Following an outstanding seventh week of football action, 12 athletes were selected for the seventh Shreveport Times Football Player of the Week ballot of 2022. Supporters of the athletes can visit shreveporttimes.com to cast a vote for their favorite through Thursday evening. The winner will receive a duffel bag courtesy of sponsors Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers and the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission and will be announced on Friday.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO