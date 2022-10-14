Read full article on original website
2022 EHS Homecoming Queen candidates
Meet the five candidates for Elko High School Homecoming Queen:. Daniela Gisselle Ramirez, 17, is the daughter of Raul and Elidia Ramirez. Her escort for the dance is Francisco Talamantes. For the assembly, her escort is her grandmother, Yolanda Rosales. Her escorts for the homecoming football game are her mother, Elidia Ramirez accompanied by Manuel Ramirez.
COVID infection delays start of play at college
ELKO -- Due to Covid infection within the cast, Great Basin College Theatre will delay its opening of "Murder on the Orient Express" until Thursday, Oct. 20. Two matinee performances will be added, the first on Saturday, Oct. 22 and the second on Sunday, Oct. 23. Both matinee performances will begin at 2 p.m.
What's Happening Around Elko
LAMOILLE – The Lamoille Women’s Club is offering a Fall Bazaar in October, and a Fallcraft Festival at Spring Creek High School in November. Handmade crafts and treats will be sold at the Fall Bazaar, along with tickets for the 2023 “Andrea’s Garden” quilt raffle. The event is Oct. 15-16 at the Lamoille Women’s Clubhouse.
Oct. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
For the drive home in Elko: A clear sky. Low 31F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Elko will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Elko area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast.
Liberty Gold appoints new CEO
Liberty Gold Corp. has announced that Jason Attew has been appointed president and chief executive officer and director of the company, effective Oct. 11. Attew was recently president & CEO of Gold Standard Ventures until that company’s acquisition by Orla Mining for $176 million in August of this year. Orla is continuing to develop the 100%-owned South Railroad Project which Gold Standard Ventures was working on. South Railroad is in Elko County on the Carlin Trend south of Interstate 80. The project is nearly two years into the permitting process.
Spring Creek man arrested for damaging signs
ELKO — The Elko County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Spring Creek man on suspicion of damaging street signs throughout the sprawling community earlier this month. Aaron B. Denison, 50, was booked on three counts of malicious destruction of property valued at more than $5,000 and malicious destruction of traffic control devices.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2022 in Elko, NV
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Elko community. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the East.
Joe's Fishing Hole: Fly-tying clinic registration open
The last couple of weeks we talked about how important chironomids are in a trout’s diet in the fall. But other macroinvertebrates also come into play this time of year. Most of Elko County has yet to see a hard freeze event though we are in the middle of October a month later than the average first frost date.
Truck collides with semi on I-80
ELKO – A driver was injured Tuesday afternoon when a flatbed truck collided with the back of a semi on Interstate 80 between Oasis and Wendover. “There was a fire underneath the vehicle and bystanders used fire extinguishers to keep the fire under control until the patient was removed,” stated the Elko County Fire Protection District.
What you missed this week in notable Elko crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Elko Daily Free Press. (15) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Jurors view evidence in Elko murder trial
ELKO – The contents of a black duffle bag retrieved by police after the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl were revealed during the second day of Justin Mullis’ trial in Elko District Court. On Thursday morning, jurors watched as law enforcement unsealed 11 paper bags of evidence...
Man Arrested For Allegedly Destroying Traffic Signs In Elko County
Deputies arrested 50-year-old Aaron Denison after deputies noticed damaged street signs earlier that month. Deputies and detectives followed up on several leads that ultimately led to identifying a suspect in this case.
