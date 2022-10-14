ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Related
dailyhodl.com

Mastercard Executive Says Payments Giant Working To Unlock Full Potential of Crypto and Digital Assets

A top executive at credit card giant Mastercard says that the firm is working on unlocking the full potential of crypto assets. In a new company blog post, Mastercard’s head of crypto and blockchain Raj Dhamodharan says that the company plans to make good on the much-anticipated expectation of crypto assets being viable methods of payment.
CREDITS & LOANS
dailyhodl.com

Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Reveals ‘Next Level’ Plans for ADA and Other Crypto Assets

Cardano (ADA) co-creator Charles Hoskinson is laying out a far-reaching vision of the future for crypto assets. In a new video update, Hoskinson tells his 315,000 YouTube subscribers that crypto projects like ADA could one day become the world’s system of finance, but notes that the US government needs to adopt favorable crypto regulations for this to ever become a reality.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Mastercard Initiates To Make Cryptocurrencies An Everyday Payment Method

Since cryptocurrencies came into existence, world organizations have treated the industry differently. While few added support for crypto, others disapproved inclusion of digital assets due to high volatility. But, the American multinational payment firm Mastercard shows a keen interest in utilizing cryptos as a financial instrument. The company revealed its...
CREDITS & LOANS
Benzinga

Mastercard Teams Up With Paxos To Launch Crypto Trading For Banks

Mastercard Inc MA on Monday announced a program to enable financial institutions to bring secure crypto trading capabilities and services to their customers, in partnership with blockchain infrastructure platform Paxos. Per the agreement, on behalf of the banks, Paxos will offer crypto-asset trading and custody services, while Mastercard will use...
MARKETS
u.today

Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Unless Something Changes, Bitcoin Adoption In The West Will Be KYC’d

This is an opinion editorial by Robert Hall, a content creator and small business owner. What is the most likely path to hyperbitcoinization? This is a question that has come up in my mind time and time again. Will it be a top-down implementation like we saw in El Salvador last year? Regarding world leaders, Nayib Bukele is the rare exception to the rule. Most world leaders think within a predefined box of fiat options.
CURRENCIES
bitcoinist.com

China Seeks To Reduce Dependence On Dollar, Proposes To Issue An Asian Yuan

Amid the ongoing global CBDCs adoption, China proposes an Asian-wide digital currency to reduce the continent’s economic reliance on the US dollar. USD is unquestionably the most widely used international currency. The International Monetary Policy is also based on the US dollar. Many countries’ economies rely on the USD for international trade and exchange, while other currencies are USD-pegged.
ECONOMY
Money

The Oldest U.S. Bank Will Now Hold Crypto, Adding an ‘Aura of Legitimacy’ to the Market

Cryptocurrency is coming to the oldest U.S. bank in what experts are calling a major milestone that adds an "aura of legitimacy" to the crypto industry. Bank of New York Mellon said select clients can now hold and transfer bitcoin and ether via the bank's platform, according to a recent news release. This makes BNY Mellon the first large U.S. bank to safeguard cryptocurrencies in a similar fashion to stocks and bonds, according to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news. The bank will store clients' crypto keys and offer some of the bookkeeping services to fund managers that it does for their other financial assets.
MARKETS
thecoinrise.com

Bank of Canada: 90% of Canadians are aware of Bitcoin’s existence

Recent research from the Bank of Canada has uncovered some interesting details regarding the distribution of Bitcoin ownership across the nation. The report found that in 2021, 13% of Canadians held Bitcoin, however, investors with average financial literacy are the least likely to invest in the sector. According to the...
WORLD
financefeeds.com

KuCoin enables Tezos deposit service for USDT (Tether)

KuCoin – the fifth-largest crypto exchange in the world by trading volume – has enabled its users to deposit tether tokens (USDt) on Tezos. KuCoin said the move is responding to demand from its users who’re looking to invest in challengers of major cryptocurrencies by adding the Tezos to their portfolio. Tezos has developed a reputation as a blockchain platform used for the execution of smart contracts, cross-border payments, and decentralized apps.
MARKETS
CNBC

Mastercard will help banks offer cryptocurrency trading

Mastercard is launching a program to let financial institutions offer cryptocurrency trading to their clients. The payments giant will act as a "bridge" between Paxos, a crypto trading platform already used by PayPal, and banks. Mastercard's program will handle regulatory compliance and security -- two core reasons banks cite for avoiding the asset class.
MARKETS

