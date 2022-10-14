Read full article on original website
hamlethub.com
Bethel Public School Update on School Closings, Delays and Early Dismissal Decisions
Inclement Weather-School Closing/Delay/Early Dismissal Decisions. In New England, the winter weather can be a challenge. I often get questions as to what factors are considered when determining whether or not we will have a delay or school closure. The safety of our students and staff is always our first priority. Every attempt is made to operate the schools. However, in our judgment, whenever it is not safe to operate the buses, schools will be delayed or closed based on conditions and forecasts.
hamlethub.com
Gloria Andersson, 77, former Ridgefield Police Department employee, has died
Gloria (Andersson) Drone, of Ridgefield, age 77, beloved wife of Warren Drone, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at home. She was born in Brooklyn, New York City on September 18, 1945, to the late George and Vera Andersson. For many years she worked as an Administrative Assistant of the Ridgefield Police Department. After retiring from her job at the police department, Gloria enjoyed being a dog mom, volunteering at the local pet shelter and for Meals on Wheels and taking exercise classes at the Ridgefield Community Center.
hamlethub.com
American Folk Songs and Spirituals (Free Concert)
Noteworthy, the Danbury-based a cappella singing ensemble, will present a free family-friendly concert, American Folk Songs and Spirituals, at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church (30 Clapboard Ridge Danbury) on Sunday, October 16, 7:00 pm. NOTEWORTHY is an ensemble of 12 singers (Soprano, Alto, Tenor, and Bass) who present music of many genres (sacred, classical, Broadway, madrigal, ballads, folk, and pop) to the Greater Danbury Community. Come enjoy this concert of songs celebrating our rich musical American history and heritage.
hamlethub.com
Jessica Collins is BACK with On the Children's Shelf - Halloween Style!
Editor's note: you may recall that Ridgefield resident and photog, Jessica Collins (yes, co-founder of the Giant Pumpkin Weigh-off) was a longtime contributor to our sister "Hub" Book's Ink at HamletHub. Collins won several Connecticut Press Club awards for her lively series and even took home 1st place in 2020 from the National Federation of Press Women (read about it HERE).
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Norwalk: Milk Street Lactation Center
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Milk Street...
hamlethub.com
Meaningful Employment Gives Ali Purpose: We Salute The Prospector Theater During National Disability Employment Awareness Month
Did you know? National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM) is observed annually each October and celebrates the contributions of America’s workers with disabilities while showcasing supportive, inclusive employment policies and practices. The theme for NDEAM 2022 is “Disability: Part of the Equity Equation.”. Here in Ridgefield, this theme...
hamlethub.com
Lamont Announces $1 Million Grant for I-95 Stamford Traffic and Bridge Safety Study
Governor Ned Lamont today announced that the Connecticut Department of Transportation has been awarded a $1 million grant from the Federal Highway Administration (FHA) to support the state agency in a study it recently launched that is researching safety improvements that can be made on I-95 in Stamford. Known as...
hamlethub.com
Connecticut’s Q3 Market Report Shows Prices Holding Steady, Inventory Down
The year-to-date Ridgefield real estate market is a mixed bag of results due to a lack of inventory. While we had a strong third quarter, the number of sales - and as a result - the overall sales volume, was down 24% and 19% respectively over the same time in 2021. However, the good news is that prices are holding steady. The median and average sales prices are still up 6% over the same period in 2021 and up 30% from 2020.
hamlethub.com
Westport Police Distracted Driving Enforcement Campaign Kicks Off
Westport Police Department to Participate in October’s High Visibility Distracted Driving Enforcement Campaign. The Westport Police Department is participating in the Connecticut Department of Transportation’s high-visibility distracted driving enforcement campaign. In partnership with State and local law enforcement and the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the campaign will increase efforts to enforce distracted-driving laws.
hamlethub.com
Westport Main Street Paving Begins Today, Closed to Thru Traffic
Public Works Director Peter Ratkiewich announced today that Main Street between Post Road and Avery Place and Avery Place between Main Street and Myrtle Avenue will be milled and paved beginning on Monday, October 17, weather permitting. Due to the nature of the congested area, Main Street will be closed...
