Benicia, CA

Progressive Rail Roading

Rail authority OKs land purchase agreement for Valley Link project

The Tri-Valley–San Joaquin Valley Regional Rail Authority's board last week approved the final purchase agreement with the city of Tracy, California, for 200 acres to be used for the Valley Link rail project. The land will serve as the location of a green hydrogen production facility that will support...
TRACY, CA
visityolo.com

Winters: One of the Most Charming Small Towns in California

Winters: One of the Most Charming Small Towns in California. Something we’ve known all along is now official: Winters has been named one of the most charming small towns in California. Its farm-to-fork food scene, boutique wineries and breweries, and quaint atmosphere has given this Yolo County town the...
WINTERS, CA
iheart.com

Bayfair Shopping Center in San Leandro Closing For Good

Bayfair shopping center in San Leandro will soon be closing its doors for good. Close date/plans have not yet been finalized, but they plan on housing, office space for tech companies, and retail on the ground floor. Luckily, the Target will stay put. Full details here! Check out some of the reactions below:
SAN LEANDRO, CA
scribewilcox.com

100 Degrees and Climbing: Climate Change and Its Impact on California

California is famous for Hollywood, Disneyland, and the Golden Gate Bridge. However, it is also known for its wildfires, droughts, and heat waves. Last month from September 5th to September 8th, California residents experienced a 4-day heat wave, with the highest temperature in the Bay Area at 112 Fahrenheit. Multiple cities in the Bay Area set record temperature highs with Livermore at 112 degrees Fahrenheit, eclipsing the previous high of 110 degrees set more than seventy years ago in 1944, and San Jose at 104 shattering the prior high of 100 set in 1904. As the temperature goes down to a normalized range, people are left wondering, ”what happened?”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Elk Grove Citizen

Sky River Casino to expand parking

Elk Grove’s Sky River Casino will have a new, 250,000-square-foot parking area before Oct. 31. This new, $1.6 million parking lot is being constructed by the 26-year-old Sacramento business, Martin Brothers Construction, which is owned by Elk Grove resident Felipe Martin. He is also a candidate for the Elk...
ELK GROVE, CA
Outsider.com

California Experiencing Unusually Low Number of ‘Major’ Wildfires in October: Here’s Why

Across the American West, but in California especially, fall marks the most dangerous time for wildfires. Typically, months of hot, dry weather combine with strong winds, putting brittle vegetation at risk of sparking and causing widespread wildfire damage, especially in October. This year, however, things are different. A cooler, damper weather pattern in the Bay Area has left California with essentially no major wildfires burning anywhere in the state. And we’re here to take a look at why.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Memories linger years after Loma Prieta Earthquake rocked the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- It lasted for less than a minute, as short as 15 seconds in some Bay Area neighborhoods, but the memories of the deadly and destructive 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake still linger.The quake claimed 63 lives, injured nearly 4,000 and caused widespread damage. It also altered the Bay Area landscape forever. Gone was the Cypress Structure on Highway 880 on Oakland, the Embarcadero and a portion of the Central Freeway.We asked KPIX 5 viewers for their memories of that fateful day on our Facebook and social media pages .Patrick Gonzales was a toddler living with his...
beyondthecreek.com

Walnut Creek Planning to Close Pickleball Courts at Rudgear Park

As pickleball becomes more and more popular, so has sound and parking issues increased at Rudgear Park, home of the Walnut Creek Pickleball Club. I recently checked out the park and was surprised to see the tennis courts essentially deserted. However, I could hear a lot ping ponging nearby and as I rounded the corner, I couldn’t believe my eyes as I saw dozens upon dozens of people playing or waiting to play pickleball. To those unfamiliar with the fastest growing sport, pickleball is played on what looks like miniatures tennis courts, and is like a combination of tennis, ping pong and badminton.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KRON4 News

Missing Sacramento woman may be in the Bay Area, authorities say

(KRON) — A Sacramento woman might be seen in the Bay Area driving a white 2017 Hyundai, the Oakland Police Department shared in a tweet Tuesday. Elva O’Niell, 79, was last seen in a white sweatshirt and dark gray sweatpants, according to a Tweet from the Sacramento Police Department. She is considered at-risk due to […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

