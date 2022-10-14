ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 7, 2022

By Sam Brown, SBLive Sports
Get the latest Arkansas high school football scores on SBLive as Week 7 of the 2022 season kicks off across the state

Week 7 of the 2022 Arkansas high school football season gets underway Friday night (October 14) with more than 100 games across the state.

You can follow all of the Week 7 action on SBLive Arkansas , including live scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

For live updates and complete statewide results, bookmark our Arkansas high school football scoreboard :

STATEWIDE ARKANSAS FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS 7A SCOREBOARD | CLASS 6A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 5A SCOREBOARD | CLASS 4A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 3A SCOREBOARD | CLASS 2A SCOREBOARD

You can also watch dozens of Arkansas high school football games live on the NFHS Network :

WATCH LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Here's more high school football coverage from SBLive Arkansas:

Top stars, best performances in Arkansas high school football for Week 6

Vote now for the SBLive Arkansas high school football play of the week (Week 6)

SBLive Arkansas Power 25 high school football rankings for Week 7

10 games to watch in Arkansas high school football in Week 7

Full football coverage on SBLive Arkansas

