kalb.com
Southern Air “Cool” Play of the Week 7 Winner
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -Week 7 is in the books for the high school football season. We have seen some of the best athletes in the area showing off their talent on the gridiron, but only one can win play of the week. St. Mary’s for the second week in a...
kalb.com
Gleaux for the Girls
Fast start against Houston Christian keeps NSU on top of SLC standings. For the first time since 2002, the Northwestern State Demons have started Conference play 3-0 after a 37-10 win over Houston Christian. Updated: 5 hours ago. The home crowd not only witnessed a 37-17 victory by the men...
Rosepine, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
kalb.com
MedExpress Game of the Week 7 Recap: Coach Causey discusses Leesville’s 42-15 victory over DeRidder
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Leesville Wampus Cats and the DeRidder Dragons met for the 101st time on Friday, Oct. 14. Xavier Ford had five touchdowns in Leesville’s win as they beat the Dragons 42-15 in our MedExpress Game of the Week. The KALB Sports Team caught up with...
kalb.com
Fast start against Houston Christian keeps NSU on top of SLC standings
HOUSTON, TX (KALB) - For the first time since 2002, the Northwestern State Demons have started Conference play 3-0 after a 37-10 win over Houston Christian. Heading into the game, NSU (3-4) has put up most of their points in the second half, but the Demons quickly jumped off to a 24-0 lead over the Huskies at the end of first quarter.
kalb.com
The home crowd not only witnessed a 37-17 victory by the men in orange and blue but also witnessed a school record be broken. Mary Margaret Ellison previews tonight's Game of the Week: DeRidder vs Leesville!. 10th annual Women in Business Conference brings women together. Updated: Oct. 14, 2022 at...
Lake Charles American Press
Sacked again: Rodriguez throws three TD passes, Lions shut out Cowboys in second half
A long season just got even longer. The Cowboys started the second half of their campaign pretty much the way they ended the first, struggling to find an offense. The Southland Conference’s newest member was the latest to punch the Cowboys in the gut. Texas A&M-Commerce scored the final...
kalb.com
Two-Minute Drill: Previewing Week 7 of high school football
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The high school football season picks up tonight with some of the teams on the bubble of making the playoffs and others trying to remain one of the top teams. We have all the sound from our local coaches heading into this week’s matchups.
kalb.com
KALB’s Bulletin Material: Predicting Week 7 Matchups around Cenla
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - For the first time in Week 6, one member of the KALB Sports Team went a perfect 5-5 on their picks: Dylan Domangue. Heading into Week 7, Dylan now leads in wins for the weekly pick ‘em segment as he sits now at 19-10 on the season. Mary Margaret Ellison, who has led all season, is now in second at 18-11 and Elijah Nixon is at 17-12.
Eunice News
Eunice grabs overtime win for homecoming
By Tom Dodge Sports Editor Eunice quarterback Josh Brown scored on fourth down from inside the Washington-Marion 1 as the Bobcats grabbed 26-20 overtime victory over the Indians. After Indian quarterback Makeithen Weston lost 24 yards on a bad snap to open the overtime period, Nicholas Gabriels intercepted a pass in the end zone to stop Washington-Marion and keep the game tied. Eunice lost a…
theadvocate.com
Southside sets a school record with six straight wins. Here's how they got here.
It might not have been their most complete effort this season, but the Southside Sharks made school history with a 28-7 win against Sulphur on Friday night in St. Martinville. Despite a couple of turnovers and a few missed opportunities, Southside defeated Sulphur in a District 3-5A game, while setting a new school record with their sixth consecutive win.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 16, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 16, 2022. Michael David Welch, 39, Westlake: Sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia. Sarah Elizabeth White, 36,...
KPLC TV
Chicken Salad Chick opening next month in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -The Lake Charles Chick is coming soon. Chicken Salad Chick opens on Nov. 1 at 3723 Nelson Rd. The first 100 customers will receive free chicken salad for a year. “We couldn’t be more excited, which is why we’ve planned a week of giveaways as part...
Lake Charles American Press
LC residents to appear on new TV series ‘Opportunity Knock$’
In today’s economy, more and more people are struggling to pay bills, buy groceries and fill up the gas tank. Lake Charles residents Charles and Tiffany White got help. Soon they’ll be on TV to tell their story and point others to important resources that could help them get out of debt and take control of their finances.
kalb.com
Lucille’s Red Kettle shutting its doors
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - After a 40-year run, Lucille’s Red Kettle in Alexandria is shutting its doors. After buying the restaurant from the previous owner, Tony Rizzo, in 1982, Lucille Campo moved the restaurant across the street. Inspired by home cooking and the food she grew up with, Campo created a restaurant that has been a staple in the Alexandria area for four decades.
kalb.com
RPSO says rumors of a shooting at the fair are untrue
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office issued a statement saying the rumors of a shooting taking place on Saturday night at the Rapides Parish Fair are untrue. According to RPSO, deputies responded to reports of an individual having a gun, and found the suspected person...
Lake Charles American Press
PHOTO GALLERY: Downtown Lake Charles Sip ‘n’ Shop
Nearly 20 businesses participated Saturday in the inaugural Real Men Wear Pink Sip ‘n’ Shop to benefit the American Cancer Society. The event started with a stop at 3b&e Marketing to purchase a pink cup for $10. From there, participants received a pink drink for free and discounts when visiting participating businesses marked with pink balloons. Restaurants also created a special pink drink just for the occasion for purchase. Additional businesses who participated were the American Press, Bayou Blend, Bespoke Hat Co., Botsky’s Premium Hotdogs, Buffi’s Peaux Boys, Bux Kajun Korner, Candice Alexander Art Studio, Mia’s Downtown, Olive and Indigo Jewelry & Goods, Panorama Music House, Papersmith & Co., Salon Lindsey, Stellar Beans Coffee House, Tia Juanita’s Fish Camp and Luna Bar and Grill.
kalb.com
Early morning fire on Hope and Kelly Streets
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to an early morning fire at the corner of Hope and Kelly Streets. AFD was dispatched around 1:34 a.m. to a fully involved two-story structure fire. The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.
KPLC TV
Shelter in place lifted in Westlake, no injuries in Sasol chemical fire
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Heavy smoke could be seen rising from the Sasol chemical plant in Westlake in the early afternoon hours of October 15. The fire is extinguished, and no injuries are reported, according to a press release by Sasol. Sasol is conducting an investigation to determine the...
kalb.com
Alexandria police asking for help finding missing man
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in finding Donald A. Tuttle, 58, who has been missing since October 13. Tuttle is described as about 5′9″ tall and weighs about 150 lbs. He may be trying to get to Missouri. If you have...
