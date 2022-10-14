ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

When Can You Legally Use Your Car Horn in Washington State?

When Can You Legally Honk Your Car Horn In Washington State?. We've all been there. You're driving down the road, and someone cuts you off. Or maybe they're driving too slowly, and you're in a hurry. In either case, your first instinct is to honk your horn. But is that legal? When can you use your car horn in Washington State?
What Do the Yellow & Red Dots Mean on Washington Tires?

I had never really noticed them before, but what do the red or yellow dots on tires mean anyway? Do not worry, they are normal. The "yellow dot with the valve stem as this is the heaviest point of the wheel." according to tyrebaydirect.com. That really doesn't mean anything for you, but it means a lot to the guy putting your tires on. You may notice weights on the inside of your wheel if you look. Those are used to balance the wheel, so you do not feel a wobble while you're driving. The yellow dot helps them do that.
The Great Shakeout: Statewide Earthquake Drill Is Planned

Washington residents will hear tsunami sirens and may receive earthquake alerts the week of Oct. 17 during The Great Shakeout international earthquake drill. Knowing how to be prepared for an earthquake can be lifesaving, especially in Washington, as it has the second-highest risk of large earthquakes in the United States, according to the state's Department of Natural Resources.
Governor, Seattle mayor visit factory; back tiny house villages as “efficient” homelessness solution

A statewide push to fight homelessness is in full force. Encampments in Tacoma and under I-5 near Northgate were getting cleared out on Friday. This year, Washington lawmakers approved $800 million to address homelessness – more than ever before. A major chunk of that – about $300 million – goes towards rapid housing, like tiny house villages.
Six Large Wildfires Continue to Burn in Washington State

WASHINGTON STATE — There are six large fires in Washington according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center as of Oct. 12. “It may be October, but it’s clear we’re not out of the woods when it comes to wildfire smoke and the dangers it can bring,” said Kaitlyn Kelly, Air Quality Policy Specialist in a release by the Washington Department of Health.
WASHINGTON WOMAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER SUV VERSUS DEER ACCIDENT

A Washington state woman was taken to the hospital, following an SUV versus deer accident on Friday night. A report from Oregon State Police said just after 8:40 p.m. the vehicle was southbound on Interstate Five about a mile north of Winchester, when the animal entered the roadway from the median and was struck by the SUV, causing damage to the driver’s side front-end and door. The driver was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center.
Who is Poisoning Washington’s Endangered Grey Wolves?

Six grey wolves have been found dead in Stevens County, Washington, having been poisoned. In their monthly wolf report, the Washington State Department of Fish & Wildlife revealed that they have been investigating the deaths since February. At that time they had found four dead wolves, but that number rose to six more recently. Authorities ran toxicology reports on the animals and determined that all had been poisoned. A reward of over $50,000 is being offered to whoever can point the Fish & Wildlife police in the direction of the responsible party.
Washington hunter survives grizzly bear attack in Montana

GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A nearly 700-pound grizzly bear charged out of thick brush southeast of Glacier National Park, attacking and injuring a bird hunter before the man shot the animal, Montana wildlife officials said Wednesday. The 51-year-old Washington state man, whose name and hometown was not released, was...
Unhealthy Air Quality Alert in effect for Puget Sound

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., October 15, 2022—Puget Sound Clean Air Agency has issued an AIR QUALITY ALERT for Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Mason, Pierce, San Juan, Snohomish, and Thurston counties to end October 18. Much of the area is in MODERATE or UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS (USG) conditions, with some UNHEALTHY along US 2 and SR 530.
