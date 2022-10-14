Hunt Elementary Students hear Mexican folk band perform

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Some Siouxland children were treated to a concert right in their school.

Students at Hunt A+ Art Elementary School got to see the Villalobos Brothers perform before they play a concert at the Orpheum on Oct. 15. The Villalobos Brothers showcased their Mexican folk music while also talking to the assembly about how we share culture through music.

Jody Nieuwendorp is a music teacher at Hunt. She said this performance is a unique opportunity for the students.

“Well first one of the things I said to them is it’s male role models playing instruments and also that they get to hear excellent music that we don’t hear every day and hopefully it gets them excited about becoming musicians,” Nieuwendorp said.

She said integrating live performances is an important part of the school’s curriculum. The musicians will be performing again on Oct. 15 at the Orpheum Theatre.

