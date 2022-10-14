Read full article on original website
Related
WMDT.com
Salisbury Pridewalk repainted
SALISBURY, Md- Salisbury’s rainbow crosswalk got a fresh coat of paint Sunday, thanks to Salisbury PFLAG and members of the community. The Pride Crosswalk includes the classic pride flag, the progress pride flag, and the transgender pride flag. The repainting also featured music games community resources, and drag performances.
WMDT.com
Celebrating National Principal Month
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – October is National Principal Month, and we’re honoring North Dorchester Middle School’s Principal Mr. Vaughn Evans. He’s been in the district for 22 years. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WMDT.com
UMES student sets powerlifting record
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – Congrats to UMES student Diasuke Mayama for setting the Maryland Powerlifting record at 90kg. Mayama did this at only 19 years old, and now UMES holds the record at that weight class. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WMDT.com
18th annual Cruise for a Cause honors Joshua Alton and family
SALISBURY, Md- A procession of new and classic cars made their way from Delmar to the JoJo’s family restaurant parking lot Saturday, as part of the Wheels That Heal Car Club fundraiser to help support Joshua Alton and his family and let him know he is not fighting his battle with cancer alone.
WMDT.com
Wes Moore celebrates birthday on Eastern Shore, says he plans to fight for H2B visa workers if elected
POCOMOKE CITY, Md- Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore visited the Eastern Shore Saturday, celebrating his birthday at a Fish Fry event in Pocomoke City, and pledging to make sure issues crucial to the area receive attention in Annapolis. Moore tells us on the issue of H2b visa workers, he’s glad...
WMDT.com
Angel Tree program registrations opening, providing families in need with Christmas joy
SALISBURY, Md. – The Salvation Army of the Lower Eastern Shore is looking to help families in need with the return of its Angel Tree program. The program provides clothing and toys for infants to children 14 years old in Worcester, Wicomico, and Somerset counties. Individuals and local organizations...
WMDT.com
Retired marine sworn into First State Detachment of the Marine Corps League
MILTON, Del. – Al Swoto was sworn into the First State Detachment of the Marine Corps League. He is a retired marine who moved from Orland to Milton. The group volunteers to help out at community events. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
Augusta Free Press
Tom Horton: An egregious gamble with Chesapeake Bay sturgeon
There are a lot of reasons why 40 years of Bay-saving hasn’t saved the Chesapeake Bay, but a dismaying example was on display recently in my hometown of Federalsburg, Md. Maryland’s Department of Environment (mission: “to protect and restore the environment”) showed it is willing to gamble with the fate of the Maryland Chesapeake’s last 30 or so giant, federally endangered Atlantic sturgeon, which are still spawning there against all odds.
31 arrested in Ocean City during Endless Summer Cruisin' week
Ocean City police arrested 31 people this past week, mostly on driving-related charges and drinking/drugs, during a time when the town instituted special speed limits and increased penalties
WMDT.com
Apple Scrapple Festival back in Bridgeville to celebrate 30 years
BRIDGEVILLE, Del. – Apple Scrapple festival has returned to Delmarva for its 30th Anniversary. “We’re really excited it’s our 30th anniversary, that’s why you’ll see pearls on a pig,” says Karen Johnson, the executive director of Apple Scrapple. If you’re heading to the annual...
WGMD Radio
Newark, MD Man Charged with Murder
A Newark, Maryland man has been arrested in the deadly shooting of a man in Worcester County Saturday afternoon. Worcester County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Basket Switch Road in Newark where they found the body of 34 year old Kamron Lucas. A Deputy and State Trooper arrested 18 year old Boris Wade Connor during a traffic stop – its believed the two Newark men were acquainted and argued when Connor pulled a handgun and shot Lewis. Maryland State Police were asked by the Sheriff’s Department to investigate.
Cape Gazette
Lionel Drew Maull, former state trooper
Lionel Drew Maull, “Lonnie,” as he was lovingly known by family and friends, peacefully departed this life Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Delaware Hospice Center in Milford, after suffering a stroke May 7, 2022. Lonnie was born Oct. 4, 1963, to the late Joseph E. Maull Sr. and...
WMDT.com
SU, Wicomico Co. Health Department team up to host COVID-19 booster clinic
SALISBURY, Md. – Salisbury University and the Wicomico County Health Department have announced a community COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic. Pfizer and Moderna monovalent (original) vaccines will be available, in addition to the Pfizer bivalent (updated) booster for those age 12 and older who had their last COVID-19 monovalent vaccination shot from any authorized or approved manufacturer at least two months ago.
Local family practitioner passes away
Charles “Chuck” Wagner, MD., who operated Milton Family Practice as well as Wagner and Prigg in Milton, passed away on October 8 after a long illness. Dr. Wagner served the Milford and Milton areas as a family practice physician for almost 40 years. Born in Charleston, West Virginia, in December 1944, Wagner was the second of nine children born to ... Read More
WMDT.com
Newark, Md. man behind bars after shooting and killing acquaintance
NEWARK, Md. – A Newark man is behind bars after being arrested Saturday in connection with a murder investigation. Police say 18-year-old Boris Wade Connor is charged with first degree murder, second degree murder, first degree assault, second degree assault, and other firearms-related charges. He appeared before a Worcester County District Court judge, and is being held at Worcester County Detention Center, say police.
WMDT.com
Foodie Friday: Pinches Tipsy Tacos
SALISBURY, Md.– One family owned restaurant continues to push flavor boundaries in Wicomico County by offering a variety of Mexican and Honduran dishes that the Foodie Team was able to try. Check out this week’s Foodie Friday at Pinches Tipsy Tacos!. Pinches Tipsy Tacos is located at 203...
wypr.org
University of Maryland plans new Eastern Shore hospital, pending state approval
The University of Maryland Medical System’s board of directors approved a plan by the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health for a new campus to become a health care hub along the Eastern shore. The 230-acre medical campus under consideration is expected to include a 325,000 square foot hospital in Easton meant to serve five nearby counties. The board approved a letter of intent but a final decision won’t be made unless the hospital system can make the case to a state board that there’s sufficient need in the community which spans 2,000 square miles.
WBOC
Maryland Woman Charged After Stabbing Cambridge Woman
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A woman is facing 1st Degree Assault and related charges in connection with a stabbing of a Cambridge woman. Cambridge police said that at around 1 a.m. last night officers were called to the 700 block of Race St. because of a stabbing. When officers arrived on...
On Oct. 15, Lancaster County's only black delegate to be honored with highway marker and official day
Armistead Stokalas NickensCourtesy of Lancaster County & Lancaster Virginia Historical Society. In Lancaster County history, there has been only one black delegate to serve in the Virginia legislature—Armistead Stokalas Nickens—who was sworn in on December 6, 1871 and served two terms.
WMDT.com
Delaware Teacher of the Year announced
MILFORD, Del. – A Milford teacher has been named Delaware State Teacher of the Year. Ashley Lockwood of Lulu Ross Elementary is now the First State’s nominee for National Teacher of the Year. Lockwood hopes to use her new position in order to advocate for the betterment of underserved student populations.
Comments / 10