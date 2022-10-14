Read full article on original website
‘Waiting to Exhale’: Babyface Reveals Whitney Houston Wasn’t Supposed to Sing on Soundtrack
Whitney Houston was in control of the 'Waiting to Exhale' soundtrack as far as picking contributing artists. She also performed on three tracks.
Marva Hicks dead at 66: Star Trek, The Lion King and Babylon 5 star dies
AWARD-WINNING actor and singer Marva Hicks has tragically passed away at 66, her family has announced. The Broadway star, who was known for stage performances in The Lion King and Motown, died in New York City on Saturday. A statement announcing her death says that Hicks, born in Virginia, was...
Loretta Lynn’s Funeral Arrangements Revealed
Just a couple of days after Loretta Lynn passed away at the age of 90, funeral arrangements for the country music legend have reportedly been revealed. According to WKRN’s Stephanie Langston, Loretta Lynn is on her way home to Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. “The queen is being transported back to her ranch grounds from the funeral home in Waverly,” Langston shared on Twitter. “I am told a private burial service will be held with family on the grounds.”
Watching Loretta Lynn & Willie Nelson’s “Lay Me Down” Music Video Brought Me To Tears Today
Simple, moving, profound, haunting, sad….the first words that come to mind describing the music video for “Lay Me Down,” by Loretta Lynn and Willie Nelson. But, today it carries more weight. The Coal Miner’s Daughter, Loretta Lynn, was called home this morning at the age of 90....
7 of John Lennon’s Favorite Songs
… and the rest of the 40 songs off his long-lost “Jukebox“. Constantly devouring music, John Lennon had his own personal jukebox in tow after purchasing a Swiss-Made KB Discomatic in 1965. Lennon filled his antiquated music box with 40 of his favorite 45s to keep him “company” on tour.
soultracks.com
Choice Cut: Chris Jasper sings to "The People" again
We've been writing about him since the early days of SoulTracks. And when it comes to musical resumes, there aren't many better than Chris Jasper. A Hall of Fame former member of The Isley Brothers, he wrote mountains of hits for that group before fashioning a great solo career. He is also a SoulTracks Readers' Choice Awards Lifetime Achievement winner, and he continues to win over fans with his combination of old school funk and tender ballads.
CBS News
Jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders dies at age 81
Jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders has died at the age of 81, according to a statement Saturday by record label Luaka Bop and an announcement from his representative. "We are devastated to share that Pharoah Sanders has passed away," Luaka Bop wrote on Twitter. "He died peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends in Los Angeles earlier this morning. Always and forever the most beautiful human being, may he rest in peace."
Ed Weiss, radio DJ who revolutionized Beach music world, dies at 80
Ed Weiss, a longtime radio DJ credited with helping to bring Beach music into the mainstream, died at home Saturday night, his wife posted on Facebook. Weiss, better known by his on-air name “Charlie Brown” (a 1959 hit by the R&B group The Coasters) was 80. His radio show, “On The Beach,” was syndicated on about 40 stations across the Southeast, making him one of the most well-known voices in Beach music radio.
life.com
Motown: The Music That Changed America
The following is from the LIFE’s new special issue on the music of Motown, available at newsstands and online. Throughout 1988, the pressure on Berry Gordy Jr. was relentless. After almost three decades running Motown Records, Gordy was negotiating to sell the label, one of the country’s largest and most famous—yet floundering—Black-owned businesses. Gordy’s employees were unhappy about the deal. So were his peers. Democratic presidential candidate Jesse Jackson even cornered Gordy at a fundraiser, declaring that “selling Motown would be a blow to Black people all over the world.”
All-Star Concert to be Held in Celebration of Gregg Allman’s Birthday
The fiery-voiced, soul-shining southern rocker Gregg Allman left his mark on music and, in turn, left a space that could never be filled. That legacy will be recognized as his life—and what would have been his 75th year—is celebrated with a star-studded concert. A diverse lineup of artists and admirers alike will pay homage to Allman during his 75th birthday jam, which has been billed as a “special evening of music, memories, and more.”
Bruce Springsteen Shares His Rendition of the 1985 Commodores Classic “Nightshift”
Bruce Springsteen has released the second single and video from his new soul album, Only the Strong Survive, out Nov. 11, a rendition of the 1985 Commodores hit “Nightshift.”. The song originally appeared as the title track of the Commodores’ 1985 album, the group’s final release with Motown Records,...
Gregg Allman’s 75th Birthday Tribute Concert Is a Curious Lineup of Mainstream Country Stars
Gregg Allman, the late Allman Brothers Band co-founder who died in 2017, would have turned 75 this Dec. 8. To mark his birthday, a country-heavy lineup of artists are coming together on that day to pay tribute to Allman at the Beacon Theatre, the New York venue synonymous with the Allmans. Dubbed “The Midnight Rider: Gregg Allman’s 75th Birthday Jam,” the concert features contemporary Nashville stars like Old Dominion, the band known for hits like “I Was on a Boat That Day” and “Make It Sweet,” Lady A vocalist Charles Kelley, and Brothers Osborne, the guitar duo of siblings TJ...
Popculture
Liddy Clark Debuts Emotional New Song 'Floodzone' in Exclusive Premiere
Liddy Clark is exploring romances "built for failure" with her new single "Floodzone." The singer/songwriter, who has performed with superstars like Chris Stapleton and Scotty McCreery, drops the emotional new single on Friday, Oct. 14, but PopCulture.com has the exclusive premiere, plus insight into Clark's latest musical journey. Clark revealed...
Six New Songs to Listen to Today: Kingfish, Moby, MGK, and More
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
