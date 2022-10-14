ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, NY

How spooky clay model helped probe into man’s mystery death & uncovering the truth

By Cheyenne R. Ubiera
The US Sun
 2 days ago
THE mystery of an unidentified body found near a river has finally been solved over two decades later.

Preston Christensen, 52, disappeared in December 1999 and few clues about what happened to him surfaced throughout the years.

The body of a man found in 1999 has been identified after two decades and this clay mask was used in the past to determine his identity

Around the same time, a body was found near the South Platte River by National Western Drive.

An eerie clay model was made of the man's face to try to identify him, said officials, but they unfortunately had no luck.

The medical examiners said that they believed he was either Caucasian, Hispanic, or Native American in their reports.

It was speculated that the man was over 35 years old and weighed about 105 pounds.

The mystery went unsolved for more than two decades.

However, thanks to advancements in DNA testing, investigators were able to use the man’s DNA to identify one of a possible family member, according to the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment.

Christensen’s family members came into the office to submit a sample, said the department.

The sample matched, ending the 23-year mystery.

“Thank you for your hard work in solving these difficult cases and giving families some closure,” a statement from the health department said.

However, no details about what led to Christensen’s were released.

According to the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner, the agency has had about one unidentified person per year since 1980.

With Christensen’s identification, there have now been three cases solved on the website.

“It took 23 years but our team at the Medical Examiner’s Office ID’d a man found dead in 1999,” the department said in a tweet.

“All they had was a clay representation of the man’s face. They used his DNA to ID a family member.

“We hope the family of Preston Christensen, 52, from Minn., finally has some closure.”

Meanwhile, a major update has been revealed in the murder mystery of a boy with a mohawk whose identity is still a riddle as investigators go over clues.

Also, the unsolved case of a man who disappeared on a scenic tourist spot where at least three other men have also vanished still haunts a small island.

The US Sun

New York City, NY
