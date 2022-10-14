Broadway will honor the legendary Angela Lansbury with the traditional dimming of marquee lights this Saturday evening. “Angela Lansbury was without a doubt one of Broadway’s most endearing leading actresses and her influence in the world of musical theatre will forever live on,” said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League in a statement. “It is impossible to think of Broadway and not be reminded of Ms. Lansbury and some of her most iconic roles — from Mame and Gypsy to Sweeney Todd — just to name a few. “We think of her as Broadway royalty and a member of...

PERFORMING ARTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO