Despite a 44-38 record and a 22-win improvement that was the second best in franchise history, the Cavaliers were Sour Patch Kids when they left Cleveland. They were on track for a top six seed in the Eastern Conference until All-Star center Jarrett Allen fractured his left middle finger on March 6 and missed 19 games and rookie center/forward Evan Mobley sat out five games down the stretch with a sprained left ankle.

