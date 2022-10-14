Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Wanted man arrested after high-speed pursuit ends in rollover crash
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say a Navasota man was arrested Friday night after leading officers on a high-speed pursuit that ended with a car rolling several times in south Brazos County. Police said in an arrest report they attempted to stop Laryn Nobles, 21, after recognizing...
KBTX.com
Driver charged with manslaughter for deadly July crash in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police say a Bryan woman has been charged with manslaughter for an alcohol-related crash that killed her friend on Texas Avenue in College Station. Erik Garcia, 20, died after being ejected from the front seat of an SUV after the vehicle collided with a business...
Man accused in fatal Alief double shooting arrested after SWAT standoff in SE Houston, HPD says
The suspect is accused of his role in a double shooting at a Vietnamese restaurant that left two men dead near Bellaire Blvd. earlier in October, HPD said.
KBTX.com
Man arrested after train strikes pickup truck in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A driver was arrested Friday afternoon on a child endangerment charge after his pickup truck was struck by a train in Bryan. The collision occurred just before 5 p.m. on Groesbeck Street near Finfeather Road south of the downtown area. According to an arrest report, Jonathan...
Click2Houston.com
Man shot in head while at nightclub in Splendora, deputies say
SPLENDORA – Man transported to the hospital after shooting at a nightclub in Splendora Sunday morning, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a nightclub located in the 27000 block of FM 2090 in Splendora around 2:20 a.m. When deputies...
Disturbance between brothers leads to shooting in NE Harris County, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A person is in serious condition after a shooting in northeast Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The shooting was reported by Gonzalez just before 8 a.m. Monday on Gladden Drive which is between Beaumont Highway and the Crosby Freeway. Gonzalez said the shooting...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
SHOOTING IN SPLENDORA
At 2 am a shooting was reported on FM 2090 just east of Tram Road in the parking lot of El Elefante Night club. . One person was transported in critical condition to Kingwood Hospital. MCSO is currently looking for a red Suburban that fled the scene. Detectives are en route to the scene.
fox26houston.com
Houston police investigating triple shooting possibly due to car crash on Rainbow Dr.
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a triple shooting in southeast Houston overnight Sunday. It happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of Rainbow Dr. when police were called to the scene of a shooting. Responding officers found three young man in their 20s with gunshot wounds.
fox26houston.com
Drugs seen thrown out window during police chase in Pearland
PEARLAND, Texas - Authorities say a police chase in Pearland overnight Saturday ended with at least three people getting arrested. It first happened after Clear Lake Tactical Units were checking the area for suspicious activity and saw a car leaving a hotel and tried to pull it over for committing "a traffic violation."
Caught on Video: Driver driving the wrong way, found asleep at wheel by police near Herman Park
A suspected intoxicated driver was found by police in the roundabout near Herman Park in the Museum District of Houston after he ran his vehicle onto a curb and fell asleep at one point.
fox26houston.com
Child allegedly stabbed to death by mother at Spring Creek Park: Sheriff
TOMBALL, Texas - Officials say a child has died Sunday after reportedly being stabbed by her mother at Spring Creek Park in Tomball. Details are limited as it's an active investigation, but Sheriff Ed Gonzalez made the announcement on Twitter about Harris County Pct. 4 Constable deputies responding to the incident in the 15000 block of Brown Rd.
Click2Houston.com
3 suspects in custody after pursuit on Beltway 8 ends in crash, police say
HOUSTON – Three suspects are in custody after leading officers on a pursuit that began in southeast Houston and ended in Pearland early Saturday, police said. According to HPD Lt. Crowson, it all started on the Gulf Freeway frontage road near Beltway 8 where TAC officers from the Clear Lake division were checking the area for suspicious activity.
NSP identifies female located deceased in vehicle trunk
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — The Nebraska State Patrol has been able to positively identify the deceased woman found inside the trunk of a car involved in a pursuit Friday afternoon. The female has been identified as Michelle Roenz, 49. Roenz has been the subject of a law enforcement alert...
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Shooting at Night Club in Splendora
SPLENDORA, TX — On October 16th , 2022 at about 02:20 am, MCTXSheriff Deputies were dispatched to a shooting call at a night club in the 27000 block of FM 2090 in Splendora, TX. Upon arrival, Deputies learned that one Hispanic male was shot in the head and one male suspect had fled the scene.
KFDM-TV
Murder suspect captured in Port Arthur
PORT ARTHUR — A murder suspect has been captured in Port Arthur. The scene of the crime was Harris County. Port Arthur police teaming up with the Harris County Task Force to capture a fugitive of justice around 2 p.m. Thursday on Savannah Avenue near 19th street. Investigators say...
Click2Houston.com
Bond set at $15M for mother who reportedly admitted to stabbing 5-year-old daughter to death at park in Tomball, court docs say
TOMBALL, Texas – A 5-year-old girl is dead after she was reportedly stabbed by her mother while at a northwest Harris County Park Sunday afternoon, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Investigators with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the child’s mother, who has been identified by authorities as Melissa Towne,...
Click2Houston.com
5 killed, several injured after major rollover crash in Pearland, police say
PEARLAND, Texas – Police said five people were killed and several others were hurt after a major rollover crash involving two vehicles in Pearland on Saturday evening. According to the Pearland Police Department, the crash took place in the 14700 block of Highway 288 at around 7:28 p.m. Investigators...
kwhi.com
HUNG JURY IN BURTON BANK ROBBERY TRIAL
After four and a half hours of deliberation on Wednesday, a jury in the Burton State Bank robbery trial of Shawn Patrick Childers of La Grange could not reach a unanimous verdict. Seven of the 12 jurors voted that Childers was not guilty of three counts of aggravated robbery of...
Click2Houston.com
Woman dies after crash in west Houston; Driver of at-fault vehicle attempted to flee, HPD says
HOUSTON – Authorities say a woman was pronounced dead after a vehicle and pedestrian were involved in a crash in west Houston on Saturday. According to Houston police, the crash happened near the 6400 block of Westheimer Road around 2:30 a.m. Additionally, the driver of the at-fault vehicle reportedly...
Click2Houston.com
Man arrested in connection to 2021 deadly shooting on East Freeway, HPD says
HOUSTON – A second suspect wanted in the deadly 2021 shooting on the East Freeway has been arrested, according to the Houston Police Department. Israel Perez, 31, has since been charged with murder. Previously, another suspect, 31-year-old Josie Torres was also charged with murder. Both are accused of shooting Baldemar Flores to death.
