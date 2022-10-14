Read full article on original website
Related
The Fall Leaf Festival is coming back to Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Looking for something fun to do with friends and family next weekend? The Fall Leaf Festival is coming back to Spokane next Saturday! The annual event gives people the opportunity to play in the leaves, enjoy the trees and explore the Finch Arboretum. You can take yourself and loved ones to take a photo with their huge...
KXLY
Sunny Sunday, but is it the last one for a while?
SPOKANE, Wash.– It will continue to be another gorgeous weekend, but is it our last one for a while?. Wildfire smoke continues to be a problem in this unusually warm weather. Most of the Inland Northwest should have clean air on Sunday thanks to winds out of the east. We will continue to see air quality issues at the foot of the Cascades and around Bonners Ferry.
KHQ Right Now
One last week of "summer" weather until temps cool down for "real" fall!
Time to soak in this warmer weather, because a major cool-down is on the way for the Inland Northwest. So far, this weekend's weather is the same story as last week; far above average temperatures, around ten to 15 degrees higher than normal this time of year!. However, by the...
wchstv.com
More than 40 Labradors surrendered by overrun breeder in Washington
(KOMO) — More than 40 English Labradors have been taken to animal shelters across Washington after they were surrendered by a breeder in Pend Oreille County. Pasado's Safe Haven said the dogs were rescued after a woman who was breeding them was unable to find them homes. Law enforcement officials were notified after the woman reportedly tried to drop more than 40 labs off at the Spokane Humane Society.
Could we see snow in the Inland Northwest this week?
SPOKANE, Wash. — We are expected to see a big change in weather in the Inland Northwest later this week. But big enough to maybe see some snow in the area? The National Weather Service in Spokane says it’s possible. NWS-Spokane says that by next weekend, we could see parts of the Inland Northwest only have highs in the 40s...
WSDOT responds to Chronic Nuisance Notice filed by city over Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington Department of Transportation responded to the City of Spokane’s “Chronic Nuisance Notice,” which was filed over Camp Hope. WSDOT began by objecting to the notice and calling it unlawful. The letter states the city is holding WSDOT responsible for a situation Spokane created, by not being able to provide housing and social and health services...
Missing Indigenous Person Alert issued for Montana man possibly in the Spokane area
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol has issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a Missoula man who may be in the Spokane area. Alexander Blair, 28, was reported missing on October 8. He has brown hair and dark eyes. He is 5’8″ tall and 180 pounds. Blair also has tattoos, including one that says “Only God Can Judge...
KHQ Right Now
Dive rescue training turns into real rescue near Boulder Beach
SPOKANE, Wash. - A group of dive rescue trainees was thrown into real-life action Wednesday afternoon, rescuing a woman in distress at Boulder Beach. Members of the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) and other agencies across the region were in attendance for the dive rescue training. While standing on the...
Man stabbed, killed in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man was stabbed multiple times and killed in Spokane Valley after a fight on Friday. According to Spokane Valley Police Chief Dave Ellis, officers got a call about two men fighting in the street on E. Boone and N. Dorn Court. Police say they found one man with several stab wounds. He later died in...
huckleberrypress.com
From Barnyard Chick to Spokane Businesswoman: Tammy Merrill
When Sandy Tarbox, owner of Greencastle Soap and Supply, started thinking about retirement she knew her perfect replacement: Reardan farmgirl, loyal customer, and soap making instructor Tammy Merrill. “I could never do what you do!” Tammy Merrill insisted. “I wish you would (do what I do)!” Sandy replied.
ncwlife.com
Spokane sheriff, chief discuss movement on Camp Hope disbandment
(The Center Square) - The Washington State Department of Transportation is now providing around the clock security at Camp Hope. That action has been taken in response to declarations by Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl and Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich that the site is a hub for criminal activity and “unfit for human habitation.”
Mystery continues for bike sitting up on a concrete pillar on the Spokane River
SPOKANE, Wash. — Mystery has surged about a bike sitting on the top of a concrete pillar by the Sandifur Memorial Bridge near Brown's Addition. The mysterious blue bike with thin tires is at the top of one of the tall concrete pillars on the Spokane River. It is hard to see, but it seems the bike has some wires helping hold it up. People walking by the Centennial Trail are going in circles after seeing the bike and making conclusions about how it got up there.
Local racer involved in crash at Findlay Stadium Stateline Speedway died on Sunday
POST FALLS, ID. — A local racer was involved in an accident during a race at Findlay Stadium Stateline Speedway died on Sunday. Scott Eldredge got in the accident Saturday night. Findlay Stadium Stateline Speedway said on its Facebook page that he died at 6:30 a.m Sunday morning. The cause of death is unknown right now. Eldredge was known for...
Spokane police chief and county sheriff moving forward on I-90 encampment plan
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl and Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich sat down Thursday for their second meeting on clearing out the homeless camp near I-90 and Freya. "What is necessary and what do we need when we move in to close down the camp out...
Coeur d'Alene Press
There's no food like seafood
A fast, casual seafood restaurant, Fish On is now open at 6613 Commercial Park Ave., in Rathdrum, just off Highway 53 and near Super 1 Foods. With dining room and bar seating, the menu includes fish-on tacos, poke bowls, creole octopus sandwiches, chowder, daily specials, salads (with salmon and shrimp options), beer and wine, along with a kids' menu, and takeout.
Gonzaga student severely injured by self-inflicted gunshot on campus
Today, at noon, Gonzaga University undergraduate students, faculty, staff and administration were notified by an email sent from GU president Thayne McCulloh about a situation that happened on-campus earlier Saturday morning involving a GU student and a gun. The email said that around 4:15 a.m emergency dispatchers were called about...
Coeur d'Alene Press
MOVING HISTORY FORWARD: Early freight on the St. Joe River
There was no argument about the startling beauty of the St. Joe River. The question was, how to exploit the riches — timber and minerals — surrounding this 140-mile-long waterway when only the lower 20 miles are deep enough to navigate. In 1887, Joe Fisher, along with brothers...
KXLY
It will feel like fall by the end of the week – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– Enjoy these last few days of “Summer-tober.” Real fall weather is on the way. Severe wildfire conditions are ongoing on Sunday in Western Washington. As winds begin to stagnate this week we will likely see air quality impacts again on the eastern edge of the Cascades.
inlander.com
Camp hope shrinks; plus, a Band-Aid for contaminated West Plains water, and Woodward's gloomy prognostication
According to a weekend count by Jewels Helping Hands, there are 443 people living at Camp Hope. That's lower than earlier in the summer, when a survey counted 601 people living at the East Central homeless encampment — a number that's been used in countless news statements and stories. In a text message, Julie Garcia, executive director of Jewels Helping Hands, the nonprofit overseeing the camp, said more campers are being moved into housing and that she hopes the number will be at 430 by Friday. Garcia describes it as a "steady decline." The new population figures come just a few days after Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl joined the sheriff, county commissioners and county prosecutor in calling for the camp to be cleared. In a letter sent to the state Transportation Department — which owns the land the camp is on — and Jewels Helping Hands, Meidl outlined allegations of criminal activity and declared the camp a chronic nuisance. The letter included a proposed agreement that would require all personal items be moved off the property by Nov. 15. (NATE SANFORD)
Man who claimed self-defense in Spokane stabbing now ‘person of interest’ in east coast double murder
SPOKANE, Wash. – A man who claimed self-defense in a deadly Spokane stabbing is a person of interest in a double murder on the east coast. Logan Clegg was arrested in Vermont on a fugitive from justice charge out of Utah for missing a probation hearing. The double murder case stems from Concord, New Hampshire. Clegg was also once a...
Outsider.com
