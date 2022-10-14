Read full article on original website
Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
Major off-price retail chain opening another new location in OhioKristen WaltersWarrensville Heights, OH
If You're Looking for a Bagel Sandwich, You Should Visit This Place in North Olmsted, OhioIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Garfield Heights Teachers' Headed for a Strike: The Black Women Commission Shows Support and School Board Walks OutBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
Jordan Poole Says Draymond Green's Apology To Him Was "Professional": "We Plan On Handling Ourselves That Way..."
Jordan Poole speaks out about Draymond Green's apology to him.
NBA Shooting Guard Was Reportedly Arrested On Sunday
The Charlotte Hornets troubling offseason continued with the arrest of James Bouknight on Sunday. The 22-year-old shooting guard was reportedly booked on DUI with the possibility of other charges, according Hornets pre/post-game show host Kyle Bailey. Adding that he reached out to the team for a statement but nothing yet.
Bob Myers Admits That He Did Not Expect Warriors To Sign Andrew Wiggins And Jordan Poole To Huge Extensions A Year Ago: "I Would Not Have Believed You."
Bob Myers didn't think the Warriors would sign Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole to these big-money extensions.
Why Bill Belichick Told Patriots To Return To Field After Win Over Browns
CLEVELAND — After the Patriots wrapped up a comfortable win over the Browns on Sunday, head coach Bill Belichick instructed his players to walk back out to the FirstEnergy Stadium game field before boarding the team buses. This wasn’t some sort of Herb Brooks-esque postgame punishment. It was a...
Miles Bridges Case Delayed Again – NBA Future Uncertain
Restricted free agent Miles Bridges’ future in the NBA remains uncertain due to domestic violence and child abuse charges and the fact that his case has been continued once again, this time to October 7.
Lakers trade mistake somehow just got even worse
The Los Angeles Lakers somehow have a lot of roster turnover from last season but it still feels like the front office did not do much in the offseason. Rob Pelinka and co. swapped out minimum-contract role players for other minimum-contract role players and that was really about it. A...
Three Big Questions for the Warriors This Season
Is Klay Thompson still an All-Star-caliber player? Will Draymond Green be a distraction? Here are the factors that will determine whether Golden State can repeat this year.
4x NBA All-Star Officially Waived
On Monday, the Detroit Pistons officially waived four-time NBA All-Star Kemba Walker.
Golden State Warriors Injury Report Against Los Angeles Lakers
The Golden State Warriors have released their initial injury report for Tuesday’s game agains the Los Angeles Lakers.
Erasing a 'bad taste': Five Cleveland Cavaliers who will most impact the 2022-23 season
Despite a 44-38 record and a 22-win improvement that was the second best in franchise history, the Cavaliers were Sour Patch Kids when they left Cleveland. They were on track for a top six seed in the Eastern Conference until All-Star center Jarrett Allen fractured his left middle finger on March 6 and missed 19 games and rookie center/forward Evan Mobley sat out five games down the stretch with a sprained left ankle.
16 carats of diamonds, secret trap door. Everything to know about Warriors' championship ring
The ring features 16 carats of yellow and white diamonds to represent the Warriors' 16 wins during the 2022 NBA Playoffs. It's the first championship ring made up primarily of yellow diamonds.
