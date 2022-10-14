Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Miner Digihost Under Risk of Delisting from Nasdaq
Crypto miner Digihost is under scrutiny and has been threatened with getting delisted by Nasdaq for trading below $1 for 30 consecutive days. The bitcoin miner is among the many that have fallen into the danger zone of losing their spots on major U.S. stock exchanges. Digihost has been given...
French Bank SocGen Obtains Regulatory Approval to Offer Crypto Assets Services
According to a breaking report released Sunday, Société Générale, a major bank in France, quietly received regulatory approval to operate as a digital asset service provider in the country last month. The French bank was granted a digital asset service provider (DASP) license by the Autorité...
Celsius Network Charged Over $3M in Legal Fees
Beleaguered crypto lending platform Celsius Network has incurred more than $3 million in legal fees, according to a filing shared on Friday. The bankruptcy proceedings, which have been costly for Celsius Network, is an understatement, and per the filing, law firm Kirkland and Ellis is charging the company the sum of $2.6 million in fees for representing it in its bankruptcy proceedings from July 13 and July 31.
Bitcoin Needs to Continue Standing above $19,200 to Dilute Downward Pressure, Analyst Says
Bitcoin (BTC) has gained momentum to surge past $19K after dropping to lows of $18.3K after the U.S. inflation data was released on October 13. Market analyst Ali Martinez believes the leading cryptocurrency should stay above $19,200 to reduce selling pressure because this is a significant level. He pointed out:
Shein Wants to ‘Ignite a Cultural Movement of Circularity’ With Launch Into Resale
Shein is the latest retailer to get into the resale game. The fast-fashion e-commerce company announced on Monday that it has launched Shein Exchange, a new online peer-to-peer resale destination to buy and sell previously owned Shein products. According to Shein, the new destination was created in partnership with resale technology platform Treet and is now available to all U.S. customers with plans to expand to other global markets next year. Shein added that the pilot version of its new platform is part of the company’s larger commitment to address the ongoing issues of textile waste and build a future of fashion that...
Altcoin Watch: Top 3 Tokens for Better Entry- QNT, HT & AR
The digital currency ecosystem is currently experiencing a massive valuation plunge as the cryptocurrency industry is still trying to find a balance after the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released the inflation data in September. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in at 8.2% for the past month...
At Home Launches Mobile App and Expands Same Day Delivery
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- At Home, The Home Décor Superstore, officially announced today the At Home Mobile App and the expansion of its same delivery service to all store locations. At Home added new delivery partners DoorDash and Roadie to expand customer reach and make thousands of items available for fast, same day delivery. The retailer’s latest omnichannel offerings make it easy and convenient for customers to shop anywhere and any way they want. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005858/en/ At Home, The Home Décor Superstore, officially announced today the At Home Mobile App and the expansion of its same delivery service to all store locations. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Binu Paul Appointed as Head of Digital Assets in the U.K's FCA
Binu Paul has been named the new head of digital assets at the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the primary financial regulator in the United Kingdom. The news was first announced after Paul made a post on Linkedin that he has officially resigned from the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) in New Zealand, as a fintech specialist lead.
IOSCO Proposes Measures To Probe Digital Marketing Risks
Concerning the rapid increase of risks in digital marketing, The International Organization of Securities Commissions, (IOSCO), has proposed some measures for its member countries to consider when deciding their policy and imposition approaches to retail online offerings and marketing. These proposed measures were written in a report published on Oct...
Jack Dorsey's First Tweet Price Dropped to Less than $100 from $2.9M
According to a recent tweet from the self-acclaimed Chairman of the Wall Street Bet, a Reddit subgroup known for financial-related discussions, the first tweet is now worth as low as $97. This loss corresponds to a 99.996% loss since the time it was auctioned. At the height of the Non-Fungible...
China's Digital Yuan Has Topped Over $14 Billion in Transaction Volume
The Chinese Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) also known as the e-CNY has hit close to $14 billion (100.04 billion Yuan) from 360 million transactions as it gains widespread acceptance in the country. The People’s Bank of China reported the news and that about 15 provinces have been selected as...
Bank of Jamaica Collaborates with Local Government to Expand CBDC Adoption
In a recent update, it was reported that the Bank of Jamaica is set to partner with the Government to boost the adoption of its central bank digital currency, JamDex, as a payment method. Citing the report on Sunday, Jamaica's CBDC expansion began this year via a mobile wallet provider,...
Fed Governor Christopher Waller Says US CBDC Not Necessary for Dollar’s Supremacy
Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on Friday expressed his hesitation towards the creation of a U.S. central bank digital currency, saying that the digital currency is likely not important to the long-term status of the U.S. dollar. Waller made such comments while delivering a speech at a symposium sponsored by...
