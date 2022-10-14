Read full article on original website
Universal’s Halloween Ends is coming in softer-than-expected with an estimated $41.2 million three-day opening, which is below even the lowest projections that it had going into its debut weekend. The film made $13 million on Saturday, down from the $20.2 million that it picked up on Friday (including $5.4 million in Thursday previews). This sounds solid, relatively speaking, but not when you consider that Halloween Ends was expected to make between $50 million and $55 million in its opening weekend.
Michael Myers and Laurie Strode had a bloody good debut at the box office this weekend. Halloween Ends, the final installment of the slasher franchise led by scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis, topped the domestic box office with $41 million, per Comscore. The latest installment couldn't slay Halloween Kills' $50.3 million debut last year, but it's still a decent opening considering the horror film's same day streaming release on Peacock.
Compared to the raft of Hollywood productions that regularly come armed with production budgets well in excess of $100 million, director Petr Jákl’s historical epic Medieval was a mere drop in the ocean at a cost of roughly $20 million. That being said, it was more than enough to see the story of local folk hero Jan Žižka comfortably rank as the single most expensive Czech film in history, but the box office numbers do not paint a pretty picture as to whether the investment was worth it.
'Halloween Ends' wins box office but renews streaming debate
No matter how you look at the numbers, “Halloween Ends” had a good opening weekend. Touted as the final showdown between Laurie Strode and Michael Myers, the slasher pic earned $41.3 million in ticket sales from 3,901 theaters in North America, according to studio estimates Sunday. It’s the first film to open higher than $40 million since “Nope” debuted in July and it surpassed its production budget, which has been reported to be between $20 and $30 million. Including international showings, it boasts a global total of $58.4 million.
The movie had a softer start than expected (projections were closer to $50 million to $55 million) but it’s still impressive considering its simultaneous release on Peacock likely cut into ticket sales. It’s the first movie to open above $40 million since Jordan Peele’s “Nope” kicked off in late July to $44 million.
*As you may expect, this article contains spoilers for 2021’s Dune: Part One*. Movie fans anticipating the further adventures of Paul Atreides received some good news a year away from the release of the second Dune entry. Dune: Part One hauled an impressive $401 million, living up to the...
Death, taxes, and underwhelming Netflix originals are three of the very few guarantees in life, so it’s without a single shred of surprise we discover that The Curse of Bridge Hollow has laughed in the face of a critical drubbing to instantaneously become one of the platform’s biggest hits.
‘Halloween Ends’ Opening Lower Than Expected With $41M+: Blame Day & Date Peacock Release As Sequel Is Most Watched On Streamer – Sunday Box Office
SUNDAY AM Writethru after Saturday AM Update: There’s about $10M missing from the current theatrical marketplace this weekend. Projections for Universal/Blumhouse/Miramax/Trancas’ Halloween Ends were expected to come in around $55M and the 13th sequel in the franchise originally created by John Carpenter is settling at $41.2M after a $13M Saturday, off 36% from $20.4M Friday and previews. Clearly tracking didn’t account for the theatrical-day-and-date factor. Uni says Halloween Ends is the most watched film or series ever on the platform over a two-day period. Numbers weren’t provided, but note third party streaming analytics corp Samba TV measured Halloween Kills‘ Smart TV viewership over 30 days last year at 2.8M. Halloween Ends opening is also $8.2M less than Halloween Kills‘ $49.4M and that sequel opened at a time when there were more big films in the market.
Even the most unpopular of movies can often boast a handful of redeeming features, but in the case of the disastrous X-Men Origins: Wolverine, we’re struggling to think of more than two. The first is that the prologue remains as awesome now as it ever was, even if it’s...
It's a scary time in Hollywood. But the horror studio behind hits like 'Halloween Ends' is making a killing
It's a scary time in Hollywood.
Bad reviews and a franchise-low CinemaScore can't kill the boogeyman: Universal reports Halloween Ends is the most-watched film or series ever on Peacock over a two-day period, according to Deadline. Exact numbers aren't available, but smart TV data trackers Samba TV reported last year that at least 2.8 million smart televisions tuned into Halloween Kills in its first 30 days when that film went day-and-date in theaters and on Peacock in October 2021. The Blumhouse-produced Ends has been playing in theaters and simultaneously streaming on Peacock since late Thursday, October 13th, coming in under expectations at the box office with a $41.2 million opening weekend.
Every October sees a few big horror movies release in theaters, and this weekend’s was Halloween Ends. The third and final installment to Blumhouse’s legacy reboot trilogy may not have entirely won over critics and audiences, but in terms of financials, it’s off to a pretty solid start.
Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon episode nine and the preview for episode 10. Every week House of the Dragon airs a new episode and like clockwork Daemon Targaryen gets the spotlight on social media, however, this week was especially unique as the character didn’t show up in the episode.
Halloween Ends: What It Was Like On The Last Day On Set With Laurie Strode And Michael Myers
Jamie Lee Curtis, David Gordon Green and more reveal what it was like on the last day filming Halloween Ends.
The Midnight Club was filled with scares and twists as it took audiences down a supernatural road with compelling stories about kids trying to make the best of the time they have left. The 10-part Netflix series is based on Christopher Pike’s novels and from The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanigan and The Haunting of Bly Manor writer Leah Fong who came together to deliver a series with surprising compassion for its characters and there’s so much to delve into.
Photos: Peek backstage ‘The Addams Family’ in St. Petersburg for spooky season
Beloved characters Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester and all of their extended family will pop up — alive and dead — during “The Addams Family,” a musical comedy based on the spooky-ooky television series. “The audience can expect a fun night of nostalgia especially if...
2022 has been the year of Pinocchio, with a whopping three films released. Based on the classic 1883 Italian novel, The Adventures of Pinocchio by Carlo Collodi, the tale of the wooden boy has been put to screen by Lionsgate, Disney, and now Netflix. But like every cinematic competition, out of the three family movies of 2022, there is one resounding winner when it comes to the best adaptation of the famous animated toy story.
Netflix has reached a historic deal with the theater chains AMC, Regal, and Cinemark. For the first time since the company’s founding, one of its original films will be released in actual physical theaters. Movie-goers will have the opportunity to see the Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives...
