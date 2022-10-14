Read full article on original website
Southeast Utah Health Department Parents as Teachers Program
The Southeast Utah Health Department has a program called Parents as Teachers which is a home visiting program. Coordinator, Gwen Anderson and Nurse, Amy Ruggeri stopped by Castle Country Radio to discuss all the details about the program. “About four years ago, the Office of Home Visiting at the state...
Eastern Utah’s Official 19th Annual Haunted History Lectures
The Eastern Utah Tourism & History Association are excited to offer this year Haunted History Lectures. They usually give haunted tours but have decided this year to share their stories through lectures at the USU Eastern Geary Theatre. The first lecture will take place on Oct. 22 at 7:00 pm...
Third Session of Castle Country Radio’s “Meet the Candidates” on Tuesday
Castle Country Radio would like to give voters a chance to get to know their candidates through a series of gatherings. The third forum, set for Tuesday, will feature candidates for the Emery County Sheriff seat. Those scheduled to attend are Tyson Huntington, Shawn Bell, Boe Minchey, and Keaton Cowley.
Quick & Easy Cooking Course – Hauntingly Easy Meals for Halloween on Oct. 19
The USU Extension – Carbon County is hosting another Quick & Easy Cooking course on Oct. 19 at 7:00 pm. With it being Halloween season event organizers decided to show case Hauntingly Easy Meals for Halloween with the community. Healthy Living Educator, Heather Salee-Cloward stopped by Castle Country Radio to share all the details with listeners.
Carbon County Clerk Auditor answers questions about the voting process
Many voters in the Carbon County area should be receiving their mail in ballots around the 18th of October so Castle County Radio took some time to sit down with Carbon County Clerk Auditor, Seth Marsing to discuss some questions that voters have been asking his office. When does early...
