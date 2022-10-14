ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

Here's why Ocean City's Cris Pannullo won't be on 'Jeopardy!' ... for now

By J. Staas Haught, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
 2 days ago
Don't worry, the South Jersey trivia genius who's taken the Alex Trebek stage by storm is still the reigning champion.

But, he won't be back to defend his "Jeopardy!" superchamp win streak until next month.

Pannullo, a customer success operations manager and former poker player, secured an 11-straight win on the episode that aired Friday night.

The regular format of the hit trivia game show is going on hiatus for the next several weeks in favor of the Tournament of Champions.

For the next two weeks starting Monday, the show will switch to the Second Chance Tournament of Champions to decide the final players to join the full tournament starting Oct. 31.

That tourney is set for at least two weeks of episodes, but could go longer if needed.

The Tournament of Champions will feature Amy Schneider, Matt Amadio, and Mattea Roach, the top three players from last season. Each with more than 20 consecutive Jeopardy wins.

Also amongst the competition is Philadelphia resident Ryan Long with a total of 16 wins, earning him $299,400.

Pannullo will likely be among the elite players in next season's tournament, having earned $356,702 in total winnings so far.

His impressive gameplay strategy and skillful wagering on the important Double Jeopardy clues and decisive Final Jeopardy rounds has stymied the 22 separate opponents he's taken on so far.

Two other contestants this season are also eligible for the next season of Tournament of Champions. Players with at least four consecutive wins are automatically eligible for the big tourney.

Pannullo, who has not yet been made available for comment or interviews, secured his tourney berth on Oct. 6 and made his first aired appearance on Sept. 30.

When the Tournament of Champions is finished, Pannullo will return to defend his title. The show airs at 7 p.m. locally on ABC.

