The following is from the LIFE’s new special issue on the music of Motown, available at newsstands and online. Throughout 1988, the pressure on Berry Gordy Jr. was relentless. After almost three decades running Motown Records, Gordy was negotiating to sell the label, one of the country’s largest and most famous—yet floundering—Black-owned businesses. Gordy’s employees were unhappy about the deal. So were his peers. Democratic presidential candidate Jesse Jackson even cornered Gordy at a fundraiser, declaring that “selling Motown would be a blow to Black people all over the world.”

