Peoria, IL

Central Illinois Proud

Day of the Dead is celebrated with a twist in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Día de los Muertos or Day of the Dead is traditionally a Mexican-themed holiday to celebrate both life and death. However in Peoria, Nikki Romain, co-founder of ART Inc, decided to put a twist on the holiday by hosting the fourth annual Día de los Muertos: Love Never Dies event.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Walk For Wishes makes it way to Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Make-A-Wish Illinois held its 8th annual Walk For Wishes across the state on Sunday. This year was the first year Peoria hosted the walk. Participants could receive caricatures, balloon animals and even see the Ghostbusters and Star Wars characters. Funds raised from Walk For Wishes...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Symphony Orchestra | October Concert

The Peoria Symphony Orchestra invites you to join them at the Peoria Civic Center Theater this coming Sunday, October 23rd for the Mahler’s Fifth Concert. The concert is dedicated to a single, massive work— Gustav Mahler’s Fifth Symphony. They will be selling tickets up until the Sunday...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

White Cane Day has roots in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Central Illinois Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired hosted its first fundraising banquet to honor White Cane Day. In 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson declared October 15 as White Cane Safety Day. The white cane used by those who are blind or visually...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

14th annual Stand Down for Homeless Veterans returns to Peoria

PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Goodwill of Central Illinois held its 14th annual “Stand Down for Homeless Veterans” event to help provide resources to homeless veterans. Hundreds of Veterans showed up Saturday where they were gifted winter survival kits with hats, gloves, scarves, jackets, and boots. Veterans also had the opportunity to attend workshops and seminars for awareness regarding PTSD, sobriety, and suicide prevention.
PEORIA, IL
videtteonline.com

Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Here are five events happening in the Bloomington-Normal area:. Bloomington Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts will be hosting “Classic Cars & Candy Bars” from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday at Miller Park. Halloween goodie bags will be available upon...
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Families honor lost babies at Shining Light Infant Memorial

ILLINOIS. (WCIA) — In 2019, Megan Haile from Bloomington lost her baby Olivia seven days before the due date. In 2014, Atwood father Bobby Beck lost baby Ainsley, who died at 36 weeks due to placental abruption. “Neither parent knows one another, but they know well the heartbreak that comes with infant loss and the importance […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

The Friday Sweet Spot - Trefzger's Bakery: Six Degrees Of Preparation!

We’ve all heard the phrase, “Six Degrees Of Separation,” the theory is that everyone is connected in a six person or less chain. It was also the title of a film starring Chris Rock slapper, Will Smith. Now we have the “Six Degrees Of Preparation”, Starring Trefzger’s...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

BN Police feel for cops involved in Peoria, Decatur officer-involved shootings

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Two officer-involved shootings have happened in Central Illinois within the last week; one in Peoria, the other in Decatur. Both of those cities, less than an hour from Bloomington-Normal and both the Bloomington and Normal police said instances like the Decatur shooting in which officers are struck are a “unfortunate” reminder policing can be a dangerous job.
DECATUR, IL
videtteonline.com

Top 10 restaurants to try in the Bloomington-Normal area

Looking to switch up your go-to restaurant or want to try something new? The restaurants of Bloomington-Normal offer a variety of delicious cuisines you are bound to enjoy. Its atmosphere, food quality and presentation bring Harmony Korean BBQ in at first place. The cuisine includes a variety of meats and vegetables. Guests have the option to grill their own food to their liking right at the table.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Arson appears to be the cause of a fire overnight in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria home went up in flames just after 1 a.m. Saturday in the area of N. Bestor Street and W. Armstrong Avenue. Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Hascall said flames could be seen coming from the first and second floors of the home upon arrival.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

UPDATED: Woman with four kids in the car shot in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. –Peoria Police say a woman was shot inside a vehicle with four children sitting nearby this (Thursday) afternoon in what initially appears to be a collateral damage incident. It’s unclear if the victim was actually targeted in this shooting. PPD says officers were called to an...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Baby born in car off Veterans Parkway in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Chelsea and Seth Connor of Bartonville thought they had a few more days to welcome their fourth child, but baby Zane had other plans. Chelsea’s due date was Oct. 19, but she gave birth nine days early in their car. They pulled off to the side of the road at Veterans Parkway while on their way to the Birth Center of Bloomington-Normal.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
smilepolitely.com

Rare campus squirrel will be preserved through taxidermy

Locals mourning the death of a rare piebald squirrel named Pinto Bean have begun the process to taxidermize the creature. Many sightings of the well-loved distinctive squirrel with unpigmented patches were posted on r/UIUC Reddit before Pinto Bean's tragic death on Spingfield Avenue last week. Champaign resident Clark Jackson took...
BLOOMINGTON, IL

