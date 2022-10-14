ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - For the first time in Week 6, one member of the KALB Sports Team went a perfect 5-5 on their picks: Dylan Domangue. Heading into Week 7, Dylan now leads in wins for the weekly pick ‘em segment as he sits now at 19-10 on the season. Mary Margaret Ellison, who has led all season, is now in second at 18-11 and Elijah Nixon is at 17-12.

