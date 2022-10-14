Iowa high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 8, 2022

Get the latest Iowa high school football scores on SBLive as Week 8 of the 2022 season kicks off across the state

Week 8 of the 2022 Iowa high school football season kicks off Friday (October 14) with more than 160 games across the state.

You can follow all of this week's action on SBLive Iowa including live scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

For live updates and complete statewide results, bookmark our Iowa high school football scoreboard and check our scoreboards below:

STATEWIDE IOWA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS 5A SCOREBOARD | CLASS 4A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 3A SCOREBOARD | CLASS 2A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 1A SCOREBOARD | CLASS A SCOREBOARD

You can also watch dozens of Iowa high school football games live on the NFHS Network :

WATCH LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

---

Here's more high school football coverage from SBLive Iowa:

How SBLive’s Top 25 Iowa high school football teams fared in Week 7

Top stars, best performances from Iowa high school football Week 7

Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Iowa high school athlete of the week? (Oct. 3-9)

SBLive Iowa Power 25 football rankings for Week 8

Full Iowa football coverage on SBLive Iowa