Read full article on original website
Related
1470 WMBD
Peoria native Warfield’s new foundation holds fundraising show in Peoria Monday
PEORIA, Ill. – A musician with Peoria roots and who had big sucess working for years with Prince is starting a foundation to help more youth and adults alike get interested and involved in the arts. LiV Warfield has launched the LenaBlu Foundation — named after her aunt.
Central Illinois Proud
Day of the Dead is celebrated with a twist in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Día de los Muertos or Day of the Dead is traditionally a Mexican-themed holiday to celebrate both life and death. However in Peoria, Nikki Romain, co-founder of ART Inc, decided to put a twist on the holiday by hosting the fourth annual Día de los Muertos: Love Never Dies event.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: The Costume Trunk And Steve Spain’s Disneyfication Of Peoria!
The Costume Trunk is the oldest and most unique business on West Main Street and quite possibly in the entire Peoria area!. The shop sells colorful and original kinds of costumes, masks, wigs, make-up, mascot gear and anything costume-related. Through the years I’ve done several posts on The Costume Trunk...
Central Illinois Proud
Walk For Wishes makes it way to Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Make-A-Wish Illinois held its 8th annual Walk For Wishes across the state on Sunday. This year was the first year Peoria hosted the walk. Participants could receive caricatures, balloon animals and even see the Ghostbusters and Star Wars characters. Funds raised from Walk For Wishes...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Symphony Orchestra | October Concert
The Peoria Symphony Orchestra invites you to join them at the Peoria Civic Center Theater this coming Sunday, October 23rd for the Mahler’s Fifth Concert. The concert is dedicated to a single, massive work— Gustav Mahler’s Fifth Symphony. They will be selling tickets up until the Sunday...
Central Illinois Proud
White Cane Day has roots in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Central Illinois Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired hosted its first fundraising banquet to honor White Cane Day. In 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson declared October 15 as White Cane Safety Day. The white cane used by those who are blind or visually...
Central Illinois Proud
14th annual Stand Down for Homeless Veterans returns to Peoria
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Goodwill of Central Illinois held its 14th annual “Stand Down for Homeless Veterans” event to help provide resources to homeless veterans. Hundreds of Veterans showed up Saturday where they were gifted winter survival kits with hats, gloves, scarves, jackets, and boots. Veterans also had the opportunity to attend workshops and seminars for awareness regarding PTSD, sobriety, and suicide prevention.
wcbu.org
What's next for the Peoria Housing Authority's Riverwest and Harrison Homes sites?
The new Providence Pointe development replacing the Taft Homes is getting a lot of attention. But the Peoria Housing Authority also has an eye on its other properties around the city. The Peoria Housing Authority is working to fully acquire the Riverwest development from a limited partner as part of...
videtteonline.com
Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Here are five events happening in the Bloomington-Normal area:. Bloomington Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts will be hosting “Classic Cars & Candy Bars” from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday at Miller Park. Halloween goodie bags will be available upon...
Families honor lost babies at Shining Light Infant Memorial
ILLINOIS. (WCIA) — In 2019, Megan Haile from Bloomington lost her baby Olivia seven days before the due date. In 2014, Atwood father Bobby Beck lost baby Ainsley, who died at 36 weeks due to placental abruption. “Neither parent knows one another, but they know well the heartbreak that comes with infant loss and the importance […]
wcbu.org
First residents set to move into new Providence Pointe development early next year
The first residents of the new Providence Pointe development in Peoria's North Valley could begin moving in by early 2023. That's the word from Armeca Crawford, executive director of the Peoria Housing Authority. "We anticipate having the first phase completed in sometime February, March or spring of 2023," Crawford said....
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
The Friday Sweet Spot - Trefzger’s Bakery: Six Degrees Of Preparation!
We’ve all heard the phrase, “Six Degrees Of Separation,” the theory is that everyone is connected in a six person or less chain. It was also the title of a film starring Chris Rock slapper, Will Smith. Now we have the “Six Degrees Of Preparation”, Starring Trefzger’s...
Central Illinois Proud
BN Police feel for cops involved in Peoria, Decatur officer-involved shootings
BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Two officer-involved shootings have happened in Central Illinois within the last week; one in Peoria, the other in Decatur. Both of those cities, less than an hour from Bloomington-Normal and both the Bloomington and Normal police said instances like the Decatur shooting in which officers are struck are a “unfortunate” reminder policing can be a dangerous job.
Central Illinois Proud
100-ton particle accelerator on way to new OSF Cancer Institute, traffic delays expected
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There will be traffic delays in Peoria for several days in anticipation for high tech equipment for the new OSF HealthCare Cancer Institute in Peoria. Shipped from Germany to Baltimore, a police-escorted 210-foot truck is transporting a 100-ton proton particle accelerator to Peoria by Tuesday.
videtteonline.com
Top 10 restaurants to try in the Bloomington-Normal area
Looking to switch up your go-to restaurant or want to try something new? The restaurants of Bloomington-Normal offer a variety of delicious cuisines you are bound to enjoy. Its atmosphere, food quality and presentation bring Harmony Korean BBQ in at first place. The cuisine includes a variety of meats and vegetables. Guests have the option to grill their own food to their liking right at the table.
1470 WMBD
Arson appears to be the cause of a fire overnight in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria home went up in flames just after 1 a.m. Saturday in the area of N. Bestor Street and W. Armstrong Avenue. Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Hascall said flames could be seen coming from the first and second floors of the home upon arrival.
1470 WMBD
UPDATED: Woman with four kids in the car shot in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. –Peoria Police say a woman was shot inside a vehicle with four children sitting nearby this (Thursday) afternoon in what initially appears to be a collateral damage incident. It’s unclear if the victim was actually targeted in this shooting. PPD says officers were called to an...
Central Illinois Proud
Baby born in car off Veterans Parkway in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Chelsea and Seth Connor of Bartonville thought they had a few more days to welcome their fourth child, but baby Zane had other plans. Chelsea’s due date was Oct. 19, but she gave birth nine days early in their car. They pulled off to the side of the road at Veterans Parkway while on their way to the Birth Center of Bloomington-Normal.
smilepolitely.com
Rare campus squirrel will be preserved through taxidermy
Locals mourning the death of a rare piebald squirrel named Pinto Bean have begun the process to taxidermize the creature. Many sightings of the well-loved distinctive squirrel with unpigmented patches were posted on r/UIUC Reddit before Pinto Bean's tragic death on Spingfield Avenue last week. Champaign resident Clark Jackson took...
wglt.org
County clerks fight back amid election disinformation at Bloomington event
McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael referenced a quote from anchorman Howard Beale in the 1976 movie “Network” when she said, “I’m mad as hell and I’m not going to take it any longer.”. That’s how she began an election question and answer session and voting...
Comments / 0