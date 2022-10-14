ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia, TX

KBTX.com

Wanted man arrested after high-speed pursuit ends in rollover crash

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say a Navasota man was arrested Friday night after leading officers on a high-speed pursuit that ended with a car rolling several times in south Brazos County. Police said in an arrest report they attempted to stop Laryn Nobles, 21, after recognizing...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Man arrested after train strikes pickup truck in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A driver was arrested Friday afternoon on a child endangerment charge after his pickup truck was struck by a train in Bryan. The collision occurred just before 5 p.m. on Groesbeck Street near Finfeather Road south of the downtown area. According to an arrest report, Jonathan...
BRYAN, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man shot in head while at nightclub in Splendora, deputies say

SPLENDORA – Man transported to the hospital after shooting at a nightclub in Splendora Sunday morning, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a nightclub located in the 27000 block of FM 2090 in Splendora around 2:20 a.m. When deputies...
SPLENDORA, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SHOOTING IN SPLENDORA

At 2 am a shooting was reported on FM 2090 just east of Tram Road in the parking lot of El Elefante Night club. . One person was transported in critical condition to Kingwood Hospital. MCSO is currently looking for a red Suburban that fled the scene. Detectives are en route to the scene.
SPLENDORA, TX
fox26houston.com

Drugs seen thrown out window during police chase in Pearland

PEARLAND, Texas - Authorities say a police chase in Pearland overnight Saturday ended with at least three people getting arrested. It first happened after Clear Lake Tactical Units were checking the area for suspicious activity and saw a car leaving a hotel and tried to pull it over for committing "a traffic violation."
PEARLAND, TX
fox26houston.com

Child allegedly stabbed to death by mother at Spring Creek Park: Sheriff

TOMBALL, Texas - Officials say a child has died Sunday after reportedly being stabbed by her mother at Spring Creek Park in Tomball. Details are limited as it's an active investigation, but Sheriff Ed Gonzalez made the announcement on Twitter about Harris County Pct. 4 Constable deputies responding to the incident in the 15000 block of Brown Rd.
TOMBALL, TX
Click2Houston.com

3 suspects in custody after pursuit on Beltway 8 ends in crash, police say

HOUSTON – Three suspects are in custody after leading officers on a pursuit that began in southeast Houston and ended in Pearland early Saturday, police said. According to HPD Lt. Crowson, it all started on the Gulf Freeway frontage road near Beltway 8 where TAC officers from the Clear Lake division were checking the area for suspicious activity.
HOUSTON, TX
KFDM-TV

Murder suspect captured in Port Arthur

PORT ARTHUR — A murder suspect has been captured in Port Arthur. The scene of the crime was Harris County. Port Arthur police teaming up with the Harris County Task Force to capture a fugitive of justice around 2 p.m. Thursday on Savannah Avenue near 19th street. Investigators say...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
kwhi.com

HUNG JURY IN BURTON BANK ROBBERY TRIAL

After four and a half hours of deliberation on Wednesday, a jury in the Burton State Bank robbery trial of Shawn Patrick Childers of La Grange could not reach a unanimous verdict. Seven of the 12 jurors voted that Childers was not guilty of three counts of aggravated robbery of...
BURTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man arrested in connection to 2021 deadly shooting on East Freeway, HPD says

HOUSTON – A second suspect wanted in the deadly 2021 shooting on the East Freeway has been arrested, according to the Houston Police Department. Israel Perez, 31, has since been charged with murder. Previously, another suspect, 31-year-old Josie Torres was also charged with murder. Both are accused of shooting Baldemar Flores to death.
HOUSTON, TX

