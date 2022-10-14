Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Mastercard Executive Says Payments Giant Working To Unlock Full Potential of Crypto and Digital Assets
A top executive at credit card giant Mastercard says that the firm is working on unlocking the full potential of crypto assets. In a new company blog post, Mastercard’s head of crypto and blockchain Raj Dhamodharan says that the company plans to make good on the much-anticipated expectation of crypto assets being viable methods of payment.
dailyhodl.com
Over $256,000,000 in Bitcoin and Crypto Liquidated as US Inflation Report Triggers Flash Crash
Hundreds of millions of dollars worth of crypto assets have been liquidated as new inflation data shakes global markets. According to data from market intelligence firm Coinglass, about $250 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other digital assets were liquidated in the last 12 hours. The liquidations were triggered by...
thecryptocurrencypost.net
Japan Tightens Crypto Money Laundering Safeguards
Japan’s government has approved a Cabinet resolution on October 14th to alter six laws connected to the Foreign Exchange Act in order to further prevent money laundering using cryptocurrencies. Companies that deal in the exchange of cryptocurrencies are required by law to verify information such as the user’s name...
technode.global
Singapore's Endowus acquires Hong Kong's Carret Private to boost wealth management business
Endowus, the Singapore-based digital wealth advisory platform, announced Monday that it has completed its acquisition of a majority stake in Carret Private Investments Limited, a Hong Kong-based wealth manager and multi-family office that serves ultra-high-net-worth individuals, families, trusts and charitable organisations. Endowus was established in Singapore as the first, and...
financefeeds.com
Spotware enhances connectivity to address increasing broker demand for cTrader
“The infrastructure upgrades include improved connectivity between NY2 and LD5, new proxy points in southeast Asia like Vietnam and Indonesia and much more. These and many more upgrades will enable cTrader Brokers to offer a seamless trading experience with the lowest latency possible,sub-millisecond processing and a 100% uptime, regardless of their traders’ location”.
CoinTelegraph
Mastercard taps Paxos to launch crypto trading for banks
Mastercard officially announced on Oct. 17 a new program to enable financial institutions to bring crypto trading capabilities and services to their customers. Called “Crypto Source,” the program is designed to allow users to buy, hold and sell cryptocurrencies, complemented by Mastercard’s proprietary Crypto Secure solution for additional security and compliance.
financefeeds.com
EOS Network reveals liquidity reward and security schemes, Recover+ and Yield+
The EOS Network Foundation (ENF), the new entity entrusted by the EOS community to develop its core blockchain software, has announced a new roadmap for the EOS community. The EOS ecosystem is undergoing some significant changes, said Yves La Rose, the executive director and founder, while speaking about two new initiatives dubbed Recover+ and Yield+.
bitpinas.com
Over 12,000 Crypto Projects Cease Trading This Year – Nomics Report
Crypto asset market tracker Nomics revealed recently that more than 12,100 cryptocurrency projects/tokens have effectively stopped trading this year. The number of projects that ceased increased by over 200% from the 3,700 last year. According to the report, the coins are neither technically dead nor alive but have attracted no...
kitco.com
Crypto SWOT: Binance launched a $500 million fund to provide loans to struggling Bitcoin miners
Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the best performer for the week was Huobi Token, rising 81%. Coinbase Global entered into a partnership with Alphabet Inc.'s Google over cloud services, its latest corporate pact after prior accords with BlackRock and Meta platforms. Google cloud will enable some customers, starting with those in the web3 industry, to pay using cryptocurrencies through Coinbase. Google will also use Coinbase Prime for institutional crypto services, writes Bloomberg.
bitcoinist.com
Mastercard Initiates To Make Cryptocurrencies An Everyday Payment Method
Since cryptocurrencies came into existence, world organizations have treated the industry differently. While few added support for crypto, others disapproved inclusion of digital assets due to high volatility. But, the American multinational payment firm Mastercard shows a keen interest in utilizing cryptos as a financial instrument. The company revealed its...
crypto-economy.com
Lazarus Group Targets Japanese Crypto Organizations
The infamous North Korean Hacker group, “Lazarus” has once again brought itself under the spotlight by attacking a number of Japanese crypto funds via phishing and social engineering. The news was reported after the joint statement of the local police and the Financial Services Agency of Japan. Some companies had their internal systems hacked that inevitably led to multiple cryptocurrencies being stolen.
blockchain.news
Bitcoin Miner Digihost Under Risk of Delisting from Nasdaq
Crypto miner Digihost is under scrutiny and has been threatened with getting delisted by Nasdaq for trading below $1 for 30 consecutive days. The bitcoin miner is among the many that have fallen into the danger zone of losing their spots on major U.S. stock exchanges. Digihost has been given...
