Price, UT

Southeast Utah Health Department Parents as Teachers Program

The Southeast Utah Health Department has a program called Parents as Teachers which is a home visiting program. Coordinator, Gwen Anderson and Nurse, Amy Ruggeri stopped by Castle Country Radio to discuss all the details about the program. “About four years ago, the Office of Home Visiting at the state...
UTAH STATE
Eastern Utah’s Official 19th Annual Haunted History Lectures

The Eastern Utah Tourism & History Association are excited to offer this year Haunted History Lectures. They usually give haunted tours but have decided this year to share their stories through lectures at the USU Eastern Geary Theatre. The first lecture will take place on Oct. 22 at 7:00 pm...
CARBON COUNTY, UT
Quick & Easy Cooking Course – Hauntingly Easy Meals for Halloween on Oct. 19

The USU Extension – Carbon County is hosting another Quick & Easy Cooking course on Oct. 19 at 7:00 pm. With it being Halloween season event organizers decided to show case Hauntingly Easy Meals for Halloween with the community. Healthy Living Educator, Heather Salee-Cloward stopped by Castle Country Radio to share all the details with listeners.
CARBON COUNTY, UT

