medicine during the event and tour the MACC, along with other members of the USDA, CDE, AUHSD, and the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies.
OCTA buses will feature anti-Fentanyl ads
SANTA ANA, Calif. – Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer has launched a countywide anti-fentanyl ad campaign on Orange County Transit Authority buses to warn residents about the deadly dangers of fentanyl. The campaign is the latest effort by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office to combat the fentanyl epidemic that is killing Americans by the tens of thousands.
Could By-District Elections Work in San Clemente? Elected Officials, Activists Weigh In
Candidates Vie for State Office in 36th, 38th Senate Districts
OC bus strike postponed?
KTLA is reporting that a strike by workers with the Orange County Transportation Authority that was slated for Monday has been postponed as the union has agreed to return to negotiations. Only an hour before the strike was set to begin – right after midnight – the union said it...
Prescription Take Back Day October 29
Dispose of unwanted medication at National Prescription Take Back Day. You can dispose of your unwanted, used or expired prescription medications during the drive-through National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday, October 29 at Mission Viejo City Hall. The event is from 10 am to 2 pm at 200 Civic...
Strike against OCTA expected after union breaks off talks
The union that represents the Orange County Transportation Authority’s maintenance employees broke off negotiations on Sunday and are expected to begin striking at midnight on Monday, Oct. 17, halting OC Bus service throughout the county. OCTA remains committed to reaching a resolution and is willing to meet with the...
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, October 16, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, October 16, 2022:. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 74. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Mostly clear, with a low around 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light northwest after midnight. Highs are forecast to rise...
Heartbeat of Mexico at Musco Center for the Arts
“The Heartbeat of Mexico festival started in May of 2016. The Musco Center did a phenomenal job of partnering with us to take into account our opinions and perspectives on what this celebration should look like, from the headliners to the food. They really listened to members of the Latinx community, particularly to the Mexican community. For me as a Mexican American, it was really refreshing and heartwarming to see that they wanted to bring in our culture, which is so rich and family-oriented, to the campus.
Meet the City Council Candidates Q&A
Los Alamitos Chamber to hear from Art Remnet at November Networking Breakfast
Our Chamber Breakfast will take place on Friday, November 4th at 7:30 a.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott, Cypress, located at 5865 Katella Avenue! Come and hear from Art Remnet, a business consultant and coach for more than 25 years. Art Remnet primarily works with locally based business leaders, the...
Suzie Price releases new TV ad in response to Rex Richardson caught lying amidst defense of LA tape recording scandal
Councilwoman and Criminal Prosecutor Suzie Price, candidate for Long Beach Mayor, released a new TV advertisement today in response to her opponent Rex Richardson stating to voters that “I am not a lobbyist,” when in fact, Rex Richardson is a registered lobbyist and has been for years. Before that, he worked for predatory lender Renovate America which made money off home liens targeting low-income residents and which was investigated by the FBI for defrauding homeowners in California.
Annual Ready, Set, Go! Block Party to Highlight Wildfire Preperation
ANAHEIM, Calif. (October 14. 2022) – A wildfire is one of the most unpredictable and dangerous fires that one may ever encounter. That’s why Anaheim Fire & Rescue encourages residents to be prepared in the event of a fire with Ready, Set, Go! – a community risk reduction program designed to help residents better understand the elements related to a wildfire and how to increase property protection.
Art in the Park: Fine Arts & Artisans Fair Returns to Newport Beach Civic Center Oct. 22
The Newport Beach Arts Foundation presents the return of Art in the Park: Fine Arts & Artisans Fair on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Newport Beach Civic Center on the Green. The 17th annual Art in the Park will feature more than 100 Southern...
Culinary Film Series at Newport Beach Film Festival Serves Savory Cinema
Several years ago, the Newport Beach Film Festival recognized the ever-growing popularity of films about food, wine and chefs by creating a Culinary Series that spotlights documentaries about all things gastronomic, from the art of winemaking to the unique talents of chefs. This year, six films fall under the Culinary...
Angels’ pitcher Patrick Sandoval will kick off 34th Annual Walk Against Drugs
Los Angeles Angels’ pitcher Patrick Sandoval will serve as the keynote speaker for the 34th Annual Walk Against Drugs on Saturday, October 15 in Mission Viejo. With a “Strike Out Drugs” theme, this event unites the City and Sheriff’s Department with local schools, businesses and community groups to share an important message of staying drug, alcohol, tobacco and vape free with students and families.
Pacific Wine and Food Classic a Sell-Out Success
The Pacific Wine & Food Classic was a sold-out success after its two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Held at the Newport Dunes on Saturday, Oct. 1, the event boasted bites from some of Orange County’s finest food spots. From Chef Leo Razo’s signature championship paella to some exciting new eats – plus wine and spirits – this was the event you didn’t want to miss.
Los Al Chamber, Wahoo’s join for Happy Hour Mixer
Wahoo’s Los Alamitos will sponsor a Happy Hour Mixer presented by the Los Alamitos Area Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event will feature networking, Happy Hour drink prices, appetizers, and a raffle. The cost is free for Chamber members and $10 for non-members.
Newport Beach Film Festival: Take 23
They survived the pandemic with a drive-in movie at Fashion Island and online programming, switched their traditional festival dates from April to October to take advantage of Hollywood’s fall film releases, and now the Newport Beach Film Festival has returned October 13 through 20 with a new program of 300 international films.
R.D. Olson completes $33M Sheraton Park Anaheim Hotel renovation
R.D. Olson Construction, an award-winning general contracting firm in California, announced the completed renovation of the Sheraton Park Anaheim Hotel at the Anaheim Resort. As the building’s first facelift in over 40 years, the renovation was a top-to-bottom transformation of the 14-story luxury hotel. The 270,000-square-foot renovation project included...