The Oldest U.S. Bank Will Now Hold Crypto, Adding an ‘Aura of Legitimacy’ to the Market
Cryptocurrency is coming to the oldest U.S. bank in what experts are calling a major milestone that adds an "aura of legitimacy" to the crypto industry. Bank of New York Mellon said select clients can now hold and transfer bitcoin and ether via the bank's platform, according to a recent news release. This makes BNY Mellon the first large U.S. bank to safeguard cryptocurrencies in a similar fashion to stocks and bonds, according to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news. The bank will store clients' crypto keys and offer some of the bookkeeping services to fund managers that it does for their other financial assets.
financefeeds.com
KuCoin enables Tezos deposit service for USDT (Tether)
KuCoin – the fifth-largest crypto exchange in the world by trading volume – has enabled its users to deposit tether tokens (USDt) on Tezos. KuCoin said the move is responding to demand from its users who’re looking to invest in challengers of major cryptocurrencies by adding the Tezos to their portfolio. Tezos has developed a reputation as a blockchain platform used for the execution of smart contracts, cross-border payments, and decentralized apps.
financefeeds.com
Crypto prime brokerage FPG integrates algo trading strategies from ML Tech
“Institutional investors are looking for new sources of uncorrelated alpha in crypto markets.”. Crypto prime brokerage platform Floating Point Group (FPG) has partnered with ML Tech, a non-custodial investment management and trading platform, to provide access and monitoring of ML Tech’s Algorithmic Trading Strategies from within FlowVault. FlowVault is...
dailyhodl.com
Federal Reserve Governor Expresses Skepticism About the Utility of a US Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)
One Federal Reserve governor isn’t convinced it is worth it for the US to develop a central bank digital currency (CBDC). Christopher J. Waller, one of the seven members of the Fed’s Board of Governors, says in a new speech at a Harvard National Security Journal symposium that he believes developing a CBDC will have little impact on securing the long-term dominance of the US dollar.
CoinTelegraph
Google and Coinbase strike a deal, BNY Mellon begins crypto custody and WisdomTree’s Bitcoin ETF gets denied: Hodler’s Digest, Oct. 9-15
Coming every Saturday, Hodler’s Digest will help you track every single important news story that happened this week. The best (and worst) quotes, adoption and regulation highlights, leading coins, predictions and much more — a week on Cointelegraph in one link. Top Stories This Week. Starting in early...
wealthbriefingasia.com
Compliance Corner: Financial Conduct Authority, Gatehouse Bank
The latest compliance news: regulatory developments, punishments, guidance, permissions and new product and service offerings. The Financial Conduct Authority has fined Gatehouse Bank £1,584,100 ($1,771,028) for “significant weakness” in its financial crime systems and controls. Between June 2014 and July 2017 Gatehouse failed to conduct sufficient checks...
todaynftnews.com
APENFT Token became an authorized digital currency in the commonwealth of Dominica
APENFT Token becomes the second batch of cryptocurrencies in the world to be granted a legal tender status and is now an authorized digital currency in the Commonwealth of Dominica. Additionally, the TRON cryptos are granted statutory status as an authorized digital currency and medium of exchange in the Commonwealth...
tokenist.com
Mastercard to Help Banks Offer Crypto Trading to Clients With Pilot Project
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. Mastercard is planning to launch a project in 2023 that allows banks and financial institutions to provide crypto trading services to their clients, according to a CNBC report. Mastercard’s new program will serve as a bridge that connects banks and Paxos, a crypto trading platform used by PayPal and others.
