Read full article on original website
Related
LeBron James’ son hits big growth spurt
LeBron James has two sons who are emerging basketball prospects, and one of them is showing some serious growth — literally. James’ sons Bronny and Bryce play basketball for Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, Calif. Their team, playing under the name of California Basketball Club, took on Bishop Gorman (under the name LV Orange) in a Border League tournament game in Las Vegas.
Brooklyn Nets Waive Recent Golden State Warriors Player
On Saturday, the Brooklyn Nets waived Chris Chiozza. He played in 34 games for the Golden State Warriors this past season.
HipHopDX.com
Ice Cube Accuses NBA & ESPN Of Trying To 'Destroy' BIG3 Basketball League
Ice Cube has insinuated that he believes there may be a concerted effort to limit the heights he’s able to reach with his three-on-three basketball league, BIG3. The statement followed a post made by NBA veteran-turned-podcast host Stephen Jackson encouraging more fans to support the league, which is gearing up for its sixth season.
Toronto Raptors Waive Former 4th Overall Pick
On Friday, the Toronto Raptors waived three players, including Josh Jackson, who was the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
Nia Long Finally Speaks Out About Ime Udoka’s Affair
Nia Long has released a statement regarding her fiancé Ime Udoka being exposed for having an affair with a co-worker.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
NFL・
Report: Boston Celtics sign, cut Eric Demers; sign Marial Shayok
The Boston Celtics are reportedly signing 6-foot-5, 27-year-old shooting guard Marial Shayok after signing and waiving 6-foot-1 guard Eric Demers to play with the Maine Celtics again this season, per new reporting from Celtics Blog and Spotrac’s Keith Smith. Demers played 24 games for the Portland-based G League affiliate...
Longtime NBA Guard Nate Robinson Reveals Health Battle
The 11-year veteran says he’s been dealing with kidney failure for the past four years.
Boston's Grant Williams explains what happened to get Jayson Tatum ejected against the Toronto Raptors
Boston Celtics reserve forward Grant Williams was interviewed by the media following the team’s preseason 137-134 overtime loss to the Toronto Raptors in Montreal’s Bell Centre this past Friday night. With the loss, the Celtics’ preseason slate of four exhibition tilts comes to a close as the team turns its attention to Tuesday night’s home opener for the 2022-23 NBA season against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Houston Rockets Waive Former 6th Overall Pick
On Saturday, the Houston Rockets waived Willie Cauley-Stein. The 29-year-old was the sixth overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings.
Basketball Hall Of Famer Dikembe Mutombo Has Brain Tumor, NBA Confirms
Dikembe Mutombo, the gravelly voiced center whose finger-wagging shot-blocking made him a Denver Nuggets legend and built a cult following among basketball fans worldwide, is undergoing treatment for a brain tumor, the NBA said in a statement Saturday on behalf of him and his family. “He is receiving the best care possible from a collaborative team of specialists in Atlanta and is in great spirits as he begins treatment,” the statement said. The 56-year-old Mutombo was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo before moving to the United States and playing college basketball at Georgetown University. He was drafted by the Denver...
This Pelicans-Suns Trade Features Deandre Ayton
Experience is a tremendous benefit in life. If you haven’t been there, act as if you have. Whether you’re on a first date, in a job interview, or driving a car for the first time, having experience in that situation will be an asset. Those same principles translate in the NBA.
Shaquille O'Neal Reveals He Never Had Beef With Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: "My Feelings Were Not Hurt That I Didn’t Have A Relationship With Kareem.”
Shaquille O'Neal opens up on his relationship with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, saying they never had beef.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Show Support For Nate Robinson Following News Of His Battle With Kidney Failure: "Prayers Up For A Great Man."
NBA fan-favorite Nate Robinson's announcement undergoing treatment for kidney failure had fans sending prayers and good wishes on social media. The first three-time slam dunk champion went public with his diagnosis so as to be a voice for the people. The news was first reported by Shams Charania of The...
BET
Ice Cube’s BIG3 Basketball League Recognized As First Professional Black-Owned Sports League
Rapper and entrepreneur Ice Cube announced a major stride forward for the BIG3 basketball league that he co-founded in 2017. The league, which features 3-on-3 matches between former NBA stars and international standouts, was certified as a Black-owned and operated business by the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. and ByBlack, making it the first and only professional sports league to receive the certification, an Oct. 14 BIG3 statement said.
AdWeek
Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny ‘The Jet’ Smith Sign New Multi-Year Deals to Remain With TNT’s Inside the NBA
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Big news about sports news: On the eve of the 2022-’23 NBA regular season debut, Warner Bros. Discovery Sports (formerly Turner Sports) announced it has re-signed Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith to new multi-year extensions as co-hosts of TNT’s long-running basketball studio show, Inside The NBA.
Shaquille O'Neal Says Victor Wembanyama Can Become The Best Player In The World: “He’s Not The Future Shaq But He Can Definitely Be The First Victor."
Shaquille O'Neal has big praise for Victor Wembanyama, saying he can become the best player in the world.
Dikembe Mutombo undergoing treatment for brain tumor
The Basketball Hall of Famer turned humanitarian, 56, was an eight-time All-Star, three-time All-NBA performer and six-time All-Defense selection.
Hawks Debuting New Nike City Edition Uniforms in November
The Atlanta Hawks will wear their 2022-23 Nike City Edition ten times during the regular season.
Comments / 0