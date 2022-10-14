Jaxon Rinkes, Carrollton put themselves in contention at OHSAA state golf tournament

COLUMBUS — Carrollton had a strong opening day in the OHSAA Division II state golf tournament Friday at Ohio State's Scarlet course.

Led by Jaxon Rinkes, Carrollton sits third as a team at 321. Alter leads at 309 and Columbus Academy follows at 320.

Rinkes shot 75 and is tied for second place, three shots behind leader Davis Gochenouer of Alter. Colton Moore gives Carrollton two golfers in the top five after he shot 76 to tie for fifth.

Connor Ritter of Sandy Valley , the defending state champion, is in a four-way tie for 19th after shooting 82.

In Division III, which was played at NorthStar, Dalton is fifth as a team at 350. Newark Catholic shot 325 to take the first-round lead.

Dalton's Brendan Lehman shot 77 and is fourth individually. Rocco Turner of Mooney shot a first-round 74 to lead heading into the final round, which is Saturday for both Division II and III.

Also in Division III, Tuslaw's Adam Sibila shot 92 and is tied for 44th.

OHSAA district girls tennis - Division II opening round

AKRON — Two Stark County singles players and one county doubles team were defeated in the first round of the Division II district tournament at Springside Athletic Club.

In singles, Elizabeth Mason of Marlington and Jillian Lohnes of Alliance were beaten in straight sets. Brooke McNeal of Kenston defeated Mason 6-0, 6-0. Whitney Miller of Canfield was a 6-1, 6-0 winner over Lohnes.

Canton South's doubles team of Marissa Zaleski and Emily Thompson were defeated 6-1, 6-1 by Lake County Perry's Lily Walker and Audrey Austin.

