WDAM-TV
‘Community Build Day’ held at Laurel Christian High School this weekend
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -This weekend, Laurel Christian High School held an event for its robotic teams, Javowocky. The event benefited each team that participated in a program called “First,” which recognizes the importance of science and technology. The teams included schools from: Petal, Gulfport, Laurel, and Brookhaven, and...
WDAM-TV
Safety tips to ensure treats, not tricks, this Halloween
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As the kids dress up and get buckets ready for candy, it is important to know the ways to keep safe while trick-or-treating. As the sun sets in the evening, it becomes harder to see little trick-or-treaters running around. Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles offers...
WDAM-TV
12-year-old airlifted to UMMC after being struck by car
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -A 12-year-old girl was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center after being reportedly accidentally run over at the Loane Oak Apartments on Sunday. Jones County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Lance Chancellor said Sunday night said the accident occurred when the girl reportedly ran out in...
WDAM-TV
2 killed Saturday in Covington County collision
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-car collision in Covington County Saturday morning left two men dead. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said troopers responded about 7:30 a.m. Saturday to a crash site near the intersection of U.S. 84 and Salem Church Road. MHP said a preliminary investigation discovered a 2016...
WDAM-TV
Local nonprofit uses horses as a therapeutic tool
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - You may have heard of an emotional support animal. While this may sound like a lot of horsing around, Worthy Stables, a non-profit in Petal, uses multiple horses to help people in need. “We provide therapeutic riding and therapeutic horsemanship to a huge range of individuals,”...
WDAM-TV
Ovett man killed in Jones County accident identified
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A 25-year-old Ovett man was identified as the victim in a fatal crash on Friday evening, the Jones County coroner said. Coroner Burl Hall Saturday evening identified Casey Aaron Coleman as the driver of a Ford F-150 truck that left the roadway and struck a tree.
WDAM-TV
Man seriously wounded during Calhoun community shooting, JCSD seeking suspect
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an overnight shooting on Rose Lane in the Calhoun community that left one adult man seriously wounded. Initial 911 callers reported an active shooting with multiple people shot. Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and multiple on-duty and...
WDAM-TV
MBI, MHP investigating Lamar Co. shooting
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two state agencies are investigating a Lamar County incident that left three people wounded from an incident Saturday night where one vehicle allegedly fired upon another on U.S. Highway 98. Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said Sunday night that a silver Mercedes and a blue...
WDAM-TV
Petal hosts 19 marching bands Saturday
Petal hosts 19 marching bands Saturday
WDAM-TV
Petal High School welcomes 19 schools for marching band competition
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - After battling it out under Friday night lights, a bevy of Mississippi high schools met at Petal High School to keep the competition going. Nineteen marching bands from southern Mississippi high schools competed Saturday at the second annual Petal Invitational. Schools are split into four different...
Hattiesburg police respond to nightclub shooting
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are asking the public for information about a shooting that happened at a nightclub on Sunday, October 16. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department said officers responded to the report of a shooting around 2:00 a.m. outside Zo’s Corna nightclub. They discovered that two people had left the scene […]
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. wreck results in 1 fatality
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A crash in Jones County resulted in the death of an Ovett man Friday night. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, a passenger vehicle struck a tree on Ovett-Petal Road in southern Jones County on Friday, Oct. 14. No other cars were involved.
WDAM-TV
Homecoming parade jumpstarts USM game day
Homecoming parade jumpstarts USM game day
WDAM-TV
Mississippi educators attend Dyslexia Symposium in Hattiesburg
Hattiesburg, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University held a Dyslexia Symposium in honor of Dyslexia Awareness Month. The symposium was to further teach educators across Mississippi better methods when teaching children with dyslexia. Dyslexia is a learning disability that prevents young children from recognizing letters and words. Tim Odegard is...
WDAM-TV
Man killed after being struck by a vehicle on U.S. 49
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on U.S. 49 Sunday night. Hattiesburg police said they received a call about a pedestrian being being hit by a vehicle shortly after 7 p.m. in the 6300 block of U.S. 49, just north of West Seventh Street.
WDAM-TV
Single-vehicle crash kills 1 in Perry County
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A 21-year-old Neely resident was killed Saturday morning in a single-vehicle accident on U.S. 98 in Perry County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a 2020 Jeep Gladiator driven by Darby Ledet was traveling east on U.S. 98 when it left the roadway. The vehicle struck a light pole after leaving the road and began to rollover.
WDAM-TV
Cox Roofing begins work on roof for Jones Co. nurse
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Cox Roofing is working on a new roof for a Laurel nurse as part of their annual charitable giving. Each year the company gives away a roof to somebody who can’t afford one. Last year, the company provided a new roof for a veteran, and this year, Cox Roofing chose Sherry Stringer, a retired local nurse.
WDAM-TV
Marion County sheriff warns of phone scam
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Marion County Sheriff Berkley Hall is asking residents to be wary of a phone scam that has been reported to his office. Hall says that residents are receiving calls from (601) 746-4006, alleging that the caller is with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and advising intended victims that they have warrants that need to immediately be resolved.
