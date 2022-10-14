Read full article on original website
Rob Schneider Says Bill Murray “Hated” ‘SNL’ Cast, Especially Chris Farley and Adam Sandler
What a week for Bill Murray. After he was accused of inappropriate behavior by Geena Davis on the Quick Change set, and it was later revealed he settled with a female staffer whom he straddled and kissed on Being Mortal, Murray is being walloped with more bad press. The actor...
Seth Green And Rob Schneider Are Dropping Bombs On Bill Murray
Bill Murray’s public image is having a rough week. Following a report that the TV and film legend paid over $100,000 to settle a dispute surrounding inappropriate behavior on the set of Aziz Ansari’s directorial debut film Being Mortal, many entertainers are coming out of the woodwork to add their own stories of Murray’s less-savory side to the dogpile that’s quickly forming atop the comedy icon.
Bill Murray hated the early ’90s Saturday Night Live stars, according to Rob Schneider
Saturday Night Live’s early ’90s cast produced plenty of stars: Adam Sandler, Chris Farley, Chris Rock, David Spade, Norm Macdonald, Julia Sweeney, Tim Meadows, Sarah Silverman, you know the names. But it was also an era dogged by criticism and haunted by those pesky “Saturday Night Dead” accusations. But it’s one thing for the media to feel that way, and quite another for the hate to come from an SNL legend.
Broadway Actress Marva Hicks Dead at 66
Broadway has lost one of its biggest stars. Marva Hicks, the actress and singer who made her theatrical debut in Lena Horne: The Lady and Her Music, died Sept. 16 in New York City. According to Playbill and The Hollywood Reporter, Hicks was 66 years old. "It is with heavy...
Dale McRaven Dies: ‘Mork & Mindy’ And ‘Perfect Strangers’ Creator, ‘Dick Van Dyke Show’ Scribe Was 83
Dale McRaven, the television writer and creator of Perfect Strangers and Mork & Mindy, died on September 5. He was 83. McRaven was at his home in Porter Ranch, California when he died. Throughout his career, he received major accolades like nominations from the Writers Guild of America Awards and the Emmys for his work on Mork & Mindy, which he co-created with Joe Glauberg and late director Garry Marshall. The ABC sitcom that starred Robin Williams and Pam Dawber lasted for four seasons. Perfect Strangers with Bronson Pinchot and Mark Linn-Baker was also created by McRaven. The ABC sitcom ran for 8 seasons...
Ryan Reynolds And Colin Hanks Are Making A Documentary About Comedian John Candy
The Canadian actor was a household name in the '80s and '90s before his death in May 1994.
Which ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Cast Members Are Still Alive?
Here's which 'Laverne & Shirley' cast members are still alive and what they're doing now.
Michael Callan, ‘The Occasional Wife’ & ‘Mary Tyler Moore Show’ Star, Dies at 86
Actor Michael Callan, best known for his role as Riff in West Side Story on Broadway, has passed away aged 86. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Callan died Monday night of pneumonia at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills. Born in Philadelphia in 1935,...
‘The Addams Family’: Jackie Coogan Was a Former Child Star Before Taking on Uncle Fester Role
Long before he became Uncle Fester on 'The Addams Family," Jackie Coogan was a child star discovered by Charlie Chaplin.
Carol Burnett Recalls One of Her ‘Fondest Memories’ With Angela Lansbury
In her illustrious career, Carol Burnett has crossed paths with some amazing people like film, Broadway, and TV star Angela Lansbury. With Lansbury dying recently at 96 years old, Burnett is remembering a fond moment with her. Burnett mentions seeing Lansbury play in the famed musical Mame. Well, let’s see what Burnett is sharing with the world on Twitter regarding her time with Lansbury.
Chris Rock, George Clooney read 'Mean Tweets' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Chris Rock, George Clooney and other celebrities read new "Mean Tweets" on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Rock, Clooney, Brian Cox, Andrew Garfield, Salma Hayek, Halle Berry and a number of other stars read insulting tweets from social media users during Thursday's episode of the ABC late-night talk show.
Hocus Pocus 2 star Juju Brener on filming the sequel to a Halloween classic
Hocus Pocus 2 star Juju Brener talks about her role in the updated Halloween classic on Disney+.
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis Reunite 28 Years After ‘True Lies’
28 years after they starred in True Lies, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis have reunited again. Both actors were part of a very special ceremony for Curtis, who is the star of Halloween Ends. She posed for photos alongside Schwarzenegger as Curtis was part of a hand-and-footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. True Lies was directed by James Cameron. Both actors shared a friendly kiss and celebrate Curtis’ accomplishment together. Yet Schwarzenegger had some things to say about his costar, very flattering things. He played Harry Tasker in the 1994 movie.
‘Sister Act 3’ Got A Boost From ‘Hocus Pocus 2,’ Whoopi Goldberg Tells Kathy Najimy
Nearly 30 years after the premiere of “Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit,” Whoopi Goldberg has officially announced that a third film in the series will occur. And she says that “Hocus Pocus 2” had at least something to do with it. Kathy Najimy, who...
Broadway To Dim Lights For Angela Lansbury
Broadway will honor the legendary Angela Lansbury with the traditional dimming of marquee lights this Saturday evening. “Angela Lansbury was without a doubt one of Broadway’s most endearing leading actresses and her influence in the world of musical theatre will forever live on,” said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League in a statement. “It is impossible to think of Broadway and not be reminded of Ms. Lansbury and some of her most iconic roles — from Mame and Gypsy to Sweeney Todd — just to name a few. “We think of her as Broadway royalty and a member of...
Happy 64th Birthday To Living Legend Alan Jackson
35 number ones. Two Grammy awards. 16 CMA awards. 17 ACM awards. Alan Jackson is a legend. And today, that legend turns 64 years old. You probably already know how much we here at Whiskey Riff love AJ – I mean, let’s take a quick look inside Whiskey Riff HQ. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Whiskey Riff (@whiskeyriff) From “Chattahoochee” to “Chasin’ That Neon Rainbow” to “Drive” to “Gone Country” and so many more hits, Alan […] The post Happy 64th Birthday To Living Legend Alan Jackson first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Drew Barrymore Had This Reaction to The Drew Barrymore Show Being Featured on The Simpsons
Watch: Drew Barrymore CRIES During Reunion With Ex Justin Long. This news will make you say, "D'oh!" Drew Barrymore has shared an adorable reaction video to The Drew Barrymore Show being featured on The Simpsons. The talk show host shared a behind-the-scenes video from her recording her appearance, revealing—as she heads into the recording booth—that she's shooting with matriarch Marge Simpson herself (Julie Kavner), who she says will also be coming on her talk show.
Photos: Peek backstage ‘The Addams Family’ in St. Petersburg for spooky season
Beloved characters Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester and all of their extended family will pop up — alive and dead — during “The Addams Family,” a musical comedy based on the spooky-ooky television series. “The audience can expect a fun night of nostalgia especially if...
Jamie Lee Curtis has written to Disney about Freaky Friday 2
It’s no exaggeration to say that the 2003 Disney movie Freaky Friday was a cultural reset. Although the 2000s movie was a remake of a previous version of the same film, it has gone down in history as the most memorable adaptation, and one of Jamie Lee Curtis’ most iconic roles.
