Tucson, AZ

Man arrested in connection with homicide in Tucson

By Kye Graves, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago
A man has been arrested in connection with an ongoing homicide investigation in Tucson.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department announced in a statement Friday afternoon that they had arrested 51-year-old Johnny Rogers in the murder of 42-year-old Travis Fletcher.

According to the statement, deputies responded to reports of an altercation in the area of the 8400 block of South Fuller Road on Oct. 13 just after midnight.

Deputies were able to locate the victim, Fletcher, upon arrival and found him in critical condition. Fletcher was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Sheriff's Department statement.

Detectives then responded to the scene and took over the investigation.

Rogers was booked into Pima County Jail on a second-degree murder charge.

Reach breaking news reporter Kye Graves at klgraves@gannett.com or on Twitter @kyegraves.

KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Man charged, victim identified in homicide near Three Points

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing charges in connection with a homicide near Three Points early Thursday, Oct. 13. Pima County sheriff’s deputies arrested Johnny Rogers, 51, who is charged with second-degree murder. Authorities say they were called around midnight on Thursday to the 8400...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Reward offered in illegal killing of research project bobcat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Game and Fish Department Operation Game Thief program is offering a reward of up to $1,150 for information leading to an arrest in the recent illegal killing of a radio collared bobcat that was part of the Bobcats in Tucson research project.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Man injured in shooting near Estevan Park in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was injured in a shooting near Estevan Park Friday, Oct. 14, police said. The shooting was reported to police shortly before 10 a.m. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound near the park at 1001 N. Main Avenue, just south of West Speedway Boulevard.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

CBP: Suspected smuggling vehicle crashes near 22nd Street, Alvernon Way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A van suspected of being used to smuggle migrants crashed in Tucson Friday, Oct. 14, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Border Patrol agents from the Tucson Sector had been pursuing the van on I-10 before the crash, but terminated the pursuit shortly after it entered the city.
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Father of man accused of murdering UofA professor says son was ‘a ticking time bomb’

TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The father of the man accused of murdering a University of Arizona professor is sharing his story for the first time. Murad Dervish is accused of shooting and killing Thomas Meixner last week. He was the department head of the graduate program Dervish was in. Dervish had recently been expelled and barred from campus over threatening behavior.
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Missing Oracle man found safe; vehicle was found in Vail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A missing Oracle man was found safe on Friday, Oct. 14, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. The news came shortly after it was learned that the vehicle belonging to David Vidrine had been found in Vail. A Silver Alert for Vidrine...
VAIL, AZ
azpm.org

University of Arizona students express concern in wake of deadly shooting

University of Arizona students are beginning to grapple with questions of campus safety in the aftermath of last week’s shooting that left distinguished Hydrology Professor Thomas Meixner dead. Students reported that the doors to their classrooms didn’t lock, and felt that the university failed to provide adequate training for...
azpm.org

The Buzz: Gun violence in Tucson

Flowers, candles and letters lay in front of the Harshbarger building sign following the murder of Professor Thomas Meixner on Wed. Oct. 5, 2022 at the University of Arizona. Meixner was killed by a former student on campus. The Buzz for October 14, 2022. Your browser does not support the...
TUCSON, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

