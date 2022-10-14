SUNDAY AM Writethru after Saturday AM Update: There’s about $10M missing from the current theatrical marketplace this weekend. Projections for Universal/Blumhouse/Miramax/Trancas’ Halloween Ends were expected to come in around $55M and the 13th sequel in the franchise originally created by John Carpenter is settling at $41.2M after a $13M Saturday, off 36% from $20.4M Friday and previews. Clearly tracking didn’t account for the theatrical-day-and-date factor. Uni says Halloween Ends is the most watched film or series ever on the platform over a two-day period. Numbers weren’t provided, but note third party streaming analytics corp Samba TV measured Halloween Kills‘ Smart TV viewership over 30 days last year at 2.8M. Halloween Ends opening is also $8.2M less than Halloween Kills‘ $49.4M and that sequel opened at a time when there were more big films in the market.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO