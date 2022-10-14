Read full article on original website
When Can You Legally Use Your Car Horn in Washington State?
When Can You Legally Honk Your Car Horn In Washington State?. We've all been there. You're driving down the road, and someone cuts you off. Or maybe they're driving too slowly, and you're in a hurry. In either case, your first instinct is to honk your horn. But is that legal? When can you use your car horn in Washington State?
Homeowners nervously await evacuation orders as Washington’s Nakia Creek Fire explodes in size
The Nakia Creek Fire in Washington state is inching its way closer to homes as warm and dry air allowed the blaze to explode in size on Sunday, growing from about 150 acres to more than 1,500.
What’s the Most Popular Road Sign in Washington State To Steal?
What Are The Most Popular Road Signs That Get Stolen Each Year In Washington?. If you've ever been driving down the street and seen a road sign that's been bent, spray-painted, or otherwise damaged, you may have wondered who would do such a thing. Believe it or not, there are...
Proposed Washington Bill Would Stop Power and Water Shutoffs During Extreme Heat
Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Sen. Joe Nguyen, D-White Center, announced Thursday their plans to propose a bill during next year's legislative session that would protect access to electricity and running water during extreme heat. Should the bill pass, utility companies in Washington would not be able to shut off...
What Do the Yellow & Red Dots Mean on Washington Tires?
I had never really noticed them before, but what do the red or yellow dots on tires mean anyway? Do not worry, they are normal. The "yellow dot with the valve stem as this is the heaviest point of the wheel." according to tyrebaydirect.com. That really doesn't mean anything for you, but it means a lot to the guy putting your tires on. You may notice weights on the inside of your wheel if you look. Those are used to balance the wheel, so you do not feel a wobble while you're driving. The yellow dot helps them do that.
Bob Ferguson formally asks for maximum penalty for Facebook violating Washington campaign laws
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Attorney General Bob Ferguson has formally filed a motion asking the King County Superior Court to give the maximum penalty to Meta for Facebook’s violations of Washington’s campaign finance law. On Oct. 6, King County Superior Court ruled that Meta intentionally violated Washington law...
The Great Shakeout: Statewide Earthquake Drill Is Planned
Washington residents will hear tsunami sirens and may receive earthquake alerts the week of Oct. 17 during The Great Shakeout international earthquake drill. Knowing how to be prepared for an earthquake can be lifesaving, especially in Washington, as it has the second-highest risk of large earthquakes in the United States, according to the state's Department of Natural Resources.
Governor, Seattle mayor visit factory; back tiny house villages as “efficient” homelessness solution
A statewide push to fight homelessness is in full force. Encampments in Tacoma and under I-5 near Northgate were getting cleared out on Friday. This year, Washington lawmakers approved $800 million to address homelessness – more than ever before. A major chunk of that – about $300 million – goes towards rapid housing, like tiny house villages.
Washington: Get Ready to Pay an “Arm and a Crab Leg”
One of my favorite foods that I spoil myself now and again is crab legs. My favorite food just got a lot more expensive if not impossible to find now after this news from Alaska!. What is Going on with Crabs in Alaska?. If you haven't heard, the Alaska Department...
Six Large Wildfires Continue to Burn in Washington State
WASHINGTON STATE — There are six large fires in Washington according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center as of Oct. 12. “It may be October, but it’s clear we’re not out of the woods when it comes to wildfire smoke and the dangers it can bring,” said Kaitlyn Kelly, Air Quality Policy Specialist in a release by the Washington Department of Health.
WASHINGTON WOMAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER SUV VERSUS DEER ACCIDENT
A Washington state woman was taken to the hospital, following an SUV versus deer accident on Friday night. A report from Oregon State Police said just after 8:40 p.m. the vehicle was southbound on Interstate Five about a mile north of Winchester, when the animal entered the roadway from the median and was struck by the SUV, causing damage to the driver’s side front-end and door. The driver was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center.
Gov. Inslee talks future of homelessness policy during Seattle shelter tours
SEATTLE — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee visited Seattle Friday, touring agencies assisting to provide care and housing as the state grapples with how to help thousands of homeless people. “We have just invested over $800 million in state funds to help all cities across the state of Washington,” Inslee...
Should Washington fight the Bolt Creek Fire to protect Seattle’s air?
We may be breathing in the last smoky days of 2022 on Capitol Hill but get used to them. Seattle is seeing more unhealthy air than ever — and state fire suppression efforts don’t prioritize air quality. Meanwhile, as much as the smoke and haze is a concern,...
Who is Poisoning Washington’s Endangered Grey Wolves?
Six grey wolves have been found dead in Stevens County, Washington, having been poisoned. In their monthly wolf report, the Washington State Department of Fish & Wildlife revealed that they have been investigating the deaths since February. At that time they had found four dead wolves, but that number rose to six more recently. Authorities ran toxicology reports on the animals and determined that all had been poisoned. A reward of over $50,000 is being offered to whoever can point the Fish & Wildlife police in the direction of the responsible party.
$74,950 Foreclosed Home For Sale In One of Idaho’s Most Darling Little Cities
In short, a foreclosed property is one that is seized and listed for sale by the homeowner's lender. Any home with a mortgage has what's called a lien on it. The lien is the part of the mortgage contract that grants a lender the power to take possession of a residence after the homeowner stops paying the mortgage.
The 9 Strangest Street Names That Exist in Washington State
Here Are Some Of The Weirdest Street Names In Washington State. Driving down the street, you see all sorts of different street names. Most of them are named after things like presidents, important landmarks, or local figures. But every now and then, you'll see a street name that makes you do a double-take.
Top 10 of the Dog-Friendliest Restaurants in the Tri-Cities
Here Are The Top Yelp Reviewed Places To Take Your Dog In Tri-Cities Washington. Looking for a place to take your pooch for food and conversation? Here are the top 10 places according to Yelp where you can take your best friend for a bite to eat in the Tri-Cities.
Washington hunter survives grizzly bear attack in Montana
GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A nearly 700-pound grizzly bear charged out of thick brush southeast of Glacier National Park, attacking and injuring a bird hunter before the man shot the animal, Montana wildlife officials said Wednesday. The 51-year-old Washington state man, whose name and hometown was not released, was...
Unhealthy Air Quality Alert in effect for Puget Sound
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., October 15, 2022—Puget Sound Clean Air Agency has issued an AIR QUALITY ALERT for Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Mason, Pierce, San Juan, Snohomish, and Thurston counties to end October 18. Much of the area is in MODERATE or UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS (USG) conditions, with some UNHEALTHY along US 2 and SR 530.
