Michigan State

wcsx.com

Michigan Residents Have Peak Life Satisfaction at This Age

At what age do you think Michigan residents are the happiest? There’s a new study out that tells all when it comes to the age that those living in the Mitten are at peak life satisfaction. Mixbook.com has released an interactive map showing peak life satisfaction in each state....
MICHIGAN STATE
Outsider.com

Hunters Frustrated With Record-Breaking Idaho Elk Kill on High Fence Ranch

Some serious issues have arisen with avid hunters in Idaho after a potential record-breaking elk was shot. The main issue is how the elk was killed. The elk was killed on a ranch in Idaho and not in the wild, Idaho’s KEZJ reports. According to reports, the massive bull was shot at Broadmouth Canyon Ranch on a fenced hunting trip. The hunt was purchased for Brian Dhooghe’s birthday, and he ended up being the one who took the animal down.
IDAHO STATE
wgrt.com

Digital License Plates Now Available For Michigan Drivers

The future of license plates is here. Digital license plates are now approved for use in Michigan. The company responsible for the digital license plates goes by the name Reviver. Having their product approved in California, and Arizona, Michigan is just the third state to be granted the use of the digital plates. The state of Texas also allows use of the digital plates, but only for commercial use.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Poachers caught with over 460 pounds of salmon by Michigan DNR

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources caught a group of poachers with more than 460 pounds of salmon illegally caught from the Manistee River in northern Michigan. According to a release from the DNR, an angler tipped officers off about an out-of-state fishing group...
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
Outsider.com

Georgia DNR Releases Map to Help Reduce Deer Collisions

Anyone who lives in an area with a deer population knows well, this time of year can mean some big accidents and collisions. This, of course, comes as millions of these wild animals are running about throughout the country during the regular harvest season. And now Georgia officials are rolling out a map that they hope could help to prevent deer-related collisions over the next few months.
GEORGIA STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Weather: 18 Inches of Snow Coming This Week

It’s just mid-October, but winter is basically going to be here this coming week for a portion of Michigan. Of course, I’m talking about snow. The Mitten is going to see its first significant snowfall this week. Some areas of Michigan will see an upwards of 18 inches of the white stuff. Here’s when and where to expect the snowstorm.
MICHIGAN STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and like to go out with your family and friends from to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious food, and also providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week, which make them a good choice for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Significant early-season snowstorm headed for Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

MARQUETTE, MI - The National Weather Service says confidence is growing that Michigan’s Upper Peninsula will see a “significant” early winter storm starting Sunday and lasting into early Tuesday. Up to a foot of snow and gusty winds are being forecast as part of this system, which will also have snow flurries and a snow/rain slushy mix tracking across much of the state between Sunday and Tuesday.
MICHIGAN STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Wisconsin Twister Caught on Security Camera

An unexpected twister was caught on a security camera as it rips through a busy Wisconsin intersection, Destroying trees and branches in its wake. This shocking moment of extreme weather even landed terrifyingly close to vehicles driving along the roadway as the twister touched down at the intersection. However, there were thankfully no lasting injuries resulting from the wild moment as the tornado touched down on the street.
WISCONSIN STATE
Outsider.com

Gopher Tortoise Denied Endangered Species Protection, Advocates Furious

Advocates have been pressing for the addition of the gopher tortoise to the Endangered Species Protection list. However, these efforts are remaining largely unrecognized as it was announced recently that these wild animals have been denied endangered species protection. According to the advocates, the gopher tortoise is being threatened by habitat destruction and fragmentation all around the southeast area of the United States.
ALABAMA STATE
Outsider.com

Idaho Wolf Population Remains Stable Despite Relaxed Hunting Laws

Despite liberalized hunting and trapping laws taking effect last year, Idaho’s overall wolf population has remained stable. Last week, Idaho Department of Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever had a very clear message for Gem State lawmakers. “What I do know is that human-caused mortality and natural-cause mortality is very similar to what it was the previous years,” Schriever said. This was during an October 6th meeting of the Natural Resources Interim Committee, according to an article in Big Country News.
IDAHO STATE
bridgemi.com

Michigan regulators not ready to expand turkey hunting limits

Michigan wildlife regulators are unlikely to expand the number of wild turkeys hunters can kill annually. They worry that raising the limit from one to two turkeys a year could take out too many males. The NRC said it would take up whether to remove three trout streams from the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Osprey Dives and Snatches Koi Fish From Backyard Fish Pond

A New York couple’s backyard pond became local osprey’s favorite hunting spot after they filled it with beautiful koi fish this summer. Whitestown residents Dave and Dana Olney never considered that ospreys would be a threat when they stocked the water with dozens of expensive fish. While they live several miles from Adirondack Park, they told WIBX 950 that they know that the birds would travel that far, especially into the highly-populated suburbs.
WHITESTOWN, NY
100.7 WITL

Wait… Is There REALLY A Hairy Trout In Michigan?

I saw a picture of a postcard pop up on my timeline on Facebook and immediately started laughing my butt off because I don't think I've ever seen anything as goofy as this. The picture is from the Fred Bear Museum in Grayling and the front features an Alaskan Furbearing Trout.
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Gas prices drop across Michigan

MICHIGAN, USA — As demand and oil prices decrease, gas prices in Michigan are beginning to drop. Since last week, the average gas price has fallen 15 cents to $4.21 per gallon of regular unleaded gas. This is 40 cents more than last month and 90 cents more than...
MICHIGAN STATE
Outsider.com

