GMA

Kroger buys Albertsons in massive supermarket merger, what it means for consumers

Two major U.S. supermarkets will combine forces after a unanimous all-cash merger agreement was reached between the boards of Kroger and Albertsons. Kroger, the second largest grocery store chain, purchased the fourth largest, Albertsons, for an estimated total enterprise value of $24.6 billion, the company announced in a news release Friday. "This combination will expand customer reach and improve proximity to deliver fresh and affordable food to approximately 85 million households with a premier omnichannel experience."
Business Insider

Whole Foods is quietly raising prices on small brands and industry insiders worry the grocer could be returning to its 'whole paycheck' image

Whole Foods is raising prices on some emerging brands, according to food-industry insiders. Whole Foods' recent price increases are larger than many expected, even with inflation. Whole Foods has spent years cutting prices on grocery staples to counter its "whole paycheck" image. Whole Foods is hiking prices on some emerging...
freightwaves.com

Did Kroger and Albertsons just create a grocery delivery powerhouse?

The grocery delivery wars have a new challenger. Long a two-horse race between Amazon and Walmart, the playing field may have shifted with Kroger’s (NYSE: KR) acquisition of Albertsons (NYSE: ACI), combining the second- and fourth-largest grocers in the country in terms of market share. The $25 billion purchase...
Axios

Kroger pledges to reduce prices after Albertsons deal

With inflation raging, Kroger on Friday pledged to use its proposed acquisition of rival Albertsons to reduce prices. That promise could help sell the deal. Still, experts and consumer watchdogs are split on whether a combined grocery chain behemoth will ultimately come to fruition. Driving the news: On Thursday, Kroger...
morningbrew.com

Kroger eyes Albertsons in largest grocery deal in years

The second largest US grocery company, Kroger, is hoping to acquire its competitor—and the fourth largest player—Albertsons, and the deal may happen as soon as today, according to Bloomberg. It would be one of the biggest retail mergers in years and certainly the biggest grocery deal since they rebooted Supermarket Sweep.
seafoodsource.com

Merger of Kroger and Albertsons likely to impact seafood suppliers

Two prominent U.S. grocery store chains will be merging, they announced on 14 October. Kroger’s acquisition of Albertsons is likely to impact how the retailer sources its seafood products. Under the definitive agreement, Cincinnati, Ohio-based Kroger will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons Companies’ common...
chulavistatoday.com

Kroger and Albertsons announce a $24.6 billion merger

Two of the largest grocery chains in the county inked a new $24.6 billion merger agreement that could shift the food-retail ecosystem if it escapes antitrust review by federal regulators. Kroger announced it plans to acquire Albertsons for $24.6 billion. The companies have a combined 4,996 stores across the country...
