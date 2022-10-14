Read full article on original website
2023 5-star Arkansas target Ron Holland making second stop in Fayetteville to headline Red/White game visitors
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks men’s basketball program has welcomed talented 2023 Ron Holland back to Fayetteville for a second visit since early in the summer as the talented 5-star prospect is in the state to attend the Hoop Hogs’ annual Red/White game on Sunday. Holland...
Red beats White in Barnhill Arena, 64-59
The anticipation has been building for months around the 2022-23 Arkansas Razorbacks, and 5,147 fans were finally able to get their first in-person look at the Hoop Hogs on Sunday afternoon for the annual Red-White Game in Barnhill Arena. While the final score for the scrimmage does not count in...
Looking back at Arkansas’ keys to defeat BYU
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas defeated BYU 52-35 on Saturday to allow the team to head into the bye week with some momentum while they try to get some players healed up for the final five games. This reporter predicted the Hogs would be 4-3 at this point of the season....
WATCH: Hogs’ Jalen Graham, Anthony Black After Red-White Game
What the players thought from leading scorer and assists leader.
World Restart a Heart Day
Are you ready for the polls to open for early voting?. Are you ready for the polls to open for early voting?. Trial to begin for AR law banning gender-affirming …. Trial to begin for AR law banning gender-affirming health care for minors. KNWA News at 10pm. Gov. Hutchinson to...
Hogs pick up win at BYU, beat Cougars 52-35
PROVO, UT. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks snapped their losing streak on Saturday after they took down BYU, 52-35. The Cougars strike first in this matchup as Jaren Hall throws a 4-yard pass to Issac Rex in the endzone to make it 7-0 with 5:39 left to go in the first quarter. However, the Hogs […]
Hog Fans Shouldn't Worry About Things That Didn't Happen
Having 52-35 lead still wasn't comfortable enough against BYU for Sam Pittman.
Pavecon completes new Arkansas headquarters in Cave Springs
Texas-based Pavecon Ltd., a concrete and asphalt paving company, has completed the construction of a new headquarters for its Northwest Arkansas regional office. The approximately 10,000-square-foot building is on South Main Street in Cave Springs. CDI Contractors was the general contractor, using a building permit valued at $1.8 million. Burris Architecture in Bentonville handled the design work. Private financing backed the construction.
This Stunning Arkansas Mansion Has it’s Own 1.2 Mile Race Track
This Arkansas mansion is not only absolutely gorgeous it also has its very own race track and it's for sale. So, start your engines boys and girls!. The house and race track sit on 393 acres in Fayetteville. If the race track isn't enough for you the 7,764-square-foot home is gorgeous too. Oh, there is even more on this property, including a guest house and 30,000 square feet of shop buildings. So yes, you have a place to store and work on your race cars, boats and ATVs. This property is located on the White River and it's solar-powered too. According to the listing, it is the largest privately owned solar complex in the Northwest Arkansas area.
15 Best Things to Do in Garfield, AR
Situated in Benton County, Arkansas, the city of Garfield is the perfect place for anyone who wants to experience country life or get away from it all. With its small-town charm, friendly people, and bountiful attractions, you’ll see why Garfield is a beautiful place to call home. The city...
Arkansas man dead after crash in Rogers County
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — A 56-year-old male from Fayetteville, Ark., is dead after a car crash that occurred Saturday morning in Rogers County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred just before 7:00 a.m., on OK-88, about a quarter mile south of E 530...
4 Great Steakhouses in Arkansas
If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Arkansas then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arkansas that are highly praised for the way they prepare their food, but also how they serve it, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
Brews & Tunes returns to Downtown Springdale
It’s an event celebrating all things fall ya’ll. Brews & Tunes (an Ozarktober event) is back. Jill Dabbs joins us with all the details!. *This segment is brought to you by Downtown Springdale.
Organization gives unclaimed veterans a proper burial
Unclaimed veterans were laid to rest Friday at the Fort Smith National Cemetery thanks to a project called Missing in America Recovery Project for Veterans.
Arkansas officials break ground on I-49 expansion in Barling
BARLING, Ark — Thursday, Oct. 13, was a historic day many Arkansans have been looking forward to for a long time. Officials broke ground on the Interstate-49 extension from Barling to Alma. The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) says it hopes the 13.6-mile extension will be done by the...
Arkansas executive out as COO following alleged nose-biting incident
A Fayetteville executive has left his position with a high-profile food company following his involvement in an incident in a Fayetteville parking garage following an Arkansas Razorbacks football game.
Fall craft fairs open in Northwest Arkansas
Craft fairs will be held all over Northwest Arkansas starting Oct. 13 and ending Oct. 15. Every October, hundreds of thousands of people visit NWA to shop for hand-made pottery, stained glass, baskets and more from local artisans. The Ozarks Regional Arts and Craft Fair will be held at the...
Washington County sheriffs locate missing woman
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: The sheriff’s office says Mendenhall has been found. WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman that was last seen Friday night. According to a social media post, Tishina Gabriel Mendenhall, 26, was last seen on October 14 by her husband in […]
Fayetteville Police searching for missing woman
Fayetteville Police is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 35-year-old woman.
