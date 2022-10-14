ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

LeBron James’ son hits big growth spurt

LeBron James has two sons who are emerging basketball prospects, and one of them is showing some serious growth — literally. James’ sons Bronny and Bryce play basketball for Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, Calif. Their team, playing under the name of California Basketball Club, took on Bishop Gorman (under the name LV Orange) in a Border League tournament game in Las Vegas.
NBA
HipHopDX.com

Ice Cube Accuses NBA & ESPN Of Trying To 'Destroy' BIG3 Basketball League

Ice Cube has insinuated that he believes there may be a concerted effort to limit the heights he’s able to reach with his three-on-three basketball league, BIG3. The statement followed a post made by NBA veteran-turned-podcast host Stephen Jackson encouraging more fans to support the league, which is gearing up for its sixth season.
NBA
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Boston's Grant Williams explains what happened to get Jayson Tatum ejected against the Toronto Raptors

Boston Celtics reserve forward Grant Williams was interviewed by the media following the team’s preseason 137-134 overtime loss to the Toronto Raptors in Montreal’s Bell Centre this past Friday night. With the loss, the Celtics’ preseason slate of four exhibition tilts comes to a close as the team turns its attention to Tuesday night’s home opener for the 2022-23 NBA season against the Philadelphia 76ers.
BOSTON, MA
Deadline

Basketball Hall Of Famer Dikembe Mutombo Has Brain Tumor, NBA Confirms

Dikembe Mutombo, the gravelly voiced center whose finger-wagging shot-blocking made him a Denver Nuggets legend and built a cult following among basketball fans worldwide, is undergoing treatment for a brain tumor, the NBA said in a statement Saturday on behalf of him and his family. “He is receiving the best care possible from a collaborative team of specialists in Atlanta and is in great spirits as he begins treatment,” the statement said. The 56-year-old Mutombo was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo before moving to the United States and playing college basketball at Georgetown University. He was drafted by the Denver...
DENVER, CO
BET

Ice Cube’s BIG3 Basketball League Recognized As First Professional Black-Owned Sports League

Rapper and entrepreneur Ice Cube announced a major stride forward for the BIG3 basketball league that he co-founded in 2017. The league, which features 3-on-3 matches between former NBA stars and international standouts, was certified as a Black-owned and operated business by the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. and ByBlack, making it the first and only professional sports league to receive the certification, an Oct. 14 BIG3 statement said.
NBA
AdWeek

Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny ‘The Jet’ Smith Sign New Multi-Year Deals to Remain With TNT’s Inside the NBA

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Big news about sports news: On the eve of the 2022-’23 NBA regular season debut, Warner Bros. Discovery Sports (formerly Turner Sports) announced it has re-signed Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith to new multi-year extensions as co-hosts of TNT’s long-running basketball studio show, Inside The NBA.
NBA

