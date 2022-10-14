ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 8, 2022

By Sam Brown, SBLive Sports
 2 days ago

Get the latest Iowa high school football scores on SBLive as Week 8 of the 2022 season kicks off across the state

Week 8 of the 2022 Iowa high school football season kicks off Friday (October 14) with more than 160 games across the state.

You can follow all of this week's action on SBLive Iowa including live scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

For live updates and complete statewide results, bookmark our Iowa high school football scoreboard and check our scoreboards below:

STATEWIDE IOWA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS 5A SCOREBOARD | CLASS 4A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 3A SCOREBOARD | CLASS 2A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 1A SCOREBOARD | CLASS A SCOREBOARD

You can also watch dozens of Iowa high school football games live on the NFHS Network :

WATCH LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Here's more high school football coverage from SBLive Iowa:

How SBLive’s Top 25 Iowa high school football teams fared in Week 7

Top stars, best performances from Iowa high school football Week 7

Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Iowa high school athlete of the week? (Oct. 3-9)

SBLive Iowa Power 25 football rankings for Week 8

Full Iowa football coverage on SBLive Iowa

Related
siouxlandnews.com

First playoff matchups are set for Siouxland high school football

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The first round of the high school football playoffs is set for Iowa 8-man, Class A, 1A and 2A; Nebraska class D1 and D2; and South Dakota class 11B. Iowa Falls-Alden vs Central Lyon/George-Little Rock. Sheldon vs Spirit Lake. Unity Christian vs OABCIG. Estherville-Lincoln Central...
IOWA STATE
Scorebook Live

Meet the top juniors in Iowa high school volleyball

By Bret Hayworth  Meet some of the top juniors playing Iowa high school volleyball in 2022. Many were All-Staters as sophomores, while others have surged into the new leadership roles on their teams this year, displaying wide levels in the skills of spiking, setting, blocking, passing and ...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

KCCI Archive: A moose on the loose in an Iowa cornfield

IOWA FALLS, Iowa — He was way above the corn. Diana Winner spent the morning scanning this cornfield with her binoculars, hoping for another glimpse of the moose. He was there all night. She first spotted the moose wandering through the field as she was driving her children to school.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Playoff Field Released For 8 Player Through Class 2A

Iowa football playoffs open on Friday October 21st for Iowa 8 Player, Class A, 1A and 2A. The Sheldon Orabs have qualified out of 2A District 1 along with District Champion Central Lyon George Little Rock. They were joined by West Lyon who finished second and Unity Christian who finished third.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa State Fair unveils theme for 2023

People in Linn County are suing the county board of supervisors over its decision to allow two large solar projects near Palo. Trial begins in Arkansas over transgender care ban. Updated: 3 hours ago. A first-ever trial is set to start in Arkansas Monday. It's on a ban on transgender...
IOWA STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Iowa DNR Gives Update on Mountain Lion Sightings

(Radio Iowa) DNR Conservation and Recreation Division Administrator, Pete Hildreth, gave the Natural Resources Commission an update on recent mountain lion sightings during their meeting Thursday. He told the N-R-C members the advent of trail and other cameras has led to more videos showing the animals. “The department continues to...
IOWA STATE
Radio Iowa

Thousands of trout to be plunked into Iowa lakes starting this week

The Iowa DNR’s fall trout stocking gets underway this Wednesday. Northeast Iowa fisheries supervisor, Mike Steuck says they’ll stock 18 lakes and ponds across the state. “Depending upon the body of water, it’s around a thousand, between one-thousand and two-thousand fish just depends on the size. The bigger bodies of water, they’ll get more fish,” Steuck says. The stocking was started to allow everyone a chance to catch trout close to where they live so they don’t have to drive to northeast Iowa’s trout streams.
IOWA STATE
kscj.com

MOUNTAIN LION SIGHTINGS CONTINUE IN IOWA

PETE HILDRETH OF THE IOWA D-N-R GAVE THE NATURAL RESOURCES COMMISSION AN UPDATE ON RECENT MOUNTAIN LION SIGHTINGS THIS WEEK. HILDRETH SAYS THE NUMBER OF MOUNTAIN LIONS IN IOWA IS STILL VERY SMALL. MTLION1 OC………IN IOWA” :11. HE SAYS THE ANIMALS ARE CAPABLE OF MOVING LONG...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa has a new best tenderloin

WAUKON, Iowa — Iowa has anew best tenderloin. Lid's Bar & Grill in Waukon has taken the Iowa Pork Producers' top honor this year. With no prior food service experience, the owner took the site of his auto sales shop and flipped it during the pandemic. The northeast Iowa...
WAUKON, IA
Western Iowa Today

8-Player, Class A, 1A, and 2A Playoff Pairings

(Boone) The Iowa High School Athletic Association released first round playoff football matchups on Saturday morning. The postseason will get started Friday, October 21st. Iowa Falls-Alden at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock. Union LaPorte City at Greene County. Central Lee at Monticello. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows at Osage. Sheldon at Spirit Lake. New Hampton at...
IOWA STATE
